Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Wenger tops Mourinho

Thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck, Arsene Wenger has beaten Jose Mourinho for the first time ever in Premier League play, a 2-0 result that keeps Arsenal’s faint hopes for a Champions League place alive and puts Manchester United in a weaker position in that same race.
The proceedings went back and forth as neither side gained full control. Rooney had a header just wide off a corner, while Ramsey’s 30th minute pull-back was blocked with a pair of Gunners waiting. Ramsey and Ozil were both wide open on the end of an Alexis Sanchez far-post cross, but it was just out of reach with the goal gaping.
Rooney had the game’s biggest chance down the other end after picking out Rob Holding‘s back-pass, but he was smothered by Cech with no one else back.
With the score untouched at halftime, the game seemed to take a dip after the break as both teams looked to have hit the reset button. Then, out of nowhere, the Gunners led. Xhaka took aim from a huge distance out, and a massive stroke of fortune came his way as the shot struck the back of Ander Herrera and looped perfectly into the top corner.
The game sprung to life after the goal, and the Gunners doubled their lead. A cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the right touchline floated over the head of Chris Smalling and right to Welbeck who blasted his header off the underside of the crossbar and in.
7 – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has seven Premier League assists this season – as many as in his five previous seasons combined. Creator.
Once down 2-0, Manchester United struggled to produce the chances they had in the first half. The Gunners were forced into a change as Xhaka was left with his seat on the turf, and he was replaced by Francis Coquelin on 75 minutes.
United looked for a way back in, but they had little to offer Cech’s goal as Arsenal did well to hamper them on the ball. Axel Tuanzebe delivered an impressive volley in stoppage time but it was too close to the Gunners’ shot-stopper.
The win for Arsenal keeps their very faint top four hopes mathematically alive. On 63 points, they sit two back of Manchester United in fifth and six behind Manchester City for that final Champions League place. The Gunners have four matches remaining, which gives them a game in hand on the rest of the competition.
Manchester United falls back in the race, on 65 points, four back of Manchester City. Jose Mourinho has publicly claimed they are prioritizing the Europa League, and rested a number of usual starters for this game as a result.
AC Milan is doing everything in its power to convince 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract, lest the heir to Gianluigi Buffon’s throne find a new long-term home.
Unfortunately, the manager is not playing along.
AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella rejected recent reports that the club could promise to make Donnarumma captain if he signs a new deal, and had some interesting reasons why.
First, he cited the obvious. “He [Donnarumma] is like a child – that’s my first thought,” Montella said when asked about the possibility of Donnarumma becoming captain. While that quote can certainly be taken out of context after translation – the use of “like a child” could just as well be a strict reference to Donnarumma’s age without the insinuation of immaturity – Montella’s next explanation cannot be warped.
“I am contrary in general to the idea that goalkeepers should be captains,” Montella said in his pre-match press conference ahead of AC Milan’s game Sunday against AS Roma. “The captain has to be someone who helps keep everyone in check and marshals the troops.”
That’s a stunning quote from an Italian who has watched Buffon captain the Italian national team to a World Cup title, and lead Juventus to nine seven Serie A titles and on the doorstep of the Champions League final at age 39. Goalkeepers have served as successful captains all across the globe, and they are often the most responsible player for “marshaling the troops” as he organizes the back line.
The merits of handing the captaincy of a world-renowned club to an 18-year-old are certainly debatable no matter his talent ceiling, and Montella is well within his rights to refuse giving such a young player his armband, but for the Italian boss to say that goalkeepers don’t make good captains makes a mockery of his knowledge of his own country’s generational superstar.
Chris Smalling features in defense for the Red Devils on his return from injury, while 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe earns his first career Premier League start.
For Arsenal, there is little change as Arsene Wenger starts the usuals with a fleeting chance at recovering a Champions League place. Rob Holding comes into the defensive back-three in place of Gabriel as the only change from the North London derby. Granit Xhaka starts despite “only a little chance” to play according to Arsene Wenger.
Manchester United has only lost once to Arsenal in their last 11 meetings, with a 3-0 Gunners win last season at the Emirates the only defeat. Jose Mourinho has also only dropped one match ever to Arsene Wenger, the 2015 Community Shield.
