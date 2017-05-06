Marco Silva laments Hull “tension” in shock loss to Sunderland

Hull City suffered a shock defeat at home to already-relegated Sunderland at fortress KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Marco Silva lost a home league game for the first time since March 2014 as the Portuguese lamented Hull’s “anxious” display as the Tigers wasted several chances to score and looked shaky in defense as they lost for the third time in their last five games.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Speaking after the game the 39-year-old manager could not hide his disappointment as Hull missed a glorious chance to pull five points clear of the relegation zone.

“We didn’t play well but we didn’t deserve this result. We tried to do everything too fast. It is not easy. Fast and well is not easy,” Silva said. “In some moments you don’t have the calm you need in these games. We felt our players had a bit of tension and were a little bit too anxious and that is a problem when you need to be calm in the game, to play our football and good offensive organization. With this tension it is not easy.”

As well as feeling the tension, Hull missed chances and came up against Jordan Pickford in inspired form as the Tigers will now be hoping Swansea City lose at home to Everton in the late game on Saturday.

Silva also wasn’t happy with the missed chances and the slack defending from set pieces.

“We had many chances to score and we gave Sunderland some moments as well and good chances on counter attacks. With this tension we felt in our team, we conceded two goals from set pieces,” Silva said. “Of course the second goal is a clear offside, the first goal was a set piece and we advised the player what they would do in this moment. And it is the focus when you feel this pressure and sometimes you lose focus and then it is impossible at this level.”

Hull have a massive game at Crystal Palace next weekend before finishing their season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tigers remain two points above the drop zone for now but there’s no doubting that their first home defeat since Dec. 30, 2016 in the PL was a huge blow for the survival hopes.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports