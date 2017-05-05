Report: Everton wants $22 million Sunderland GK Pickford

The vultures are already picking at freshly relegated Sunderland, with Everton aiming to pick up a prime asset from a club heading down to the Championship for a second-straight season.

The Toffees purchased arguable player of the season Idrissa Gueye from Aston Villa last season, and is hoping to buy England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from his childhood club this summer.

Manager Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees have struggled to find a replacement for Tim Howard between the sticks, with Maarten Stekelenburg and Joel Robles splitting time this season.

From The Northern Echo:

(Koeman) is set to launch a formal approach once the season is at an end, and is confident of securing a deal for around £17m. Sunderland will be hoping to secure at least £20m for Pickford’s services, but will be mindful that their negotiating position has been weakened by their relegation.

The report says Liverpool and Manchester City are also expected to have interest in Pickford. The only thing that’s pretty certain? He won’t be going to Newcastle United.

