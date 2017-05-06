More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid win in routs, remain tied in title race

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal

Barca and Real Madrid remain tied, now on 84 points, as La Liga’s title race begins the final sprint to the finish (Barca have just two games remaining). Each of the title hopefuls won in convincing fashion on Saturday. First up, it was Luis Enrique’s Blaugrana.

First up for Barca was Neymar, who put the home side 1-0 up in the 21st minute. Cedric Bakambu pulled Villarreal level 11 minutes later, but Lionel Messi bagged 50th goal of the season, and what would turn out to be the winner, just before halftime.

Luis Suarez made it 3-0 halfway through the second half, and Messi bagged no. 51, from the penalty spot, with exquisite style, not long before full-time. The Barcelona freight train is moving full-steam ahead, hoping against all likelihood for a slip-up that’ll hand them their 25th league title.

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid

Madrid’s game in hand, which won’t be played until May 17 (away to 11th-place Celta Vigo), seems almost certain to decide the 2016-17 La Liga champions, as Barca hold onto the top spot by virtue of their better record in head-to-head matchups this season. On Saturday, there was absolutely nothing that 19th-place Granada, who were relegated last weekend, could do to slow down a side that omitted Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric from the starting lineup. As it turns out, Madrid’s backups are also quite talented.

James Rodriguez put Los Blancos ahead in the 3rd minute and doubled the advantage just eight minutes later.

Another quick double, this one by Alvaro Morata, made it 3-0 and 4-0 in the 30th and 35th minutes, and that was that. Game over after barely half an hour.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 1-0 Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — 6 a.m. ET
Valencia vs. Osasuna — 10:15 a.m. ET
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Malaga vs. Celta Vigo — 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

MLS Snapshot: A bit of Cup revenge for Altidore, TFC over Sounders

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): MLS Cup 2016 revenge on their minds, and the absence of Sebastian Giovinco (rest) seemingly set to make life more difficult, Toronto FC were completely unfazed by Saturday’s trip to Seattle to take on the reigning champions. In truth, it was hardly a revelation — more of a continuation — for Greg Vanney’s side which extended its current winning streak to four games and kept its fifth clean sheet of the season (just two goals conceded during the four-game run). It’s that defensive solidity which has propelled TFC (19 points from 10 games) to the top spot in the hotly contested Eastern Conference, a point ahead of Orlando City SC (who have played two fewer games). Benoit Cheyrou turned in a stellar performance in midfield (5 tackles won, 3 interceptions and 3 clearances) to lighten the load of defensive duties thrust upon a reworked four-man backline. Jozy Altidore scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot after winning the chance himself, and the well-drilled, organized defense held up for the full 90 minutes.

Three moments that mattered

6′ — Morris heads home, but the flag goes up — Gustav Svensson made and obvious play on the ball as it bounded toward the far post, clearly affecting Clint Irwin’s movement across the face of goal. It’s a decision which requires the assistant referee to observe and interpret multiple actions all at once.

23′ — Torres clatters into Altidore; it’s a penalty — Altidore continues to be involved and productive for TFC, as the USMNT striker bagged his 21st goal (to go with 10 assists — 31 games, regular season and playoffs) since bagging his first goal last season, on July 31.

40′ — Frei goes high to deny Altidore — Again, here’s Altidore creating his own shot and half-chance, though Frei gets up to palm his effort over the crossbar.

Man of the match: Benoit Cheyrou

Goalscorers: Altidore (PK – 23′)

PL Sunday preview: Last chance saloon for Man United, Arsenal

Photos by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

24 hours from right now, the Premier League’s top-four race could be clear as crystal… just as likely, though, Sunday’s pair of games, featuring three-fourths of the four-team battle for two UEFA Champions League places, could leave the league table far less clear than its already muddled state.

Liverpool vs. Southampton — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The math surrounding Liverpool’s Champions League chase is extremely simple: if they win their final through games of the season, they can finish no worse than fourth; so much as two points dropped over their final three games, and the door is opened for Manchester United (who trail by four points, but have a game in hand) to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds. The run-in begins Sunday, when Claude Puel‘s 12th-place Southampton visit Anfield.

