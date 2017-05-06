Leicester City 3-0 Watford: Foxes keep moving on up

- Leicester goes ninth
- Vardy lively
- Ndidi rewarded with goal
- Watford drops 15th
Leicester City is within a win of eighth place after a thorough beatdown of Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton scored in a 3-0 win for the Foxes, who now have 43 points after spending so much of the season in the drop zone. Leicester is two points back of West Brom.
Watford drops a spot, their 40 points now eight points clear of Swansea.
Watford found some moments of promise after the first 10 minutes, and Tom Cleverley wasted a good chance from 18 yards.
Leicester rang the bell at the other end five minutes later, as Adrian Mariappa acted quick to stop a free kick play from reaching Shinji Okazaki. The ball rang off the post, and Watford was safe.
Ndidi changed Leicester City’s season in the long-term, and finally gave the Foxes their deserved lead in the short-term when he pounced on a missed Watford touch about 8 yards from goal.
Heurelho Gomes went horizontal to make a slapping stop on Vardy as the second half began and Leicester’s tails remained up.
And Mahrez beat Mariappa on the left of the 18 before nutmegging Gomes for a 2-0 Leicester lead.
The Foxes had a chance to eliminate all visiting hope with a near dead center free kick from 25 yards out, but Christian Fuchs‘ 72nd minute left-footed effort curled over the bar.
Albrighton added the final marker in stoppage time on a pretty classic Leicester counter attack. Vardy sucked Watford’s entire defense left, and Albrighton raced to the back post for a wide-open finish.