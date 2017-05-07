More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Conte: If not for us, “Tottenham would win the title without difficulty”

By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

Antonio Conte‘s quest to break the spirt and resolve of every Tottenham Hotspur supporter continued this weekend, and Chelsea are yet to even play their lone game this week.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s home clash with Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) in which Conte’s side could go seven points clear of Tottenham in the Premier League title race, Conte has once again dangled a carrot in front of Spurs supporters, forced them to dream of what could have been, only to yank it away from their outstretched fingertips at the very last moment — not too dissimilar to what the Blues did in the FA Cup semifinal last month, and have done on the whole of the 2016-17 season.

In Conte’s estimation, if not for his side’s miraculous turnaround after a disastrous 10th-place finish last season, Spurs would be the ones closing in on the PL title over these final three games of the season. Maybe that’s a bit too obvious — “well, clearly, because they’re second and Chelsea are first” — Conte doubled down by saying Spurs would have won the title “without difficulty,” and souls were crushed across north London — quotes from the BBC:

“I think Tottenham have an advantage, if you compare Tottenham to Chelsea. This is my first season and I found a lot of situations, a lot of players. Mauricio Pochettino has been working there for three years and has changed a lot of players and is working very well.

“For me, Tottenham are a really strong team and it’s normal to see them fighting for the title.”

“In this season, if Chelsea had not performed in this way, Tottenham would win the title without difficulty.

“Only this great season from us is pushing them to fight and, maybe, to win or not to win the title.”

For the briefest of moments, if they try really hard to do so, Spurs fans can surely see the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Toby Aldeweireld and Christian Eriksen jumping up and down, PL trophy above their heads, at midfield on White Hart Lane’s final day of occupancy. And then, so suddenly you can actually feel your heart sink into the pit of your stomach, you remember that one tiny, important detail… Chelsea do exist, and they’re going to win the title.

Cruel, Antonio. So very cruel.

Bobby Wood’s Hamburg still in relegation zone after draw with Mainz

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Hamburger SV and Mainz played out a scoreless draw Sunday, leaving both teams in danger of relegation with two rounds of the Bundesliga to go.

“I can imagine that the point could be worth its weight in gold,” said Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol, whose side remained in the relegation playoff spot.

Hamburg’s Christian Mathenia was the busiest of the two `keepers in a scrappy game of few clear-cut chances. Mathenia produced a good save to deny Jhon Cordoba and then Yoshinori Muto from the rebound early on.

A long ball put Bobby Wood in a good position at the other end but Mainz captain Stefan Bell cleared for a corner.

“The relegation fight is dirty. It was a good reaction after Augsburg,” Mathenia said of his side’s performance following last weekend’s 4-0 loss at relegation-rival Augsburg.

Hamburg is the only founding member of the league never to have been relegated. But it faces the prospect of its third playoff in four seasons unless it can claim points from its final games at Schalke and then at home to Wolfsburg.

“You could see that both teams are under enormous pressure,” Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroeder said. “But we’re above Hamburg and that’s what counts.”

Mainz remained above Hamburg on goal difference, four points above Ingolstadt. Augsburg and Wolfsburg were both two points clear of the relegation zone, while last-placed Darmstadt was relegated on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Florian Niederlechner lifted Freiburg to fifth and all but ended Schalke’s hopes of European football from its inconsistent season.

Markus Weinzierl’s side needs to win both its remaining games against Hamburg and Ingolstadt, and hope for favors from others against Freiburg and Hertha Berlin. Schalke is six points behind Freiburg and five behind Hertha. Even if Hertha and Freiburg do stumble, Cologne, Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach are better placed than Schalke to take advantage.

Goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann was the visitors’ best player, and Schalke would be even lower than its 10th place without his interventions during this season.

Promoted last season, Freiburg was leading Hertha by a point. Cologne and Werder Bremen are both a point further back, with two games remaining. Sixth place is the last to guarantee European qualification.

Chapecoense wins first title after air crash

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.

