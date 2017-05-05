More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Three things we learned from West Ham v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 5, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

LONDON — West Ham beat Tottenham 1-0 under the London Stadium lights on Friday night to deal a hammer blow to Spurs’ Premier League title hopes.

The only goal of the game arrived just after the hour mark as Manuel Lanzini pounced to finish and a sluggish Spurs side never recovered.

Here’s what we learned from the London derby which has put a huge dent in Spurs’ title hopes.

CRUCIAL PK CALL CORRECT

There’s been plenty of talk about the new video assistant referees (VARs) which are being trialed in many leagues around the world but I’m not sure an official watching 50 replays of a first half collision between Manuel Lanzini and Hugo Lloris would have been able to make the correct call.

Andre Ayew clipped the ball through to Lanzini but as he raced through on goal he didn’t get the first touch on the ball before Lloris clattered into him with a tackle. Referee Anthony Taylor waved play on but Cheikhou Kouyate‘s tame effort on goal was shanked wide and everyone stopped. Hammers fans, players and management expected a penalty kick. It never arrived.

If West Ham had not won, they would’ve pointed towards that call as costly. In the end it wasn’t, but it also pointed towards just how tough some of these penalty decisions are for referees and even VARs. Even with the technology in place, it’s hard to get these calls 100 percent correct.

TIRED TOTTENHAM LOSE GROUND

Spurs just didn’t look correct throughout this game. A sluggish start to both halves gave West Ham hope and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men weren’t energetic in attack of pressing high to win the ball back.

Much has been made of Spurs playing before Chelsea this weekend to try and cut their lead atop the PL table to one point, but there wasn’t much chatter about the three days less rest for Tottenham after their North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

Look at the stat below just before Lanzini put West Ham ahead. How often are Spurs, or any of Pochettino’s sides outrun?

Spurs were sluggish and even when three glorious chances arrived on the 21-minute mark they couldn’t make the most of it as Adrian denied Harry Kane brilliantly following Dele Alli‘s shot was blocked.

In the second half Heung-Min Son‘s shot was tipped wide by Adrian but it was Spurs who ran out of steam and looked under pressure. West Ham had several glorious chances to extend their lead with Jonathan Calleri forcing a wonderful stop from Lloris and Spurs’ usually watertight defense looked incredibly susceptible on the break.

Spurs lost at West Ham last March under the lights at Upton Park as their title bid took a huge hit. This time around a defeat to their fierce London rivals just about ended their title hopes.

LANZINI STEPS UP ON DERBY DAY, AGAIN

With Dimitri Payet gone in January, this was supposed to be Lanzini’s time to shine.

He’s cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks but he turned up when it mattered on Friday, buzzing around behind the energetic Calleri and reacting first to a loose ball in the box to slot home the winner.

The Argentine playmaker,  like most of West Ham’s current squad, had a fine campaign last season and despite glimpses of his genius in 2016-17, he’s struggled.

Lanzini will grow into this central role after playing second fiddle to Payet last season and the first half of this and often shunted out wide. He’s now scored eight goals in 33 appearances this season, surpassing his seven in 32 appearances last season.

He received a standing ovation and the man of the match award for his performance which led West Ham to safety as they cannot be relegated. This performance may have just saved Slaven Bilic his job, too.

Finally, West Ham’s new home at London Stadium has a marquee win as the Hammers momentarily rose to ninth place in the table.

West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Lanzini sinks Spurs with second-half dagger

By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

For the first time in 14 matches, Spurs didn’t find the back of the net and that very truth could cost Mauricio Pochettino‘s side a chance at the Premier League title.

West Ham knocked off Tottenham, 1-0, on Friday at the London Stadium, which may very well prove to be Spurs’ final blow in the title race with three matches remaining.

 

Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea, who play on Monday against Middlesbrough with a chance to extend their advantage to seven points.

Manuel Lanzini finished off a scrum inside the Tottenham penalty area in the 65th minute to put the Hammers ahead for his eighth PL goal of the season.

