Leicester City 3-0 Watford: Foxes keep moving on up

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester goes ninth

Vardy lively

Ndidi rewarded with goal

Watford drops 15th

Leicester City is within a win of eighth place after a thorough beatdown of Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton scored in a 3-0 win for the Foxes, who now have 43 points after spending so much of the season in the drop zone. Leicester is two points back of West Brom.

Watford drops a spot, their 40 points now eight points clear of Swansea.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Watford found some moments of promise after the first 10 minutes, and Tom Cleverley wasted a good chance from 18 yards.

Leicester rang the bell at the other end five minutes later, as Adrian Mariappa acted quick to stop a free kick play from reaching Shinji Okazaki. The ball rang off the post, and Watford was safe.

Ndidi changed Leicester City’s season in the long-term, and finally gave the Foxes their deserved lead in the short-term when he pounced on a missed Watford touch about 8 yards from goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

54 – Watford have never previously won a Premier League game they've been losing at half-time (D7 L47). Mountain. pic.twitter.com/YpRLxh0IiG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Heurelho Gomes went horizontal to make a slapping stop on Vardy as the second half began and Leicester’s tails remained up.

And Mahrez beat Mariappa on the left of the 18 before nutmegging Gomes for a 2-0 Leicester lead.

The Foxes had a chance to eliminate all visiting hope with a near dead center free kick from 25 yards out, but Christian Fuchs‘ 72nd minute left-footed effort curled over the bar.

Albrighton added the final marker in stoppage time on a pretty classic Leicester counter attack. Vardy sucked Watford’s entire defense left, and Albrighton raced to the back post for a wide-open finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola