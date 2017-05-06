More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

WATCH: Vincent Kompany hammers home unstoppable strike

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 9:08 AM EDT

Take a bow, Vincent Kompany.

Manchester City’s skipper isn’t know for scoring goals but he hammered home his second of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Click play on the video above to see Kompany picked out by his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne and the powerful center back channeled his inner Sergio Aguero to rifle a shot into the top corner.

Any striker on the planet would be proud of that finish, Vincent.

Looks like his injury problems are well and truly behind him and the Etihad Stadium could not have been happier to see their veteran skipper score his first home goal since August 2015.

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke: Goals galore on the South Coast

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
  • Stoke twice led 
  • Bournemouth equalize controversially
  • Own goals from Mousset, Shawcross

Bournemouth twice pegged back Stoke City as they drew 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Stoke took the lead when Lys Mousset headed into his own net in the first half but Bournemouth equalized through Junior Stanislas in the second half. A late flurry of goals arrived as Stoke went ahead again through Mame Biram Diouf but a controversial late equalizer saw Ryan Shawcross put through his own net as Josh King touched the ball from an offside position.

With the point Bournemouth move on to 42 for the season, while Stoke move on to 41.

Stoke looked confident early on and Marko Arnautovic wasted a good chance as his weak shot went straight at Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth started to wake up after a slow start and Adam Smith hit the inside of the post with the left-footed effort, then Lys Mousset smashed the rebound over the bar.

Harry Arter was then lucky to stay on the pitch as he launched into a high tackle on Joe Allen but somehow was only shown a yellow card. Stoke turned on the style after that with Xherdan Shaqiri‘s shot looking like it would go in but Steve Cook deflected it wide and moments later Marc Muniesa‘s shot was saved well by Boruc.

Before the break Stoke deservedly went ahead as a corner from the left was whipped in towards USMNT defender Geoff Cameron but the ball flicked off Mousset’s head and went in. 1-0 to the Potters.

That goal was Stoke’s first away from home in over 10 hours of play, as Josh King smashed an effort over the bar wildly before half time.

Stoke did all the pressing and should have gone 2-0 up on the hour mark as Arnautovic was found five yards out but somehow headed wide. That was to prove costly.

Moments later Bournemouth were level as Smith’s ball from the right found Stanislas who tapped home after King let the ball go through his legs. 1-1.

Stoke squandered a good chance to go ahead as Glen Johnson got forward but couldn’t finish but Diouf did put Stoke in front soon after as he controlled and finished Cameron’s cross from close range. 2-1 to the Potters.

Bournemouth equalized late on in controversial fashion as Smith’s cross was headed towards goal by substitute Max Gradel but it hit King who was offside, bounced off Ryan Shawcross and in. 2-2. Stoke were furious but the goal stood.

Cameron had a good chance to fire them back ahead once again late on but his shot went over as an entertaining encounter ended level.

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion: Clarets nab big point

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Baggies keep stumbling
  • Burnley blows lead, comes back
  • Two for Vokes

Every point matters for Burnley, and a Sam Vokes brace made sure the Clarets snared another one with a 2-2 draw with West Brom at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson had scored for disappointing West Brom to erase a 1-0 deficit, but Vokes leveled it late to share the points.

Burnley is eight points ahead of 18th place Swansea, which plays at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while West Brom has just one win in its last nine Premier League matches. The Baggies sit eighth with 45 points.

The best chance of the first half went to Burnley, but Ben Foster‘s solid play continued when he kicked Sam Vokes’ shot free of the 18.

It took just over 10 second-half minutes for the Clarets to break through, and it came mere seconds after Ashley Barnes was taken down for what could’ve been a penalty. Vokes kept up his run to the six, where he met Barnes’ dogged work for a 1-0 lead.

Rondon pounced on a chance of his own when James McClean‘s deflected square pass posed a challenge that only the big Venezuelan would answer, coolly touching and turning to make it 1-1 with a 24 minutes to play.

Dawson then lost his mark and muscled his way to a headed goal off a 78th minute corner kick, and the Baggies had the lead.

A long looping free kick from Robbie Brady was met by the back of Vokes’ noggin, a second smaller loop dipping under the bar as Foster’s indecisiveness put him in no man’s land.

STREAM: Swans look for Premier League life vs Everton

By Nicholas MendolaMay 6, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Swansea City’s fight for Premier League safety has gone well so far Saturday, but can the Welsh side increase the pressure on Hull City and Crystal Palace with a home win over Everton (Watch live at Noon ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)?

Crystal Palace was throttled by Manchester City while Hull was stunned at home by Sunderland, giving Swans the chance to move ahead of the Tigers and to within three points of Palace. More importantly, the win would put them into safe 17th.

But the task is mighty, with longtime Swans man Ashley Williams and Everton coming into town off of successive matches without goals. That doesn’t happen a lot to Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley, who will surely have a good chance at stopping the offensive rot at a pair of shutouts.

LINEUPS

Swansea City: Fabianski; Olsson, Mawson, Fernandez, Naughton; Carroll, Britton, Ki, Sigurdsson, Llorente, Ayew. Subs: Nordfeldt, Amat, Kingsley, Cork, Fer, Narsingh, Borja.

Everton: Stekelenburg, Baines, Williams, Jagielka (c), Holgate, Barry, Gana, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Mirallas, Lukaku. SubsJoel, Barkley, Valencia, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J.Williams.

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland: Tigers tamed by Black Cats

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 6, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Jones, Defoe score for Sunderland
  • Silva’s loses home league game for first time since March 2014
  • Sunderland grab first win in 11 games

Already relegated Sunderland won their first game since February 4 as they beat Hull City 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe scored in the second half as David Moyes‘ side played for pride and delivered with Hull suffering a damaging blow in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

With the win Sunderland move on to 24 points for the season, while Hull remain just two points above the drop zone with two games remaining.

Sunderland had a great chance to take the lead as Billy Jones’ cross found George Honeyman at the back post but his header went wide.

Hull finally woke up as Sam Clucas forced Jordan Pickford into a fine save down low and moments later Harry Maguire drove forward and whipped a shot just wide of Pickford’s near post.

Sunderland stuck to their task but Hull always looked dangerous with Oumar Niasse‘s overhead kick hitting John O'Shea but calls of handball were waved away.

Abel Hernandez bent an effort just wide of the far post as Hull pressed before the break but O’Shea headed just wide from a corner as Sunderland continued to look dangerous.

Pickford then launched a long ball forward which found Jermain Defore but his low shot was smothered by Eldin Jakupovic and cleared.

Kamil Grosicki then crossed the ball to the back post and Pickford flapped at the cross with Alfred N'Diaye surprised and stabbing the ball wide. Hull then went close again as Hernandez’s shot was blocked by O’Shea brilliantly.

Sunderland stuck with it and could’ve gone ahead as Defoe was free on the edge of the box but blasted over. Soon the Black Cats did go ahead as Honeyman’s corner found Jones who sent a diving header into the net. 1-0 to Sunderland.

Hull wasted another good chance late on as Niasse toe poked wide and then Pickford denied Hernandez with a brilliant stop. Late on Hull threw everything at Sunderland but couldn’t break through and Defoe scored (although he was in an offside position) to make it 2-0, as the Tigers’ survival hopes took a massive blow.