Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace: Rampant City destroy Eagles

City unbeaten in five

Palace remain six points above drop zone

Silva, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sterling, Otamendi score

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s men took another huge step towards sealing their place in the top four.

David Silva put City ahead less than two minutes in and they never looked back with the influential Kevin De Bruyne sitting up Vincent Kompany to score City’s second and the Belgian playmaker then added a third of his own before Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi finished things off late on.

The win pushes City on to 69 points and momentarily into third place, while Palace remain on 38 points and sit six points above the relegation zone.

It took City less than two minutes to take the lead as Silva clipped a lovely pass to Sterling and his ball back across goal saw the onrushing Spaniard finish coolly for his 50th City goal. 1-0 to Guardiola’s boys.

City dominated the first half as Silva kept popping up in dangerous areas and Leroy Sane stung the palms of Wayne Hennessey and then Gabriel Jesus‘ follow up was cleared off the line.

As half time arrived the game became stretched as Sane again tested Hennessey at his near post but Palace then launched a lightning-quick counter attack.

Andros Townsend clipped in a delightful cross and Christian Benteke rose highest to head towards the bottom corner but Willy Caballero saved superbly and Jason Puncheon‘s follow up went way over the bar.

City started the second half well as Silva wriggled free but fired wide and then the second goal arrived in emphatic fashion. A corner from the right was half cleared and found its way back to De Bruyne and his pull back was hammered home by Kompany who made it 2-0.

19 – No player has been involved in more Premier League goals for Man City this season than Kevin De Bruyne (5 goals, 14 assists). Busy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2017

De Bruyne then had a shot deflected wide and his free kick hit the bar as City poured forward time and time again with Palace unable to get any foothold in the game.

Hennessey denied Sane again soon after as City threatened to run riot and then Palace’s goalkeeper let De Bruyne’s low shot from the edge of the box squirm past him and into the net to make it 3-0.

The goal was KDB’s first in the Premier League since February and his fifth of the season as he capped off a fine individual display.

City stroked the ball around in the final stages of the game with Sterling volleying home to make it 4-0 and Otamendi heading home De Bruyne’s free kick for his first goal of the season, as Guardiola’s boys enjoyed their afternoon in the sun to keep their top four hopes on track.

