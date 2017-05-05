MLS at Week 10: Sounders host TFC in rematch of 2016 final

Week 10 around MLS presents several tantalizing matchups but none bigger than a meeting between last season’s MLS Cup winner and runners’ up.

Surprises like the Houston Dynamo and Orlando City will meet in an important cross-conference clash on Saturday, while a rivalry is renewed when the Philadelphia Union host the New York Red Bulls.

Let’s take a look at all of this weekend’s matches:

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10 p.m. ET Friday



These two sides are moving in opposite directions very quickly. The Rapids haven’t won since the opening week of the season, while the Whitecaps have won three of their last five and are beginning to show signs of life after falling out of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC

3 p.m. ET Saturday

Game of the Week! We get to see the two best sides from a season ago battle it out at CenturyLink Field, and this matchup couldn’t have come at a better time. The Sounders aren’t exactly in midseason form but they’re playing very well and TFC has certainly gotten its deficiencies sorted out after winning its last three fixtures.

D.C. United vs. Montreal Impact

6 p.m. ET Saturday

Ben Olsen’s side is coming off of a very important win down in Atlanta, but can D.C. keep it up against the struggling Impact? The Canadian club hasn’t won on the road yet in 2017so they’ll be looking at RFK to get off the snide.

Philadelphia Union vs. NY Red Bulls

7 p.m. ET Saturday

It’s always a fun one when these two sides get together but as Week 10 approaches there’s a very different feel to this match. The Union are looking for something, really anything, to get them three points. Back-to-back draws can be minor positives for Jim Curtin and his club but it’s getting very close to the point where massive changes need to be made in Chester.

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Both teams are coming off of very disappointing results, particularly the Revs, who led the Sounders by three goals on the road a week ago. The Crew and Revs will need to forget their short-term memory.

Houston Dynamo vs. Orlando City

8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Lions had their four-game win streak ended on Wednesday but it’s hard to say the sky is falling for Orlando City. They’ve been one of the best sides this season thus far and Jason Kreis has become an early candidate for Manager of the Year. Meanwhile, the Dynamo suffered a similar fate to Toronto in their last match but continue to be a pleasant surprise as well.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

9:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Back-to-back defeats for RSL isn’t exactly what the doctor ordered for Mike Petke and co. and with Dallas coming to town it could be more trouble ahead for the Claret and Cobalt. Dallas remains the lone unbeaten side in MLS, but can RSL put an end to that streak?

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire

10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Coming into this season, it would’ve been expected that the two sides would have their positions reversed in the table but the Fire have shown drastic improvement in the second year of Veljko Paunovic’s managerial tenure. The Galaxy, however, haven’t had much go in their favor in 2017 with just two wins in seven matches.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the attack this season, and the Quakes will surely be looking to borrow a trick or two from them when these sides get together at Avaya Stadium. San Jose has yet to lose at home this season after going 2-0-2 in their first four matches.

Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC

1:30 p.m. ET Sunday

The good news for the Loons is they’re playing at home, but unfortunately it’s against one of the top sides in MLS. Sporting KC has only allowed three goals in nine games this season, and the Western Conference leaders are beginning to fire on all cylinders up front as well.

New York City FC vs. Atlanta United

4 p.m. ET Sunday

In most other weeks this would be Game of the Week-worthy given their firepower on the offensive side of things. It should still live up to the hype though, especially if Josef Martinez is able to make a return for Atlanta.