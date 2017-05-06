Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion: Clarets nab big point

- Baggies keep stumbling
- Burnley blows lead, comes back
- Two for Vokes
Every point matters for Burnley, and a Sam Vokes brace made sure the Clarets snared another one with a 2-2 draw with West Brom at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson had scored for disappointing West Brom to erase a 1-0 deficit, but Vokes leveled it late to share the points.
Burnley is eight points ahead of 18th place Swansea, which plays at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while West Brom has just one win in its last nine Premier League matches. The Baggies sit eighth with 45 points.
The best chance of the first half went to Burnley, but Ben Foster‘s solid play continued when he kicked Sam Vokes’ shot free of the 18.
It took just over 10 second-half minutes for the Clarets to break through, and it came mere seconds after Ashley Barnes was taken down for what could’ve been a penalty. Vokes kept up his run to the six, where he met Barnes’ dogged work for a 1-0 lead.
Rondon pounced on a chance of his own when James McClean‘s deflected square pass posed a challenge that only the big Venezuelan would answer, coolly touching and turning to make it 1-1 with a 24 minutes to play.
Dawson then lost his mark and muscled his way to a headed goal off a 78th minute corner kick, and the Baggies had the lead.
A long looping free kick from Robbie Brady was met by the back of Vokes’ noggin, a second smaller loop dipping under the bar as Foster’s indecisiveness put him in no man’s land.
