Photo by Cristiano Andujar/Getty Images

Chapecoense wins first title after air crash

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.

Serie A: Roma hammer 10-man Milan; Lazio drop 7 on Sampdoria

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

AC Milan 1-4 Roma

Roma had to win to keep Juventus from clinching the Scudetto for a sixth straight season on Sunday, and they did just that away to AC Milan. Edin Dzeko fired Roma to a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes (his opener came in the 8th minute), and that would prove to be enough on the day.

Mario Pasalic pulled Milan back to 2-1 in the 76th minute, but the comeback lasted all of two minutes, as Stephan El Shaarawy re-established the two-goal lead in the 78th. Gabriel Paletta got himself sent off for a challenge on Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute, and Daniele De Rossi converted from the penalty spot a minute later.

Juve’s lead in the title race sits at seven points, meaning that with three games left to play. Next Sunday, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, it’ll be Roma versus Juventus; anything short of a victory for Roma would see Juve clinch the title.

Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria

Lazio’s quest for UEFA Champions League qualification fell apart a couple weeks ago, but Simone Inzaghi’s side seems determined to rebound and finish the season strong regardless. Sunday’s thrashing of Sampdoria made it three straight wins for Rome’s “other” team, and all but secured their fourth-place finish with fifth-place Atalanta dropping points away to Udinese.

The scoring started early, and it never slowed down. Balde Keita made it 1-0 after just two minutes; Sampdoria’s Milan Skriniar was sent off in the 18th minute, and that’s when the floodgates opened; Ciro Immobile converted from the penalty spot a minute later; Wesley Hoedt made it 3-1 in the 36th minute; Felipe Anderson converted from the penalty spot for 4-1 in the 38th; and Stefan de Vrij made it 5-1 in the 45th.

Senad Lulic and Immobile completed the scoring in the second half, in the 65th and 70th minutes, before Fabio Quagliarella bagged a late brace in consolation.

Genoa 1-0 Inter Milan

Another unforgettable (they wish they could at this point) season is nearly in the books for Inter Milan, having suffered defeat in the league for the 13th time this season (no side in the top-10 has lost more games — they currently sit 7th in the league table). Goran Pandev scored the game’s only goal, as Inter failed to capitalize on Milan’s defeat. Doing so would have seen them move level on points, and ahead on goal differential.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Udinese 1-1 Atalanta
Empoli 3-1 Bologna
Pescara 0-1 Crotone
Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina
Chievo 1-1 Palermo

MLS Snapshot: ATLUTD suffer 3rd loss in 4 games, fall to NYCFC

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): After a red-hot start that saw the MLS newcomers become the talk of the league in March, Atlanta United cooled off a fair bit in April, and have come all the way back down to earth as May begins. Sunday’s trip to the Bronx resulted in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC (Atlanta’s third loss in four games, having conceded eight goals in the three defeats). NYCFC, once again, were miles and miles better with Andrea Pirlo dropped from the starting lineup, and picked up their fifth win of the season as a result. Rodney Wallace turned in a sterling performance, bagging the game-winning goal right on the hour mark, and assisting David Villa and Maxi Moralez for NYCFC’s other two tallies on the afternoon.

Three Four moments that mattered

17′ — Villa storms through midfield, makes it 1-0 — Rodney Wallace’s backheel is perfectly executed and creates just enough space for Villa, who needs very little in which to operate, en route to the game’s opening goal.

39′ — Carmona smashes home after a “long” throw-in — As long as a throw-in can be at Yankee Stadium, this was a long throw-in. Kenwyne Jones applied the knock-down header, and Carlos Carmona smashed the ball past Sean Johnson for 1-1.

46′ — Insanity in the goalmouth — Not scoring here was exponentially tougher than scoring would have been.

60′ — Wallace turns it home for 2-1 — NYCFC wouldn’t have to wait long for another chance inside the six-yard box, and this time Wallace would make no mistakes.

Man of the match: Rodney Wallace

Goalscorers: Villa (17′), Carmona (39′), Wallace (60′), Moralez (61′)

Juve’s Benatia reports racist abuse; TV investigation underway

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Italy’s national broadcaster has opened an investigation after another player in Italy claimed to have been subject to racist abuse, this time while being interviewed on live television.

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia was appearing on a Rai show via video link after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Torino and the Morocco international was connected to the studio through an earpiece when he heard a racist insult.

“Rai is sincerely sorry for the deplorable incident of racism that involved the Juventus player Benatia during our Calcio Champagne program and that fortunately was not heard by the viewers, as it did not go on air,” the national broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday.

“Rai has put into motion all attempts to identify who was responsible for what happened and at the moment technical analysis excludes that the unacceptable phrases were uttered by an employee of our company.”

The insult was not broadcast but Benatia heard it and asked: “Who said that in the background? I heard someone talking in the background. Who said that? I heard an insult.”

The Rai presenter then cut short the interview because of “technical difficulties.”

“The investigation nevertheless continues but considering the gravity of what happened Rai meanwhile offers our complete and total solidarity to the player and his club,” the statement added.

A Juventus press officer said that Benatia heard a racist insult concerning his nationality.

The incident comes just a week after Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch during a Serie A match in response to racist abuse.

Muntari told referee Daniele Minelli and his assistants several times about the chants from home fans in the final minute of the match at Cagliari. The official then showed the former Ghana midfielder a yellow card, which incensed Muntari so much that he walked off the pitch, leaving his side with 10 men throughout stoppage time. That resulted in a second booking and a red card.

The red card would have carried a one-match ban. Receiving no support from Pescara, Muntari was forced to lodge an appeal himself with assistance from the players’ union in Italy, and the ban was rescinded by the Italian soccer federation on Friday.

MLS Snapshot: Danladi bags goal, assist in 1st start; MNUFC top SKC

Photo credit: Minnesota United / Twitter: @MNUFC
By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Here’s the most important thing to remember about MLS: no one knows anything, and none of it makes any sense whatsoever. Example no. 9,748,191: 10th-place (and previously incompetent) Minnesota United’s 2-0 victory over one-loss, first-place (coming into the weekend) Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. After a disastrous opening four games in which they conceded 18 goals and looked headed for a record-worst points total in this, their debut season, Adrian Heath has managed to turn things around by jettisoning a handful of overpaid under-performers, and fleecing Colorado Rapids in a trade to acquire Sam Cronin and Marc Burch. The result: just seven goals conceded in their last six games, including Sunday. It should be said, Peter Vermes opted to rest Ike Opara and Graham Zusi, the entire right side of the league’s stingiest defense (three goals conceded in nine games before Sunday), and Minnesota feasted on Kevin Ellis and Igor Juliao, their replacements.

Three Two moments that mattered

22′ — Danladi marks his full debut with a goal — Minnesota executed this piece of build-up with the precision of seven years of training ground work on this sequence and only this sequence. Abu Danladi, making his first start, got his first goal.

38′ — Ramirez heads home Ibarra’s cross for 2-0 — Once again, everything for Minnesota comes down the right side of Sporting’s defense. They made it look (too) easy. Danladi, by the way, notched an assist on the play.

Man of the match: Abu Danladi

Goalscorers: Danladi (22′), Ramirez (39′)