With just one defeat from their last nine PL games, only Tottenham Hotspur have won more points than Liverpool during that period. Had it not been the disastrous start to the 2017 calendar year (zero wins from five games, and just three total points), the Reds would be right alongside Tottenham right now, battling for a second-place finish behind runaway leaders Chelsea. The past is the past, though, and Klopp is keen to finish his first full season as Liverpool manager inside the top-four.

“The plan is for Sunday that we can use Anfield,” Klopp said when appraising his team’s top-four chances. “I know how it is, for some people it’s maybe a nervy situation and they bite on their (nails) and think, ‘hopefully, hopefully, hopefully it can happen.’

“But we need to be brave, we need to enjoy the game, we need to play football, we need to defend very serious and if possible, to use the crowd, creating a special atmosphere.”

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Sadio Mane (knee), Jordan Henderson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (leg) | Southampton — OUT: Virgil Van Dijk (ankle), Charlie Austin (fitness)

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

As stated above, Man United, having to make up a four-point gap, need a bit of help if they’re to finish in the top-four. Arsenal, on the other hand, must overcome a nine-point deficit (with two games in hand) to Liverpool in order to extend Arsene Wenger‘s streak of 20 straight seasons finishing fourth or better.

In a strange twist of priorities, Jose Mourinho has decided to focus his side’s full energy and efforts on winning the Europa League, rather than chasing a top-four finish which he says the Red Devils “lost [the] chance to fight for” in drawing 1-1 with Swansea City last weekend. Thus, the lineup the Portuguese puts out to face Arsenal might just be full of reserve and academy players.

“The players who have accumulated lots of minutes are not going to play next weekend,” Mourinho told BBC without naming names. “We are not going to Arsenal to say, ‘beat us 5-0 or 6-0.’ We are going there to fight for a result but it’s impossible. I cannot do it another way.

“If Celta were playing with their best team and, if Celta were fighting for important things in La Liga, we would go (into the second leg) in the same circumstances but I cannot play the same team that played here (at Estadio Baladios) and then we play again next Thursday. I think in the last match against Swansea, we lost our last chance to fight for the top four so I’m going to rest players.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Granit Xhaka (ankle), Lucas Perez (fitness), Santi Cazorla (achilles); RETURNING: Shkodran Mustafi (thigh) | Man United — OUT: UT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee), Marcos Rojo (knee), Luke Shaw (foot), Marouane Fellaini (suspension), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (knee)

Premier League wrap: Safety shakeup for Swansea, Hull, Palace

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The Premier League day began with a thunderous Manchester City win over Crystal Palace, but started to nap through 45 minutes of four 10 a.m. ET matches.

My, did that change.

Swansea City 1-0 EvertonRECAP

What a day for Paul Clement and Wales’ Premier League mainstay, as Fernando Llorente scored early and Swansea pursued a second while defending doggedly in a massive win which moves it a point ahead of Hull City in the race to avoid the drop.

As for Everton, which was shutout for the third-straight match, it’s hard to fake desperation. That said, Kevin Mirallas, Romelu Lukaku, and Ross Barkley combined to miss or just miss on a half-dozen quality chances.

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland — RECAP

This seemed like the easiest part of Hull’s run-in, but the relegated Black Cats mustered goals from Billy Jones (?!?) and Jermain Defoe and shocked the KCOM Stadium and put the Tigers into 18th place after Swans’ win.

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace — RECAP

Manchester City was fantastic, as Gabriel Jesus, David Silva, and Nicolas Otamendi all had shouts as Man of the Match. City moves level with Liverpool, four points ahead of fifth place Manchester United and nine ahead of sixth place Arsenal.

