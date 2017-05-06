Tim Weah, son of George, helps US qualify for U17 World Cup

Aron Johannsson likely won’t be in a Werder Bremen uniform next season, but could MLS be the U.S. Men’s National Team striker’s next career move?

According to MLSSoccer.com, several MLS sides are interested in acquiring Johannsson and “four unnamed clubs” are looking to acquire the league’s top allocation spot in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

The Houston Dynamo currently hold the number one position in the allocation order, however, the Western Conference likely won’t be pursuing Johannsson given the side’s current production from forwards Erick “Cubo” Torres and Romell Quioto.

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has made it known that Johannsson’s time with the Bundesliga side is nearing an end after that “he has not gotten the playing time he wishes for.”

Johannsson has drawn interest from MLS in the past, almost completing a move stateside back in 2015 when Real Salt Lake was on the verge of closing a deal with the forward.

After signing Designated Player Yura Movsisyan though, RSL likely won’t be in the market for Johannsson.

As it stands, there are several clubs throughout MLS that have struggled to find scoring in the opening two months of the season, including the Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.

However, reliable Twitter account MLS Transfers stated back in February that the New York Red Bulls could also be a potential landing spot for Johannsson.

Source: Colorado, Red Bulls and one more MLS club are showing interest for Werder Bremen's Aron Jóhannsson. Won't move until summer. — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) February 12, 2017

The Earthquakes are currently in the best out of the three in the allocation order, sitting third at the moment, but with Chris Wondolowski and Marco Urena on the roster the San Jose side may not be in the market for Johannsson right now.

That leaves the Union and Rapids as the two most likely candidates, however, each club would have to find a way to move up in the allocation order to get to Houston’s top spot. The Union are currently eighth, while the Rapids sit 17th at the moment.

Through seven matches, the Rapids have scored a league-low five goals. Meanwhile, the Union aren’t far behind with eight goals in as many matches, and are the only side in MLS without a win to this point.