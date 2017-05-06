More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Statement: Barcelona will support vote on Catalan independence

May 6, 2017

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona Football Club says it supports holding a referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday saying it is joining the “National Pact for the Referendum,” a civil society initiative supporting a vote by the wealthy northeastern region.

Despite repeated warnings by the Spanish government that a vote would be illegal, the Catalan regional government says it will hold a binding referendum in September.

The region, whose capital is Barcelona, represents a fifth of Spain’s GDP.

Separatists have used Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium as a rallying point for several years, with pro-independence chants regularly heard at matches.

Ligue 1: Monaco inch closer to title; PSG win big(ger) to stay alive

AP Photo/David Vincent, File
May 6, 2017

PARIS (AP) Monaco moved closer to winning the French league and reaching 150 goals for the season with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Nancy on Saturday.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain maintained its slim hopes of retaining the title with a 5-0 home win against Bastia.

But Monaco is three points ahead of PSG with a game in hand and a much better goal difference. Monaco can effectively seal the title with a home win against Lille next Sunday. PSG has a difficult game at Saint-Etienne.

“We’re close,” Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva said. “All the players deserve to win it.”

Monaco got off to the ideal start when defender Tobias Badila scored an own goal in the third minute. Silva made it 2-0 shortly before halftime when he headed in Thomas Lemar’s cross from the left.

Teen striker Kylian Mbappe used his pace to set up Lemar for the third, taking Monaco’s season tally to 149 in all competitions.

Monaco fans celebrated as if they’d won the league, while Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev went on to the pitch to applaud them and congratulate his players.

It was the ideal preparation for the Champions League semifinal return leg at Juventus on Tuesday, when Monaco will look to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Last-placed Bastia was infuriated less at losing than at a PSG goal it considered unsporting.

The second goal by Marco Verratti enraged Bastia’s players. PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi went down under a challenge and PSG claimed a penalty that was not given. While Matuidi lay on the ground and clutched his leg, Bastia goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went over to check if he was injured.

Meanwhile, PSG threw in and, with Leca out of position and unsighted by PSG winger Julian Draxler standing in front of him, Verratti hit a swerving shot that caught Leca unaware and flew into the top corner.

“We’re angry with Verratti,” Bastia midfielder Lenny Nangis said. “He’s a great player and he doesn’t need to do that to score.”

Leca was incensed and rushed over to complain to the referee while PSG players celebrated. If anything, the goal should have been ruled out anyway, as Draxler was clearly offside and directly interfering with play by blocking Leca’s view.

“I’m a bit disgusted. I saw Matuidi was hurt and I tried to help Blaise up,” Leca said on Canal Plus. “But it’s not what cost us the game.”

Edinson Cavani struck twice to take his league tally to 33 and his overall total to 47. He also missed a penalty in the second half after appearing to blatantly dive in order to win it, and had two goals ruled out.

Bastia remained one point behind 19th-place Nancy with two games remaining.

Caen striker Ivan Santini’s 15th goal secured a 1-0 win at Toulouse and lifted the Normandy club three points away from the relegation zone.

Lorient, in 17th place, picked up a useful point after drawing with Angers 1-1. Next Sunday, Lorient visits Bastia.

Guingamp beat Dijon 4-0, with forwards Jimmy Briand and Yannis Salibur scoring two each.

Metz won 2-0 at Lille.

On Sunday, third-place Nice travels to play Marseille, which is trying to make the Europa League.

Serie A: Juventus drop points in Turin derby, need Roma loss for title

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Juventus 1-1 Torino

Juventus 1-1 Torino

A win would have moved Juventus 12 points clear of Roma, who have four games still to play, thus meaning a single point dropped against AC Milan on Sunday would have seen Juve crowned Serie A champions for the sixth straight season. Instead, Massimiliano Allegri’s side drew 9th-place Torino at home and sit just 10 points clear of Roma, who could trim to the gap to seven points tomorrow.

Adem Ljajic put Torino ahead in the 52nd minute, a lead that would remain intact for nearly 40 minutes. Gonzalo Higuain would spoil the party in the 91st minute, though, dashing dreams of a famous derby victory for the visitors, and rescuing a point despite a poor, wasteful performance by Juve (22 shots, 5 on target).

