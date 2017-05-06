Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke: Goals galore on the South Coast

Stoke twice led

Bournemouth equalize controversially

Own goals from Mousset, Shawcross

Bournemouth twice pegged back Stoke City as they drew 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Stoke took the lead when Lys Mousset headed into his own net in the first half but Bournemouth equalized through Junior Stanislas in the second half. A late flurry of goals arrived as Stoke went ahead again through Mame Biram Diouf but a controversial late equalizer saw Ryan Shawcross put through his own net as Josh King touched the ball from an offside position.

With the point Bournemouth move on to 42 for the season, while Stoke move on to 41.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Stoke looked confident early on and Marko Arnautovic wasted a good chance as his weak shot went straight at Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth started to wake up after a slow start and Adam Smith hit the inside of the post with the left-footed effort, then Lys Mousset smashed the rebound over the bar.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Harry Arter was then lucky to stay on the pitch as he launched into a high tackle on Joe Allen but somehow was only shown a yellow card. Stoke turned on the style after that with Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot looking like it would go in but Steve Cook deflected it wide and moments later Marc Muniesa‘s shot was saved well by Boruc.

Before the break Stoke deservedly went ahead as a corner from the left was whipped in towards USMNT defender Geoff Cameron but the ball flicked off Mousset’s head and went in. 1-0 to the Potters.

That goal was Stoke’s first away from home in over 10 hours of play, as Josh King smashed an effort over the bar wildly before half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stoke did all the pressing and should have gone 2-0 up on the hour mark as Arnautovic was found five yards out but somehow headed wide. That was to prove costly.

Moments later Bournemouth were level as Smith’s ball from the right found Stanislas who tapped home after King let the ball go through his legs. 1-1.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Stoke squandered a good chance to go ahead as Glen Johnson got forward but couldn’t finish but Diouf did put Stoke in front soon after as he controlled and finished Cameron’s cross from close range. 2-1 to the Potters.

Bournemouth equalized late on in controversial fashion as Smith’s cross was headed towards goal by substitute Max Gradel but it hit King who was offside, bounced off Ryan Shawcross and in. 2-2. Stoke were furious but the goal stood.

Cameron had a good chance to fire them back ahead once again late on but his shot went over as an entertaining encounter ended level.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports