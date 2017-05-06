More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund goes third; Bayern relegates Darmstadt

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

The Bundesliga season has claimed its first victim, as Darmstadt is headed for the drop.

That, and several stories of European qualification intrigue dotted the landscape of top flight German football on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim

Marco Reus scored early and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Robert Lewandowski atop the Bundesliga goal scoring race with his 28th goal of the season as BVB moved ahead of the visitors and into third place with a win. Andrej Kramaric scored his 13th of the season and ninth since mid-February for Hoffenheim. American teen Christian Pulisic got the night off for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt

Juan Bernat’s 18th minute goal was the only marker of the match as the champions-elect won again, relegating American striker Terrence Boyd’s Darmstadt.

Hertha Berlin 1-4 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner and Davie Selke each scored twice to move the new boys six points clear of third place BVB, and Hertha opened the door to fifth place for Freiburg. Hertha’s only marker was an own goal.

Elsewhere
Koln 4-3 Werder Bremen — Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg — Gomez bags 15th
‘Gladbach 1-1 Augsburg — Hahn levels in stoppage time
Ingolstadt 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Kittel, Havertz score
Hamburg vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

 

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 32 23 7 2 80 17 63 12-4-0 11-3-2 76
 RB Leipzig 32 20 6 6 60 32 28 12-2-2 8-4-4 66
 Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 67 36 31 12-4-0 5-5-6 60
 1899 Hoffenheim 32 15 13 4 59 34 25 11-5-0 4-8-4 58
 Hertha BSC Berlin 32 14 4 14 39 41 -2 12-1-3 2-3-11 46
 1. FC Köln 32 11 12 9 47 40 7 8-6-2 3-6-7 45
 Werder Bremen 32 13 6 13 55 55 0 8-1-7 5-5-6 45
 SC Freiburg 31 13 5 13 38 55 -17 9-1-5 4-4-8 44
 Mönchengladbach 32 12 7 13 42 46 -4 7-4-5 5-3-8 43
 FC Schalke 04 31 11 8 12 43 36 7 8-4-4 3-4-8 41
 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 11 8 13 32 37 -5 7-6-3 4-2-10 41
 Bayer Leverkusen 32 10 7 15 45 51 -6 5-5-6 5-2-9 37
 FC Augsburg 32 9 9 14 34 50 -16 5-5-6 4-4-8 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 32 10 6 16 32 49 -17 5-2-9 5-4-7 36
 FSV Mainz 05 31 9 6 16 40 51 -11 6-4-6 3-2-10 33
 Hamburger SV 31 9 6 16 30 59 -29 7-3-5 2-3-11 33
 FC Ingolstadt 04 32 8 6 18 34 55 -21 4-4-8 4-2-10 30
 Darmstadt 32 7 3 22 26 59 -33 6-3-7 1-0-15 24

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The Premier League day began with a thunderous Manchester City win over Crystal Palace, but started to nap through 45 minutes of four 10 a.m. ET matches.

My, did that change.

Swansea City 1-0 EvertonRECAP

What a day for Paul Clement and Wales’ Premier League mainstay, as Fernando Llorente scored early and Swansea pursued a second while defending doggedly in a massive win which moves it a point ahead of Hull City in the race to avoid the drop.

As for Everton, which was shutout for the third-straight match, it’s hard to fake desperation. That said, Kevin Mirallas, Romelu Lukaku, and Ross Barkley combined to miss or just miss on a half-dozen quality chances.

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland — RECAP

This seemed like the easiest part of Hull’s run-in, but the relegated Black Cats mustered goals from Billy Jones (?!?) and Jermain Defoe and shocked the KCOM Stadium and put the Tigers into 18th place after Swans’ win.

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Manchester City was fantastic, as Gabriel Jesus, David Silva, and Nicolas Otamendi all had shouts as Man of the Match. City moves level with Liverpool, four points ahead of fifth place Manchester United and nine ahead of sixth place Arsenal.

As for Crystal Palace…

Confident Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce on Friday: “Here, nothing happens in the middle. It doesn’t seem the ideal place for Guardiola’s brand of passing football. Yet, he says he knew all about it before he came. It’s no surprise because I was a fan of the Premier League as a teenager, as an adult, as a player and as a manager.”

Less confident Sam Allardyce on Saturday: “We simply lost control and Manchester City scored more and more. … My team was unrecognisable from what I’ve seen over the last two or three months – hopefully that is a one-off and the lads have got it out of our system ahead of the biggest game of the season next week at home to Hull. But [we were] very disappointing here.”

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke CityRECAP

Adam Smith helped produce a pair of goals for the hosts, but an own goal and a Mame Biram Diouf marker made sure both teams got the points they needed to clinch another season in the Premier League.

