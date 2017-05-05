Moyes: I’ll be back at Sunderland next season, Defoe may not

This time next year, relegated Sunderland manager David Moyes is hoping to be promoted Sunderland manager David Moyes.

The 54-year-old Scot announced Friday that he’ll return to the Stadium of Light for next season’s run at the Championship, saying “I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League.”

Moyes also said that Jermain Defoe has a clause in his contract that will likely see him sent to a Premier League club in the summer, and that he’s already spoken with chairman Ellis Short about the way forward.

From the BBC:

“We had initial discussions about how we move forward. I wouldn’t say it was an uplifting kind of meeting, but we will meet again in a few weeks. Ellis and the board want me to stay. “We need to make sure we get a good bit of momentum heading into next season by winning a few games.”

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been widely praised for keeping the Magpies together after relegation, going on a six-match unbeaten run to finish last season en route to a promotion season in the Championship. If Moyes can follow that directive in the remaining matches versus Hull, Swansea, Arsenal, and Chelsea, perhaps there will be more hope that Sunderland can go right back up.

Keeping Moyes is a 50-50 proposition. On one hand, he’s had a disastrous year that pretty much began with his proclamations that the team wouldn’t be good enough and ended with a fine for threatening to slap a female reporter.

On the other hand, given their poor spending and reputation for trading managers like Pokemon cards, who’s betting the Black Cats can lure and identify someone with better pedigree?

