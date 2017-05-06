STREAM LIVE: 4 Premier League games at 10am ET

Four Premier League games are coming your way on Saturday.
Relegation threatened Hull host already relegated Sunderland with Marco Silva‘s men sitting two points above the drop zone, while Leicester and Watford clash in a midtable encounter at the King Power Stadium. Similarly Bournemouth and Stoke City collide on the South Coast, while Burnley and West Brom also do battle with plenty of teams still hoping to finish in the top 10.
You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Hull vs. Sunderland and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
The feature game this weekend on "Goal Rush" will be Hull vs. Sunderland and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Watford – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]