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Ashley Barnes set Sam Vokes up for a first half goal, then watched as Vokes rescued a point for Burnley after Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson scored to put the visitors ahead. West Brom has one win in its last nine matches.

Leicester City 3-0 Watford — RECAP

Manager Craig Shakespeare has presided over 22 points won in Leicester’s last 10 matches, and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Marc Albrighton, and Wilfried Ndidi have the Foxes within distance of eighth place.

Swansea 1-0 Everton: Spirited Swans out of drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Llorente powers win
  • Swansea a point ahead of Hull
  • Everton remains 7th on 58 points

Swansea City picked up a gutsy 1-0 win over visiting Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to move out of the drop zone for the first time in a month.

Fernando Llorente’s first half goal was enough for Swansea to take advantage of Hull City’s loss to Sunderland.

Everton is goalless in three-straight Premier League matches.

A Swansea City counter snapped the match to life as Jordan Ayew led the rush and Tom Davies chopped him down. Lined up centrally about 35 yards out, Gylfi Sigurdsson chipped the ball directly to Joel Robles.

Sigurdsson thought he’d won a penalty in the 29th minute, but Martin Atkinson resisted the home shouts. That was fine for Swansea, as Llorente used that famous head to make it 1-0 within moments.

Alfie Mawson thought he’d made it 2-0 at the back door when young Mason Holgate made a terrific back post tackle to keep the deficit at one.

Everton looked a little brighter in the second half, but Swansea still produced the better chances. Ayew hit a ball off the post in the 55th minute that would’ve sent the Liberty Stadium to the moon.

Llorente headed a corner toward the back post, but Maarten Stekelenburg dove right to catch it.

Everton had a chance to make it 1-1 when Davies sent a bar to Mirallas that Swansea battled to clear.

Another chance came from substitute Leroy Fer, who raced onto Tom Carroll‘s left-footed cross to fire a fine shot that Stekelenburg knocked out for a corner.

The final 10-15 minutes were all about Everton, but desperate Swansea was in on every block, tackle, and loose ball. Substitute Ross Barkley and Kevin Mirallas were especially dangerous without finish, while Romelu Lukaku belted a ball off the outside of the netting.

Thriving Foxes’ Shakespeare: We never set a points target

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Craig Shakespeare has led Leicester City to 22 points in 10 matches since taking over for Claudio Ranieri, and not only are the defending champions now safe for 2017-18 but they’re looking like themselves again.

Leicester handled Watford with relative ease on Saturday, boosting its points total to within striking distance of eighth place West Bromwich Albion.

[ RECAP: Leicester City 3-0 Watford ]

With Man City, Spurs, and Bournemouth left it won’t be easy to keep climbing the table, but the turnaround is remarkable for a side that also made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

From the BBC:

“When I took over, the most important thing was to be competitive, climb the table and never set a points target.

“The remit was to take it (the manager’s job) until the end of the season and we will then sit down and discuss it. I’ve not been told anything else so that’s what we will do.”

It’s a tricky situation for Leicester’s hierarchy, which has seen its players respond to the coaching change but also knows there’s plenty of experienced bosses out there looking for work. But the Foxes look terrific these days, and have a base to build on for next season.

Marco Silva laments Hull “tension” in shock loss to Sunderland

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Hull City suffered a shock defeat at home to already-relegated Sunderland at fortress KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Marco Silva lost a home league game for the first time since March 2014 as the Portuguese lamented Hull’s “anxious” display as the Tigers wasted several chances to score and looked shaky in defense as they lost for the third time in their last five games.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Speaking after the game the 39-year-old manager could not hide his disappointment as Hull missed a glorious chance to pull five points clear of the relegation zone.

“We didn’t play well but we didn’t deserve this result. We tried to do everything too fast. It is not easy. Fast and well is not easy,” Silva said. “In some moments you don’t have the calm you need in these games. We felt our players had a bit of tension and were a little bit too anxious and that is a problem when you need to be calm in the game, to play our football and good offensive organization. With this tension it is not easy.”

As well as feeling the tension, Hull missed chances and came up against Jordan Pickford in inspired form as the Tigers will now be hoping Swansea City lose at home to Everton in the late game on Saturday.

Silva also wasn’t happy with the missed chances and the slack defending from set pieces.

“We had many chances to score and we gave Sunderland some moments as well and good chances on counter attacks. With this tension we felt in our team, we conceded two goals from set pieces,” Silva said. “Of course the second goal is a clear offside, the first goal was a set piece and we advised the player what they would do in this moment. And it is the focus when you feel this pressure and sometimes you lose focus and then it is impossible at this level.”

Hull have a massive game at Crystal Palace next weekend before finishing their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tigers remain two points above the drop zone for now but there’s no doubting that their first home defeat since Dec. 30, 2016 in the PL was a huge blow for the survival hopes.