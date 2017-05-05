More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks – Week 36

By Joe Prince-Wright May 5, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

The Premier League games continue to come thick and fast with 10 matches on the slate over the next four days.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Leicester City 3-0 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Hull City 3-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 4-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 0-2 Tottenham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Swansea City 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-1 Middlesbrough – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Arsenal 1-2 Man United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Burnley 3-1 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-2 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Manchester City banned from signing academy players

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola May 5, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Liverpool has company.

Manchester City has been given a two-year ban on signing academy players from other clubs following at least two breaches of etiquette.

[ MORE: Bravo out for year ]

There’s also a fine of approximately $390,000, three times what Liverpool paid as City is guilty of more than one offense.

The second year of the ban is suspended for three years, so Man City can essentially get early release for good behavior.

It’s a blow for City, who has signed players like Aleix Garcia (above, from Villarreal) and Pablo Maffeo (Espanyol) from other academies.

Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola May 5, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT
  • City beat Palace in PL, FA Cup
  • Palace has lost five-straight to City
  • City leads all-time 29W-12D-15L

Manchester City can improve its already steady grip on a Top Four place when it welcomes Sam Allardyce‘s resurgent Crystal Palace to kick off the Premier League weekend on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors are still not safe thanks to improved results from both Hull and Swansea. Sam Allardyce is publicly both anxious and confident, but a win will do the trick to allay all reasonable fears. Swansea losing would help just as much

 Standings GP W D L GF GA GD HOME AWAY POINTS
 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 5-2-11 6-3-8 38
 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 8-4-5 1-3-14 34
 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 6-3-8 3-2-13 32

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on Palace“Palace have huge quality in their strikers. When they arrive, Benteke is one of the strongest players in the box in the world. Sam Allardyce is a top coach and what they do is perfect. He took over a team in a bad situation and they make good results.”

Palace’s Sam Allardyce on being wiser than Guardiola“In this league, everything happens in the boxes. In other leagues, the people in the middle take care of the process. Here, nothing happens in the middle. It doesn’t seem the ideal place for Guardiola’s brand of passing football. Yet, he says he knew all about it before he came. It’s no surprise because I was a fan of the Premier League as a teenager, as an adult, as a player and as a manager.”

Prediction

Wilfried Zaha might make his mark, but not without several made in the other direction. Palace will remain unsteady in the PL with a 4-1 loss.

Guardiola: Man City suffers from inconsistency; Bravo out for season

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola May 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

The calf injury that sidelined Claudio Bravo during the Manchester Derby will keep the Chilean off the field for the remainder of the Premier League season.

It’s been a rocky PL debut season for Pep Guardiola‘s handpicked goalkeeper, in some ways mirroring his manager’s run in the league.

While Man City is in strong position to qualify for another season in the UEFA Champions League, the blue side of Manchester will fall short in their goals of a Premier League title.

[ MORE: Messi suspension lifted ]

Perhaps that was too much to expect given Guardiola’s system’s first real run through England (and Wales), but with Antonio Conte‘s success comes a harsher curve. From the BBC:

“I thought home games would be easier than away. We will try to keep our away record and improve our home record next season.

“The team was more inconsistent than consistent this season. That’s why we suffered. I realize how they play here and I have to adapt.”

City will a more consistent side with a full year of Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, as well as another summer of recruitment. Any doubts City will take another step in Guardiola’s second season? Lay them below.

Man City hosts Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The full schedule is here.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule – Week 36

By Joe Prince-Wright May 5, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

We have 10 games coming up across four days in the Premier League with plenty on the line.

Kicking things off on Friday, West Ham host Tottenham (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive London derby as Spurs hope to close the gap on PL leaders Chelsea to just one point.

On Saturday Manchester City host Crystal Palace (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to move one step closer to sealing a spot in the top four.

Hull City host Sunderland (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Tigers aiming for another big home win against the already-relegated Black Cats. At the same time Leicester City host Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at the King Power Stadium with both teams hoping to push into the top 10 with a win.

Saturday ends with Swansea City welcoming Everton to South Wales (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and Paul Clement‘s are two points off safety with three games to go. They simply have to win to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

Sunday is another busy day as Liverpool host Southampton (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s men sitting in third place but they need another win to pull further clear of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking of those two teams, Arsenal host Man United (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Emirates Stadium with both teams on the outside looking in for the top four. A win for either would be a huge boost in their hopes to finish in the top four.

The week ends with Chelsea hosting Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte‘s men will have to wait all weekend to continue their title charge. Will the pressure get to them? As for Boro, they may have to win to stay in the league.

On Monday the week finishes with Watford welcoming Liverpool (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to Vicarage Road. Jurgen Klopp‘s men are feeling the pressure in third place in the table as Manchester United and Manchester City hunt them down.

