MLS Power Rankings — Week 9: Sporting KC goes top, TFC makes big leap

It’s been a back-and-forth path at the top of the Power Rankings for FC Dallas, and although they’re still unbeaten there’s just one club that’s been a little bit better than them as of late.
Meanwhile, Toronto FC continues its ascent up the MLS Power Rankings ladder after picking up its third straight victory, while one team at the bottom of the East is struggling mightily to capture its first win of 2017.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
[ MORE: Last week’s MLS Power Rankings ]
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|22 (22)
21 (21)
20 (20)
|Philadelphia Union: It’s becoming of a “when” than an “if” there will be wholesale changes coming in Chester.
Colorado Rapids: The Union’s winless run has garnered great attention across MLS but Pablo Mastroeni’s side hasn’t won since opening day.
Montreal Impact: After an impressive comeback against the Union, the Impact laid an egg at home against the Whitecaps. Seven points through eight games isn’t what anyone expected from this side.
|19 (19)
|Minnesota United: The Loons are going to experience many ups and downs in their inaugural season. Last week was a down.
|18 (18)
|LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are winless their last three and have scored just once in that span. It’s been difficult for anybody not named Romain Alessandrini to find the back of the net.
|17 (12)
|Real Salt Lake: They’ve allowed six goals in the last two matches, which doesn’t bode well for an attack that struggles to find goals of its own.
|16 (16)
|New England Revolution: The good news for the Revs is they haven’t lost in the last three games. The bad is that they haven’t won either.
|15 (17)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Carl Robinson’s group are beginning to find their footing this season but they cannot continue to alternate wins and losses if they want to keep a playoff spot in the congested Western Conference.
|14 (11)
|Houston Dynamo: A loss on the road to Toronto isn’t the end of the world but these are the types of matches that separate the good from the great.
|13 (15)
|D.C. United: It wasn’t the prettiest performance at times but D.C. picked up a solid win down in Atlanta and scored three in the process.
|12 (13)
|Seattle Sounders: The defending champs looked dead in the water against the Revs, at home no less, but the Sounders put on an absolute show in the dying minutes and proved they’re still an elite side.
|11 (10)
|Columbus Crew: In all honesty it was a poor showing from the Crew against NYCFC. Up two goals at home, yet the hosts fell apart in a big way to a New York City side that was without David Villa.
|10 (14)
|San Jose Earthquakes: Their win in Minnesota snapped a six-match winless run. Hopefully this gives the Quakes a wake-up call before the Sounders and other awaken in the West.
|9 (5)
|Atlanta United: Not the showing you’d expect from this side at home but at least Josef Martinez is nearing a return.
|8 (6)
|Chicago Fire: Dax didn’t get the result he wanted in his welcome back to Red Bull Arena but his side did muster up more chances than the Red Bulls.
|7 (9)
|New York Red Bulls:
|6 (7)
|New York City FC: Consistency is key for the Bronx side. They showed how good they can be against the Crew… even without David Villa. Now, they must back up that performance on Sunday when they welcome Atlanta to town.
|5 (2)
|Orlando City: Certainly wasn’t a terrible week for the Lions, but they showed there’s still a bit of a gap between them and TFC.
|4 (4)
|Portland Timbers: A road draw against Dallas when they only had two shots on goal. Caleb Porter will take that result every time.
|3 (8)
|Toronto FC: Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore are each at five goals right now, and that spells trouble for the rest of the league. TFC has won three straight and they’ve got their sights set on the top of the East.
|2 (1)
|FC Dallas: Have to give credit where credit is due. This is the only unbeaten side remaining in MLS, but there’s one club that’s just been a little bit hotter at the moment.
|1 (3)
|Sporting KC: Wins over RSL and the Red Bulls have Peter Vermes’ side atop our Power Rankings in Week 9…. and deservedly so. Just three goals allowed in nine matches.