West Ham nearly made it 2-0 with under a quarter hour remaining when Jonathan Calleri had his shot from inside the Spurs area punched out for a corner by Hugo Lloris.

Spurs gave the Hammers a flurry of chances to worry about in the 21st minute when Harry Kane had two close-range attempts saved by goalkeeper Adrian, while Dele Alli also had a shot blocked in front of goal.

Lanzini had the game’s first chance after five minutes when Andre Ayew picked out a fantastic long ball down the left side, but the striker’s left-footed effort went harmlessly wide of Hugo Lloris’ net.

Spurs will finish up their season with matches against Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull while the Hammers take on Liverpool and Burnley.

Muntari’s ban rescinded by Italian federation

By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Sulley Muntari won’t be suspended after walking off the pitch against Cagliari.

The Italian federation announced on Friday that the Pescara midfielder won’t have to serve his one-match ban for walking off the field in last week’s match.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian was shown two yellow cards against Cagliari, with the first coming after Muntari protested to the referee about receiving racial abuse from the stadium’s fans.

Muntari ultimately walked off the field as a statement against the alleged racist acts, earning him a second yellow card from the head official.

Pescara will host Crotone on Sunday.

Zidane wary of game against already relegated Granada

Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Now is not the time for Real Madrid to get careless.

Zinedine Zidane, the former Madrid great looking to win his first Spanish league title as the team’s coach, said Saturday’s game against already relegated Granada should not be taken lightly.

“It will be even more difficult because Granada doesn’t have anything to play for,” Zidane said Friday. “But they are still playing against Real Madrid and they still have quality players.

“You can say that their season wasn’t good because they were relegated, but it’s a team that showed that it deserved to stay in the first division. We have to prepare well and try to do our best.”

Madrid is level on points with Barcelona but trails on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Madrid, however, has four games to play while Barcelona has three, including Saturday’s match against fifth-place Villarreal at the Cam Nou.

“We have to put in our minds that this is a very important game for us,” Zidane said. “If we think that it’s going to be easy, we will be making a mistake. There are few games left and we know that these three points are important for us.”

The game at Granada is considered the easiest in Madrid’s remaining schedule. No team has lost more than Granada this season, with 23 defeats and only four wins in 35 games. Second-to-last in the standings, it has the league’s worst attack with 28 goals scored and the second-worst defense with 74 goal conceded.

Despite highlighting the importance of Saturday’s game, Zidane is expected to rest many of his regular starters ahead of next week’s match against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, when Madrid will be carrying a 3-0 advantage from the first game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

One of the players expected to skip the game against Granada is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been rested in several matches recently and has thrived in the final stretch of the season. He scored hat tricks in his last two Champions League games, and nine goals in his last five matches in all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 11 career matches against Granada, including five in a 9-1 win in 2015.

Zidane has rotated the squad regularly and the players replacing the main starters have kept the team playing well and winning.

“Sometimes the players need to get some rest if we want to peak entering the final stages,” Zidane said.

Madrid is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles since the competition’s format was created in 1992-93. In the Spanish league, it is trying to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012, avoiding its longest title drought since the 1980s.

“We still haven’t won anything,” Zidane said. “We could win one title, or two, or not win anything. The only thing we know is that we have to keep doing what we have been doing so far.”

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

USMNT’s Ethan Horvath becomes first American to play for Brugge

By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

The U.S. Men’s National Team has had a long pipeline of successful goalkeepers in its history, and perhaps Ethan Horvath will be the next to join that extensive list.

On Friday, Horvath became the first American to ever suit up for Club Brugge when the Belgian side stepped on the field against Charleroi.

The 21-year-old American joined Brugge back in January from Norway’s Molde and hadn’t started a match during that four-month span.

Horvath has risen through the USMNT ranks over the years, earning caps with the Under-20 and U-23 sides before making his first senior team appearance in 2016 against Cuba.