Napoli 3-1 Cagliari

Dries Mertens celebrated his 30th birthday in style on Saturday, bagging a brace either side of halftime (2nd and 49th minutes), as Napoli topped Cagliari at home to go two points clear of Roma in the race for Italy’s second and final automatic place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Lorenzo Insigne made it 3-0 to the home side in the 67th minute, before Diego Farias grabbed a late consolation goal for Cagliari in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Napoli are unbeaten in nine league games (just four points dropped in total) and have gained three points on Roma (who have lost twice and drawn once) during that run.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Udinese vs. Atalanta — 6:30 a.m. ET
Lazio vs. Sampdoria — 9 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Inter Milan — 9 a.m. ET
Sassoulo vs. Fiorentina — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Palermo — 9 a.m. ET
Pescara vs. Crotone — 9 a.m. ET
Empoli vs. Bologna — 9 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Roma — 2:45 p.m. ET

La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid win in routs, remain tied in title race

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal

Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal

Barca and Real Madrid remain tied, now on 84 points, as La Liga’s title race begins the final sprint to the finish (Barca have just two games remaining). Each of the title hopefuls won in convincing fashion on Saturday. First up, it was Luis Enrique’s Blaugrana.

First up for Barca was Neymar, who put the home side 1-0 up in the 21st minute. Cedric Bakambu pulled Villarreal level 11 minutes later, but Lionel Messi bagged 50th goal of the season, and what would turn out to be the winner, just before halftime.

Luis Suarez made it 3-0 halfway through the second half, and Messi bagged no. 51, from the penalty spot, with exquisite style, not long before full-time. The Barcelona freight train is moving full-steam ahead, hoping against all likelihood for a slip-up that’ll hand them their 25th league title.

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid

Madrid’s game in hand, which won’t be played until May 17 (away to 11th-place Celta Vigo), seems almost certain to decide the 2016-17 La Liga champions, as Barca hold onto the top spot by virtue of their better record in head-to-head matchups this season. On Saturday, there was absolutely nothing that 19th-place Granada, who were relegated last weekend, could do to slow down a side that omitted Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric from the starting lineup. As it turns out, Madrid’s backups are also quite talented.

James Rodriguez put Los Blancos ahead in the 3rd minute and doubled the advantage just eight minutes later.

Another quick double, this one by Alvaro Morata, made it 3-0 and 4-0 in the 30th and 35th minutes, and that was that. Game over after barely half an hour.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 1-0 Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — 6 a.m. ET
Valencia vs. Osasuna — 10:15 a.m. ET
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Malaga vs. Celta Vigo — 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET

MLS Snapshot: A bit of Cup revenge for Altidore, TFC over Sounders

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): MLS Cup 2016 revenge on their minds, and the absence of Sebastian Giovinco (rest) seemingly set to make life more difficult, Toronto FC were completely unfazed by Saturday’s trip to Seattle to take on the reigning champions. In truth, it was hardly a revelation — more of a continuation — for Greg Vanney’s side which extended its current winning streak to four games and kept its fifth clean sheet of the season (just two goals conceded during the four-game run). It’s that defensive solidity which has propelled TFC (19 points from 10 games) to the top spot in the hotly contested Eastern Conference, a point ahead of Orlando City SC (who have played two fewer games). Benoit Cheyrou turned in a stellar performance in midfield (5 tackles won, 3 interceptions and 3 clearances) to lighten the load of defensive duties thrust upon a reworked four-man backline. Jozy Altidore scored the game’s only goal, from the penalty spot after winning the chance himself, and the well-drilled, organized defense held up for the full 90 minutes.

Three moments that mattered

Three moments that mattered

6′ — Morris heads home, but the flag goes up — Gustav Svensson made and obvious play on the ball as it bounded toward the far post, clearly affecting Clint Irwin’s movement across the face of goal. It’s a decision which requires the assistant referee to observe and interpret multiple actions all at once.

23′ — Torres clatters into Altidore; it’s a penalty — Altidore continues to be involved and productive for TFC, as the USMNT striker bagged his 21st goal (to go with 10 assists — 31 games, regular season and playoffs) since bagging his first goal last season, on July 31.

40′ — Frei goes high to deny Altidore — Again, here’s Altidore creating his own shot and half-chance, though Frei gets up to palm his effort over the crossbar.

Man of the match: Benoit Cheyrou

Man of the match: Benoit Cheyrou

Goalscorers: Altidore (PK – 23′)