Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund goes third; Bayern relegates Darmstadt

The Bundesliga season has claimed its first victim, as Darmstadt is headed for the drop.
That, and several stories of European qualification intrigue dotted the landscape of top flight German football on Saturday.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim
Marco Reus scored early and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Robert Lewandowski atop the Bundesliga goal scoring race with his 28th goal of the season as BVB moved ahead of the visitors and into third place with a win. Andrej Kramaric scored his 13th of the season and ninth since mid-February for Hoffenheim. American teen Christian Pulisic got the night off for Dortmund.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt
Juan Bernat’s 18th minute goal was the only marker of the match as the champions-elect won again, relegating American striker Terrence Boyd’s Darmstadt.
Hertha Berlin 1-4 RB Leipzig
Timo Werner and Davie Selke each scored twice to move the new boys six points clear of third place BVB, and Hertha opened the door to fifth place for Freiburg. Hertha’s only marker was an own goal.
Elsewhere
Koln 4-3 Werder Bremen — Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg — Gomez bags 15th
‘Gladbach 1-1 Augsburg — Hahn levels in stoppage time
Ingolstadt 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Kittel, Havertz score
Hamburg vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|32
|23
|7
|2
|80
|17
|63
|12-4-0
|11-3-2
|76
|RB Leipzig
|32
|20
|6
|6
|60
|32
|28
|12-2-2
|8-4-4
|66
|Borussia Dortmund
|32
|17
|9
|6
|67
|36
|31
|12-4-0
|5-5-6
|60
|1899 Hoffenheim
|32
|15
|13
|4
|59
|34
|25
|11-5-0
|4-8-4
|58
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|32
|14
|4
|14
|39
|41
|-2
|12-1-3
|2-3-11
|46
|1. FC Köln
|32
|11
|12
|9
|47
|40
|7
|8-6-2
|3-6-7
|45
|Werder Bremen
|32
|13
|6
|13
|55
|55
|0
|8-1-7
|5-5-6
|45
|SC Freiburg
|31
|13
|5
|13
|38
|55
|-17
|9-1-5
|4-4-8
|44
|Mönchengladbach
|32
|12
|7
|13
|42
|46
|-4
|7-4-5
|5-3-8
|43
|FC Schalke 04
|31
|11
|8
|12
|43
|36
|7
|8-4-4
|3-4-8
|41
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|37
|-5
|7-6-3
|4-2-10
|41
|Bayer Leverkusen
|32
|10
|7
|15
|45
|51
|-6
|5-5-6
|5-2-9
|37
|FC Augsburg
|32
|9
|9
|14
|34
|50
|-16
|5-5-6
|4-4-8
|36
|VfL Wolfsburg
|32
|10
|6
|16
|32
|49
|-17
|5-2-9
|5-4-7
|36
|FSV Mainz 05
|31
|9
|6
|16
|40
|51
|-11
|6-4-6
|3-2-10
|33
|Hamburger SV
|31
|9
|6
|16
|30
|59
|-29
|7-3-5
|2-3-11
|33
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|32
|8
|6
|18
|34
|55
|-21
|4-4-8
|4-2-10
|30
|Darmstadt
|32
|7
|3
|22
|26
|59
|-33
|6-3-7
|1-0-15
|24