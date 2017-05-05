Manchester City banned from signing academy players

We have 10 games coming up across four days in the Premier League with plenty on the line.

Kicking things off on Friday, West Ham host Tottenham (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive London derby as Spurs hope to close the gap on PL leaders Chelsea to just one point.

On Saturday Manchester City host Crystal Palace (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to move one step closer to sealing a spot in the top four.

Hull City host Sunderland (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Tigers aiming for another big home win against the already-relegated Black Cats. At the same time Leicester City host Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at the King Power Stadium with both teams hoping to push into the top 10 with a win.

Saturday ends with Swansea City welcoming Everton to South Wales (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and Paul Clement‘s are two points off safety with three games to go. They simply have to win to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

Sunday is another busy day as Liverpool host Southampton (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men sitting in third place but they need another win to pull further clear of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking of those two teams, Arsenal host Man United (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Emirates Stadium with both teams on the outside looking in for the top four. A win for either would be a huge boost in their hopes to finish in the top four.

The week ends with Chelsea hosting Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte‘s men will have to wait all weekend to continue their title charge. Will the pressure get to them? As for Boro, they may have to win to stay in the league.

On Monday the week finishes with Watford welcoming Liverpool (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to Vicarage Road. Jurgen Klopp‘s men are feeling the pressure in third place in the table as Manchester United and Manchester City hunt them down.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday

3 p.m. ET: West Ham vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Watford – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Everton — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]

