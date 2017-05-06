STREAM LIVE: Man City host Crystal Palace

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams eager for a win for very different reasons.

City sit in fourth place but Pep Guardiola‘s side are just one point ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United as their place in the UEFA Champions League next season is far from secure.

Palace will seal safety with a win and a loss for Swansea City against Everton later on Saturday (although a win for Palace would all but secure safety due to their vastly superior goal difference over the Swans) as Sam Allardyce‘s men sit six points clear of the bottom three with three games to go. After an incredible run of results which included win against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, the Eagles have their destiny in their own hands.

In team news City make four changes from the team which drew with Middlesbrough last time out as Sterling, Silva and Sane all come in and Sergio Aguero misses out through injury.

Palace make one change with Jeffrey Schlupp in for Damien Delaney and Patrick Van Aanholt sliding over to center back.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Sane. Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp; McArthur, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha. Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Flamini, Lee, Sakho, Remy, Campbell.

