Hull City 0-2 Sunderland: Tigers tamed by Black Cats

Jones, Defoe score for Sunderland

Silva’s loses home league game for first time since March 2014

Sunderland grab first win in 11 games

Already relegated Sunderland won their first game since February 4 as they beat Hull City 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe scored in the second half as David Moyes‘ side played for pride and delivered with Hull suffering a damaging blow in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

With the win Sunderland move on to 24 points for the season, while Hull remain just two points above the drop zone with two games remaining.

Sunderland had a great chance to take the lead as Billy Jones’ cross found George Honeyman at the back post but his header went wide.

Hull finally woke up as Sam Clucas forced Jordan Pickford into a fine save down low and moments later Harry Maguire drove forward and whipped a shot just wide of Pickford’s near post.

Sunderland stuck to their task but Hull always looked dangerous with Oumar Niasse‘s overhead kick hitting John O'Shea but calls of handball were waved away.

Abel Hernandez bent an effort just wide of the far post as Hull pressed before the break but O’Shea headed just wide from a corner as Sunderland continued to look dangerous.

Pickford then launched a long ball forward which found Jermain Defore but his low shot was smothered by Eldin Jakupovic and cleared.

Kamil Grosicki then crossed the ball to the back post and Pickford flapped at the cross with Alfred N'Diaye surprised and stabbing the ball wide. Hull then went close again as Hernandez’s shot was blocked by O’Shea brilliantly.

Sunderland stuck with it and could’ve gone ahead as Defoe was free on the edge of the box but blasted over. Soon the Black Cats did go ahead as Honeyman’s corner found Jones who sent a diving header into the net. 1-0 to Sunderland.

Hull wasted another good chance late on as Niasse toe poked wide and then Pickford denied Hernandez with a brilliant stop. Late on Hull threw everything at Sunderland but couldn’t break through and Defoe scored (although he was in an offside position) to make it 2-0, as the Tigers’ survival hopes took a massive blow.

