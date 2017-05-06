More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
US Soccer

Tim Weah, son of George, helps US qualify for U17 World Cup

Associated PressMay 6, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Timothy Weah, a son of 1995 FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, scored the final goal as the United States beat Cuba 6-2 Friday at Panama City and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

A 17-year-old forward from Rosedale, New York, who is in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system, Weah assisted on Zyen Jones’ 49th-minute goal for a 4-2 lead and scored his second goal of the North and Central American and Caribbean Championship in the 88th, curling a left-footed shot around goalkeeper Danny Echeverria. Bryan Reynolds got the fifth U.S. goal 83rd minute after Weah’s shot was parried by Echeverria into Reynolds’s path.

The U.S. will play Mexico or Costa Rica in Sunday’s CONCACAF final.

The Americans built a 3-1 halftime lead on Indiana Vassilev’s goal in the 15th minute, Miguel Coll’s go-ahead own goal in the 37th and Andrew Carleton’s goal in the 39th. Brian Savigne had tied the score in the 19th.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in India from Oct. 6-28.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams eager for a win for very different reasons.

City sit in fourth place but Pep Guardiola‘s side are just one point ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United as their place in the UEFA Champions League next season is far from secure.

Palace will seal safety with a win and a loss for Swansea City against Everton later on Saturday (although a win for Palace would all but secure safety due to their vastly superior goal difference over the Swans) as Sam Allardyce‘s men sit six points clear of the bottom three with three games to go. After an incredible run of results which included win against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, the Eagles have their destiny in their own hands.

In team news City make four changes from the team which drew with Middlesbrough last time out as Sterling, Silva and Sane all come in and Sergio Aguero misses out through injury.

Palace make one change with Jeffrey Schlupp in for Damien Delaney and Patrick Van Aanholt sliding over to center back.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Sane. Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Schlupp; McArthur, Milivojevic, Puncheon; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha. Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Flamini, Lee, Sakho, Remy, Campbell.

Czech soccer federation head still detained after raid

Michal Cizek/EuroFootball/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

PRAGUE (AP) A Prague court ruled in favor Friday of a prosecution request to further detain the Czech soccer federation’s chairman.

The federation headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday, with Miroslav Pelta detained. Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said they are investigating possible fraud involving Pelta, the federation and two education ministry senior officials in connection with state subsidies from the ministry.

More details have not been given.

The federation said Friday in a statement that it has done nothing illegal.

Video: Philadelphia Union’s “Fresh Prince” remake is a must see

By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

We’re only two months into the new MLS season and we’ve already seen one amazing video from one team’s social media department.

Now, make that two.

The Philadelphia Union revealed their “The Fresh Prince of Chest-Air” on Friday, a brief remake of the hit television show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and it’s definitely worthy of watching.

The quick video features various Union players, including CJ Sapong (featured at the beginning) and Andre Blake.

Also, the Union communications team deserves props for their choices of executive producer (Ben Franklin) and co-executive producer (Rocky Balboa).

Very creative to say the least.

Report: Several MLS sides interested in acquiring USMNT’s Johannsson

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Aron Johannsson likely won’t be in a Werder Bremen uniform next season, but could MLS be the U.S. Men’s National Team striker’s next career move?

According to MLSSoccer.com, several MLS sides are interested in acquiring Johannsson and “four unnamed clubs” are looking to acquire the league’s top allocation spot in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

The Houston Dynamo currently hold the number one position in the allocation order, however, the Western Conference likely won’t be pursuing Johannsson given the side’s current production from forwards Erick “Cubo” Torres and Romell Quioto.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has made it known that Johannsson’s time with the Bundesliga side is nearing an end after that “he has not gotten the playing time he wishes for.”

Johannsson has drawn interest from MLS in the past, almost completing a move stateside back in 2015 when Real Salt Lake was on the verge of closing a deal with the forward.

After signing Designated Player Yura Movsisyan though, RSL likely won’t be in the market for Johannsson.

As it stands, there are several clubs throughout MLS that have struggled to find scoring in the opening two months of the season, including the Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.

However, reliable Twitter account MLS Transfers stated back in February that the New York Red Bulls could also be a potential landing spot for Johannsson.

The Earthquakes are currently in the best out of the three in the allocation order, sitting third at the moment, but with Chris Wondolowski and Marco Urena on the roster the San Jose side may not be in the market for Johannsson right now.

That leaves the Union and Rapids as the two most likely candidates, however, each club would have to find a way to move up in the allocation order to get to Houston’s top spot. The Union are currently eighth, while the Rapids sit 17th at the moment.

Through seven matches, the Rapids have scored a league-low five goals. Meanwhile, the Union aren’t far behind with eight goals in as many matches, and are the only side in MLS without a win to this point.