The Liverpool attack again came up empty against Southampton, shut out for the fourth time this season against the Saints in all competitions as a drab game ended 0-0 at Anfield.
The Reds produced 17 shots, eight on target, but could not get by Fraser Forster who was massive in net for Southampton under heavy pressure, saving a penalty midway through the second half.
Overall, the first half was a drag. Liverpool was clearly the more attacking side for the opening half-hour, but couldn’t manage a shot on target until an ambitious but meek effort by Philippe Coutinho in the 24th minute that was easily collected by Forster.
Jurgen Klopp decided not to change his side despite having Adam Lallana at his disposal on the bench, and the German struck a pained figure on the sideline as his team struggled to break down a structured Southampton. Coutinho looked to turn on the style with a backheel at the top of the box before the hour mark, but Emre Can didn’t see it coming and the ball squirted through untouched.
James Milner was pesky down the left as Liverpool maintained all the meaningful possession, but Southampton packed the box and he was unable to find teammates. Southampton looked to press harder after bringing on Nathan Redmond, and it gave the Reds some problems.
Liverpool appeared to have the breakthrough after referee Bobby Madley pointed to the spot for a hand-ball on Liverpool defender Jack Stephens after 64 minutes. The penalty was incredibly harsh on Southampton, but with Stephens’ elbow coming up and unknowingly hitting the ball, the call seemed fair. Unfortunately for the Reds, Milner’s low penalty was saved emphatically by Forster, and the scoreline remained untouched.
1 – James Milner has failed to score a Premier League penalty for the first time since November 2009 for Aston Villa vs Bolton. Denied.
Klopp finally made a change with 22 minutes remaining, bringing on both Lallana and Daniel Sturridge. Southampton looked to have an injection of life with the addition of Shane Long, but Liverpool always looked the more likely to score. Coutinho again tried a curler from distance, but again put it right into the waiting arms of Forster.
The disappointing draw for Liverpool sees them still vulnerable in the top four, moving to 70 points and into third place but still just a point ahead of Manchester City and four in front of Manchester United. Southampton’s point sees them jump barely back into the top half on goal differential, even with Bournemouth and West Ham on points.
With the final day of the Championship regular season complete, all eyes are now on the playoff as four teams vie for the final spot in next season’s Premier League action.
Brighton Hove & Albion and Newcastle are both in automatically, and now we look for a third team to join them. The teams to participate were all but set before the day, but the playoff positions were clogged, so determining the matchups was down to the results on the final day.
Reading took down Burton Albion 4-2 on the final day, leaving them in third position. They will take on Fulham, who finished 6th after one of the best second halves of any team in the Championship. The Whites were in 10th in early January, but stormed through the Championship with 11 wins and five draws over their final 20 matches, keeping pace with Newcastle at the top.
Sheffield Wednesday fell to Fulham at Hillsborough on the final day, but it doesn’t affect their matchup as they take on Huddersfield Town, who also lost at home. Wednesday also had a fantastic second half of the season, playing 1-2 with Fulham at the top of the form table the entire way.
Here’s a closer look at each of the four teams in the playoff:
READING
One of the most baffling table positions of the entire season, Reading is considered by many to be the weakest team in the playoff despite finishing third. Their +4 goal differential gives a peek into how confusing it is to see them finish so high, but a closer inspection produces even more head-scratching. They conceded 62 goals this league season, far more than anyone else in the top 7, and at times look like a bottom-half team before peeking at the scoreboard and realizing they’ve won again. A perfect microcosm of this is their final-day result, a wild 4-2 win over struggling Burton Albion, a game which they were out-possessed and out-shot.
So where did they win their points? A scrappy team, Reading ground out 18 wins in one-goal games, while only losing five and drawing seven. They play their attack through French striker Yann Kermorgant, who has 17 goals on the season for sixth-highest in the Championship this year. They can also get goals from Jamacian international Garath McCleary on the wing or Chelsea youth product John Swift. Their weekly starting 11 features Premier League experience in goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi, and their squad features USMNT midfielder Danny Williams. Another recognizable name is former Manchester United central defender Tyler Blackett.