As for Crystal Palace…

Confident Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce on Friday: “Here, nothing happens in the middle. It doesn’t seem the ideal place for Guardiola’s brand of passing football. Yet, he says he knew all about it before he came. It’s no surprise because I was a fan of the Premier League as a teenager, as an adult, as a player and as a manager.”

Less confident Sam Allardyce on Saturday: “We simply lost control and Manchester City scored more and more. … My team was unrecognisable from what I’ve seen over the last two or three months – hopefully that is a one-off and the lads have got it out of our system ahead of the biggest game of the season next week at home to Hull. But [we were] very disappointing here.”

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke CityRECAP

Adam Smith helped produce a pair of goals for the hosts, but an own goal and a Mame Biram Diouf marker made sure both teams got the points they needed to clinch another season in the Premier League.

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion — RECAP

Ashley Barnes set Sam Vokes up for a first half goal, then watched as Vokes rescued a point for Burnley after Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson scored to put the visitors ahead. West Brom has one win in its last nine matches.

Leicester City 3-0 Watford — RECAP

Manager Craig Shakespeare has presided over 22 points won in Leicester’s last 10 matches, and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Marc Albrighton, and Wilfried Ndidi have the Foxes within distance of eighth place.

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund goes third; Bayern relegates Darmstadt

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

The Bundesliga season has claimed its first victim, as Darmstadt is headed for the drop.

That, and several stories of European qualification intrigue dotted the landscape of top flight German football on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim

Marco Reus scored early and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Robert Lewandowski atop the Bundesliga goal scoring race with his 28th goal of the season as BVB moved ahead of the visitors and into third place with a win. Andrej Kramaric scored his 13th of the season and ninth since mid-February for Hoffenheim. American teen Christian Pulisic got the night off for Dortmund.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt

Juan Bernat’s 18th minute goal was the only marker of the match as the champions-elect won again, relegating American striker Terrence Boyd’s Darmstadt.

Hertha Berlin 1-4 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner and Davie Selke each scored twice to move the new boys six points clear of third place BVB, and Hertha opened the door to fifth place for Freiburg. Hertha’s only marker was an own goal.

Elsewhere
Koln 4-3 Werder Bremen — Friday
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg — Gomez bags 15th
‘Gladbach 1-1 Augsburg — Hahn levels in stoppage time
Ingolstadt 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Kittel, Havertz score
Hamburg vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Freiburg vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

 

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 32 23 7 2 80 17 63 12-4-0 11-3-2 76
 RB Leipzig 32 20 6 6 60 32 28 12-2-2 8-4-4 66
 Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 67 36 31 12-4-0 5-5-6 60
 1899 Hoffenheim 32 15 13 4 59 34 25 11-5-0 4-8-4 58
 Hertha BSC Berlin 32 14 4 14 39 41 -2 12-1-3 2-3-11 46
 1. FC Köln 32 11 12 9 47 40 7 8-6-2 3-6-7 45
 Werder Bremen 32 13 6 13 55 55 0 8-1-7 5-5-6 45
 SC Freiburg 31 13 5 13 38 55 -17 9-1-5 4-4-8 44
 Mönchengladbach 32 12 7 13 42 46 -4 7-4-5 5-3-8 43
 FC Schalke 04 31 11 8 12 43 36 7 8-4-4 3-4-8 41
 Eintracht Frankfurt 32 11 8 13 32 37 -5 7-6-3 4-2-10 41
 Bayer Leverkusen 32 10 7 15 45 51 -6 5-5-6 5-2-9 37
 FC Augsburg 32 9 9 14 34 50 -16 5-5-6 4-4-8 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 32 10 6 16 32 49 -17 5-2-9 5-4-7 36
 FSV Mainz 05 31 9 6 16 40 51 -11 6-4-6 3-2-10 33
 Hamburger SV 31 9 6 16 30 59 -29 7-3-5 2-3-11 33
 FC Ingolstadt 04 32 8 6 18 34 55 -21 4-4-8 4-2-10 30
 Darmstadt 32 7 3 22 26 59 -33 6-3-7 1-0-15 24