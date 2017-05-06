More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland: Tigers tamed by Black Cats

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Jones, Defoe score for Sunderland
  • Silva’s loses home league game for first time since March 2014
  • Sunderland grab first win in 11 games

Already relegated Sunderland won their first game since February 4 as they beat Hull City 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe scored in the second half as David Moyes‘ side played for pride and delivered with Hull suffering a damaging blow in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

With the win Sunderland move on to 24 points for the season, while Hull remain just two points above the drop zone with two games remaining.

Sunderland had a great chance to take the lead as Billy Jones’ cross found George Honeyman at the back post but his header went wide.

Hull finally woke up as Sam Clucas forced Jordan Pickford into a fine save down low and moments later Harry Maguire drove forward and whipped a shot just wide of Pickford’s near post.

Sunderland stuck to their task but Hull always looked dangerous with Oumar Niasse‘s overhead kick hitting John O'Shea but calls of handball were waved away.

Abel Hernandez bent an effort just wide of the far post as Hull pressed before the break but O’Shea headed just wide from a corner as Sunderland continued to look dangerous.

Pickford then launched a long ball forward which found Jermain Defore but his low shot was smothered by Eldin Jakupovic and cleared.

Kamil Grosicki then crossed the ball to the back post and Pickford flapped at the cross with Alfred N'Diaye surprised and stabbing the ball wide. Hull then went close again as Hernandez’s shot was blocked by O’Shea brilliantly.

Sunderland stuck with it and could’ve gone ahead as Defoe was free on the edge of the box but blasted over. Soon the Black Cats did go ahead as Honeyman’s corner found Jones who sent a diving header into the net. 1-0 to Sunderland.

Hull wasted another good chance late on as Niasse toe poked wide and then Pickford denied Hernandez with a brilliant stop. Late on Hull threw everything at Sunderland but couldn’t break through and Defoe scored (although he was in an offside position) to make it 2-0, as the Tigers’ survival hopes took a massive blow.

Orlando City Stadium to host USMNT-Panama in World Cup qualifier

By Matt ReedMay 8, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Expect a hot and humid one when the U.S. Men’s National Team plays its final home match as part of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the USMNT will play Panama at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida as Bruce Arena’s side looks to book its place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Arena and co. will take on Panama on October 6 before playing its final WCQ four days later down in the Caribbean when the Stars and Stripes meet Trinidad & Tobago.

Through four rounds of play, the USMNT currently sits in fourth place in the Hexagonal with four points. The U.S. trails leaders Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama as things stand, but the Americans will be vying hard for a top-three position in an attempt of automatically qualifying for the World Cup for an eighth consecutive cycle.

The Americans have previously played just one WCQ in the state of Florida, which came back in 1980.

At the half: Costa, Alonso break through as Blues close on title

By Matt ReedMay 8, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Chelsea appears on its way to the title and they can thank their deadly striker for their latest lead on Monday.

It was a Spanish connection as Cesc Fabregas picked out a fantastic through ball over the Middlesbrough backline to find Diego Costa.

From there it was all Costa, who comfortably controlled and finished his effort between the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan after 23 minutes.

The goal is Costa’s 20th of the season in the Premier League, and it’s now the second time in three seasons with Chelsea that the 28-year-old has hit the 20-goal mark.

Then, Marcos Alonso got a much-deserved goal of his own 11 minutes from halftime after smashing a low shot past Guzan from a tight angle to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.

Canadian Premier League given green light, aiming for 2018 start

By Matt ReedMay 8, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

It appears Canada is about to have a league of its own.

Over the weekend, Canada Soccer officials revealed that plans for the Canadian Premier League have been approved and that Hamilton and Winnipeg will be founding cities for the new division.

Canada Soccer has already stated that at least 10 cities have already expressed interest in joining the new league, which hopes to take to the field as early as 2018.

Newly-elected Canada Soccer president Steven Reed helped unveil the news over the weekend. Former president Victor Montagliani stepped down from his role as head of Canada Soccer in an effort to devote his full attention to his duties with CONCACAF, where he serves as president.

“I would like to thank the Canada Soccer Membership for the opportunity as we continue the incredible momentum for the sport of soccer in our country,” Reed said in a statement. “This was an important day for our sport with the unanimous approval of the Canadian Premier League along with Hamilton and Winnipeg as new members of the Association and the overwhelming support for the 2026 FIFA World Cup joint bid with USA and Mexico.”

With several Canadian sides currently in existence, it is believed that the new division will initially stay away from cities that have franchises at this point.

As it stands, Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps reside in Major League Soccer (MLS), while FC Edmonton and the Ottawa Fury play in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and United Soccer League (USL), respectively.

The big news for Canadian clubs taking part in the CPL would be the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League. Currently, Canadian sides can only reach the CCL by winning the annual Canadian Championship, which consists of the five existing professional teams from north of the border.

Stream Live: Chelsea’s next step, Boro’s last breath?

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Middlesbrough needs to produce a major upset if it hopes to stay in the Premier League next season, starting down Chelsea and relegation at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Boro will be relegated with a loss on Monday, while Chelsea can win the Premier League with a win Monday and another Friday against West Bromwich Albion.

Polar opposite aims.

USMNT backstop Brad Guzan is between the sticks again for Middlesbrough.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend (c), De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Gestede, Bamford.