Reading was last in the Premier League for one season in 2012/13, seeing their way up after winning the league before immediately dropping back down. They also reached the semifinals of the 2014/15 FA Cup as a Championship side, losing to Arsenal.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
With Fulham receiving the bulk of the attention for their attractive style of play, Sheffield Wednesday fans felt slightly aggrieved as their side has been just as good in 2017, topping the form table over the final few weeks with six straight wins until defeat on the final day. They are the opposite of Reading in every way, a defensively stout club that can still move forward and put on a show. This team is a serious contender for promotion, and can shut down teams on their best day.
Their leading scorer for the second straight year is former Watford striker Fernando Forestieri. The Argentinian never saw the Premier League with the Hornets after they were promoted, but he moved to Hillsborough and bagged 12 goals for the Owls this campaign after hitting 15 last season. They have a pair of former Sunderland players with Premier League experience in goalkeeper Kieran Westwood and striker Steven Fletcher, with the latter bagging four goals amid the late-season winning streak. January signing Jordan Rhodes has been a relative disappointment, coming over from Middlesbrough and only bagging three goals in 17 appearances. Captain Glen Loovens is an experienced central defender who spent four seasons at Celtic plus a year in Spain before coming to Wednesday four years ago.
Sheffield Wednesday was a founding member of the Premier League in 1992 and has spent much of its history in the top flight, but they have not been there since relegation in 2000, and have even fallen into League One twice since then amid financial trouble.
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Another team with an ugly goal differential that somehow ended up in the playoffs, Huddersfield Town is a club that has not seen top flight action since relegation in 1972. The Terriers have come a long way since their 19th place finish last season, thanks in large part to manager David Wagner, a former United States international who has impressed as the first non-British manager in the club’s history.
Like Reading, at times this season Huddersfield has looked completely off the pace, and they’ll be happy not to have drawn Fulham in the semifinals, who beat them a combined 9-1 in their pair of regular season meetings. However, again like Reading, an ability to grind out wins and avoid disappointing draws, they collected their points throughout the year. They had a fabulous turn of the calendar year, with a 14-match run between December and February that featured 12 wins and a draw, but they enter the playoffs having come back down to earth. Their -2 goal differential speaks for itself, as the next team down the table with a negative goal differential is Aston Villa who finished 12th. Huddersfield finished the season with three straight losses and just one goal in those games, a bad omen for the postseason.
Leading scorer Elias Kachunga spent his entire career in Germany before moving to Huddersfield last summer, but the 25-year-old has struggled with calf problems of late, and his playoff status is unclear after missing the last four games. Fellow striker Nahki Wells has seen his goals dry up, with just one score in his last 13 appearances.
FULHAM
The Whites have gathered the most publicity between these four teams throughout the last few months, and are considered by many as the favorites to win at Wembley. Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has the team playing free-flowing, possession-heavy football that looks absolutely gorgeous. Their Achilles heel this season has been finishing, a big reason why they are only sixth in the table. They also have been awful from the penalty spot, dropping a healthy amount of points on the year thanks to missed penalties that would otherwise have earned a higher league position. The defense is leaky, but U.S. international Tim Ream has improved greatly as the season has progressed alongside Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas.
Fulham is a completely overhauled squad over the past few years, completely unrecognizable from the team that was relegated from the Premier League in 2014 or even the one that battled relegation to League One last year. American owner Shad Khan has given his son Tony a large say in transfer dealings, and it paid off in a huge way this past summer. At its best, Fulham is fabulous to watch. Tom Cairney pulls the strings in the attacking midfield, and there is no focal point up front, with anyone from Sone Aluko, Neeskens Kebano, Floyd Ayite, Chris Martin, or Lucas Piazon can deliver a stunning finishing touch. In fact, they played a number of games without a true striker while Martin was either suspended or tapped up by his parent club Derby County. Their leading scorer is somehow midfielder Stefan Johanson, who has partnered with Kevin McDonald to produce one of the best central midfield partnerships in the Championship. 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon has an attacking flair that has reportedly caught the attention top Premier League clubs.
What has baffled Fulham this season are sides that bunker in and defend. They have often performed better against the top sides in the Championship, as shown by their pair of wins over Newcastle. However, against teams that close down the lanes and put defense first, the Whites at times have looked lost. Their matchup with Reading is fascinating in that regard, having obliterated Reading 5-0 on one occasion this year before losing 1-0 the next time around.