Serie A: Roma hammer 10-man Milan; Lazio drop 7 on Sampdoria

By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Saturday’s Premier League roundup | Arsenal end Man United’s run ]

AC Milan 1-4 Roma

Roma had to win to keep Juventus from clinching the Scudetto for a sixth straight season on Sunday, and they did just that away to AC Milan. Edin Dzeko fired Roma to a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes (his opener came in the 8th minute), and that would prove to be enough on the day.

Mario Pasalic pulled Milan back to 2-1 in the 76th minute, but the comeback lasted all of two minutes, as Stephan El Shaarawy re-established the two-goal lead in the 78th. Gabriel Paletta got himself sent off for a challenge on Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute, and Daniele De Rossi converted from the penalty spot a minute later.

Juve’s lead in the title race sits at seven points, meaning that with three games left to play. Next Sunday, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, it’ll be Roma versus Juventus; anything short of a victory for Roma would see Juve clinch the title.

Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria

Lazio’s quest for UEFA Champions League qualification fell apart a couple weeks ago, but Simone Inzaghi’s side seems determined to rebound and finish the season strong regardless. Sunday’s thrashing of Sampdoria made it three straight wins for Rome’s “other” team, and all but secured their fourth-place finish with fifth-place Atalanta dropping points away to Udinese.

The scoring started early, and it never slowed down. Balde Keita made it 1-0 after just two minutes; Sampdoria’s Milan Skriniar was sent off in the 18th minute, and that’s when the floodgates opened; Ciro Immobile converted from the penalty spot a minute later; Wesley Hoedt made it 3-1 in the 36th minute; Felipe Anderson converted from the penalty spot for 4-1 in the 38th; and Stefan de Vrij made it 5-1 in the 45th.

Senad Lulic and Immobile completed the scoring in the second half, in the 65th and 70th minutes, before Fabio Quagliarella bagged a late brace in consolation.

Genoa 1-0 Inter Milan

Another unforgettable (they wish they could at this point) season is nearly in the books for Inter Milan, having suffered defeat in the league for the 13th time this season (no side in the top-10 has lost more games — they currently sit 7th in the league table). Goran Pandev scored the game’s only goal, as Inter failed to capitalize on Milan’s defeat. Doing so would have seen them move level on points, and ahead on goal differential.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Udinese 1-1 Atalanta
Empoli 3-1 Bologna
Pescara 0-1 Crotone
Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina
Chievo 1-1 Palermo

MLS Snapshot: ATLUTD suffer 3rd loss in 4 games, fall to NYCFC

By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): After a red-hot start that saw the MLS newcomers become the talk of the league in March, Atlanta United cooled off a fair bit in April, and have come all the way back down to earth as May begins. Sunday’s trip to the Bronx resulted in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC (Atlanta’s third loss in four games, having conceded eight goals in the three defeats). NYCFC, once again, were miles and miles better with Andrea Pirlo dropped from the starting lineup, and picked up their fifth win of the season as a result. Rodney Wallace turned in a sterling performance, bagging the game-winning goal right on the hour mark, and assisting David Villa and Maxi Moralez for NYCFC’s other two tallies on the afternoon.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS roundup — FCD still unbeaten; Houston 4-0 Orlando ]

Three Four moments that mattered

17′ — Villa storms through midfield, makes it 1-0 — Rodney Wallace’s backheel is perfectly executed and creates just enough space for Villa, who needs very little in which to operate, en route to the game’s opening goal.

39′ — Carmona smashes home after a “long” throw-in — As long as a throw-in can be at Yankee Stadium, this was a long throw-in. Kenwyne Jones applied the knock-down header, and Carlos Carmona smashed the ball past Sean Johnson for 1-1.

46′ — Insanity in the goalmouth — Not scoring here was exponentially tougher than scoring would have been.

60′ — Wallace turns it home for 2-1 — NYCFC wouldn’t have to wait long for another chance inside the six-yard box, and this time Wallace would make no mistakes.

Man of the match: Rodney Wallace

Goalscorers: Villa (17′), Carmona (39′), Wallace (60′), Moralez (61′)