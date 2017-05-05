FIFA lifts four-match Messi suspension

Lionel Messi’s four match ban and $10,000 fine for berating a linesman have been lifted by FIFA following an appeal from the greatest player in the world.
The length of the ban was deemed extreme by some, but the complete reversal comes as a surprise even considering Messi’s status in the game.
It’s humorous to see the lifting of the fine as if Messi was going to be troubled by the loss of 10k (“Oh… please… no…. anything but that). And we write this as people who would enjoy such a sum added to their bank accounts!
Here’s what FIFA said:
Despite the fact that the FIFA Appeal Committee considered Lionel Messi’s behaviour as reproachable, the former concluded that the evidence available was not sufficient to establish to the appropriate standard, i.e. to the comfortable satisfaction of the members of the Appeal Committee, that art. 77 a) of the FDC, according to which the Disciplinary Committee is responsible for sanctioning serious infringements which have escaped the match officials’ attention, could be applied.
It’s huge news for Argentina, which lost 2-0 in Bolivia without Messi in its last World Cup qualifier and sits fifth in the group. Granted that’s just a win away from second, but it’s also two points behind sixth place Ecuador.
Next up: friendlies against Brazil and Singapore before WCQs against Uruguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.
ZURICH (AP) Brazil leads an unchanged top 20 in the FIFA rankings.
None of the leading South American and European national teams played in April, but Brazil extended its lead over second-place Argentina because previous matches changed in value.
FIFA weighs results over a four-year cycle with more value given to games played in the past year.
World Cup winner Germany is third. Chile, the two-time defending Copa America champion, and Colombia complete the top five.
World Cup host Russia is unchanged at No. 61, though is playing only friendlies while rivals play higher-value qualifying games.
The next rankings will be published on June 1, ahead of World Cup qualifiers and the Confederations Cup in Russia.
The vultures are already picking at freshly relegated Sunderland, with Everton aiming to pick up a prime asset from a club heading down to the Championship for a second-straight season.
The Toffees purchased arguable player of the season Idrissa Gueye from Aston Villa last season, and is hoping to buy England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from his childhood club this summer.
Manager Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees have struggled to find a replacement for Tim Howard between the sticks, with Maarten Stekelenburg and Joel Robles splitting time this season.
From The Northern Echo:
(Koeman) is set to launch a formal approach once the season is at an end, and is confident of securing a deal for around £17m. Sunderland will be hoping to secure at least £20m for Pickford’s services, but will be mindful that their negotiating position has been weakened by their relegation.
The report says Liverpool and Manchester City are also expected to have interest in Pickford. The only thing that’s pretty certain? He won’t be going to Newcastle United.
This time next year, relegated Sunderland manager David Moyes is hoping to be promoted Sunderland manager David Moyes.
The 54-year-old Scot announced Friday that he’ll return to the Stadium of Light for next season’s run at the Championship, saying “I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League.”
[ STREAM: Hull-Sunderland at 10 a.m. ET Saturday ]
Moyes also said that Jermain Defoe has a clause in his contract that will likely see him sent to a Premier League club in the summer, and that he’s already spoken with chairman Ellis Short about the way forward.
From the BBC:
“We had initial discussions about how we move forward. I wouldn’t say it was an uplifting kind of meeting, but we will meet again in a few weeks. Ellis and the board want me to stay.
“We need to make sure we get a good bit of momentum heading into next season by winning a few games.”
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been widely praised for keeping the Magpies together after relegation, going on a six-match unbeaten run to finish last season en route to a promotion season in the Championship. If Moyes can follow that directive in the remaining matches versus Hull, Swansea, Arsenal, and Chelsea, perhaps there will be more hope that Sunderland can go right back up.
Keeping Moyes is a 50-50 proposition. On one hand, he’s had a disastrous year that pretty much began with his proclamations that the team wouldn’t be good enough and ended with a fine for threatening to slap a female reporter.
On the other hand, given their poor spending and reputation for trading managers like Pokemon cards, who’s betting the Black Cats can lure and identify someone with better pedigree?
The Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) has dropped the hammer on SC Bastia after the abandonment of its home Ligue 1 match was abandoned at halftime.
The match was initially delayed by 45 minutes after home supporters invaded the pitch during warmups and attacked Lyon players, including former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and backup goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin. The match would eventually get under way despite Lyon’s attempts to have it postponed, but at halftime, more supporters entered the pitch and were involved in altercations with Lyon players and staff.
Now, the LFP has punished Bastia by declaring the match a victory for Lyon by forfeit (which usually goes down in the scorebooks by a 3-0 scoreline), and forcing Bastia to play three matches behind closed doors. Bastia has just one more home match left this season – against Lorient – so two games will be played next season with an empty stadium.
The attacks and pitch invasions were attributed to a single supporter group, Bastia 1905. The club filed a lawsuit against the supporter group the day after the match.
One silver lining is that the Corsican club was not hit with a point deduction, which could prove vital in its relegation battle. Nevertheless, Bastia is last in the Ligue 1 table, and with away matches against Marseille and PSG, relegation seems all but assured, if not a mathematical certainty at this point.