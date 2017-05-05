Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

City beat Palace in PL, FA Cup

Palace has lost five-straight to City

City leads all-time 29W-12D-15L

Manchester City can improve its already steady grip on a Top Four place when it welcomes Sam Allardyce‘s resurgent Crystal Palace to kick off the Premier League weekend on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors are still not safe thanks to improved results from both Hull and Swansea. Sam Allardyce is publicly both anxious and confident, but a win will do the trick to allay all reasonable fears. Swansea losing would help just as much

Standings GP W D L GF GA GD HOME AWAY POINTS Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 5-2-11 6-3-8 38 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 8-4-5 1-3-14 34 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 6-3-8 3-2-13 32

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on Palace: “Palace have huge quality in their strikers. When they arrive, Benteke is one of the strongest players in the box in the world. Sam Allardyce is a top coach and what they do is perfect. He took over a team in a bad situation and they make good results.”

Palace’s Sam Allardyce on being wiser than Guardiola: “In this league, everything happens in the boxes. In other leagues, the people in the middle take care of the process. Here, nothing happens in the middle. It doesn’t seem the ideal place for Guardiola’s brand of passing football. Yet, he says he knew all about it before he came. It’s no surprise because I was a fan of the Premier League as a teenager, as an adult, as a player and as a manager.”

Prediction

Wilfried Zaha might make his mark, but not without several made in the other direction. Palace will remain unsteady in the PL with a 4-1 loss.

