MLS roundup: FC Dallas still unbeaten; Dynamo destroy Orlando

By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 12:35 AM EDT

With nine MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 25 more to go…

Real Salt Lake 0-3 FC Dallas

Eight games into the 2017 season, Dallas are the last remaining unbeaten team (five wins, three draws) in MLS and continue to look like runaway favorites in any “best team in the league” discussion.

On Saturday, Oscar Pareja’s side went for a comfortable stroll in the park and notched a completely unspectacular 3-0 victory over RSL. Things couldn’t have started any better for the visitors, as they were awarded a (highly questionable) penalty in the 3rd minute, which Maximiliano Urruti converted, and that was basically ballgame. Matt Hedges made it 2-0 not long after the hour mark, just for formality’s sake, and Urruti completed his brace a minute into second-half stoppage time.

The firing of Jeff Cassar, and subsequent hiring of Mike Petke, has done very little to fix a number of glaring problems which have plagued RSL since their 2016 season started coming unglued last April. A complete teardown and rebuild seem a foregone conclusion this summer/next winter. If Petke’s the right man for the job — and there’s nothing to suggest otherwise — the RSL hierarchy (and fans) are going to have to be mighty patient, as there’s only a handful of salvageable pieces currently on the roster.

Philadelphia Union 3-0 New York Red Bulls

After 15 regular-season games without a win, going all the way back Aug. 27, 2016, Union fans can call themselves winners once again, thanks to C.J. Sapong’s first career hat trick and a second straight clean sheet by Andre Blake.

Blake made a pair of stellar saves either side of halftime to keep New York off the board, setting the stage for an 11-minute explosion of goals (from minutes 74 to 85) from Sapong, who moved level with Erick “Cubo” Torres in the race for the 2017 Golden Boot (7 goals). Sapong has never reached the double-digit goals benchmark (he has hit 9 twice in his first six seasons as a pro).

Houston Dynamo 4-0 Orlando City SC

Here’s something I said on Twitter following Houston’s third (of four) goal against Orlando on Saturday: “Dynamo are terrifying in the first three or four seconds after winning the ball. Don’t find yourself one-on-one against them in open space.” Orlando head coach Jason Kreis, nor any of his players on the field, listened. It was, of course, already too late to make much difference, but it happened again fewer than 10 minutes later.

LA Galaxy 2-2 Chicago Fire

Fact: LA’s midfield is a gigantic problem.

Theory: Jermaine Jones is a big part of that problem

Recent evidence: During the 42 minutes he was on the field against Chicago on Saturday (he went off injured), LA were soundly beaten, 2-0 (Jelle Van Damme’s 30-minute shift is an additional variable which cannot be isolated at this time), and seemed headed for a thorough beating. In the 48 minutes that followed, LA found their footing, looked the better of the two sides, and rescued a point from an otherwise disastrous evening.

Clearly, soccer is far more complicated than simple plus-minus totals, but the eye test also supports the above evidence. Those opening 30 minutes saw Chicago go 1-0 ahead in the 13th minute (David Accam, from the penalty spot) and 2-0 up just three minutes later (Nemanja Nikolic, courtesy of Accam). LA weren’t just bad; they were atrocious.

Still unable to create much of anything through open play, LA made the most of set pieces and willed themselves back to life.

Columbus Crew SC 2-0 New England Revolution

Ola Kamara is quickly becoming is already a star in MLS, as the Norwegian striker continues to shred defenses and add to his impressive haul of goals barely a full 34 games into his MLS career. Through 35 regular-season games played, the 27-year-old has 22 goals to his name after bagging the winning goal against New England on Saturday.

Kamara also notched an assist (his third since arriving in MLS last year) on Columbus’s second goal, scored by Federico Higuain. With the victory, Columbus are up to third in the Eastern Conference, just three points back of red-hot Toronto FC.

San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Portland Timbers

This week in MLS Results That Make Absolutely No Sense, But Hey, That’s MLS

D.C. United 0-1 Montreal Impact

In a league with so many exciting, entertaining, enjoyable teams to watch, Ben Olsen’s D.C. United remains the hardest of hard passes on MLS Live.

Elsewhere in MLS

Seattle Sounders 0-1 Toronto FC — RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Statement: Barcelona will support vote on Catalan independence

Associated PressMay 6, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona Football Club says it supports holding a referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday saying it is joining the “National Pact for the Referendum,” a civil society initiative supporting a vote by the wealthy northeastern region.

Despite repeated warnings by the Spanish government that a vote would be illegal, the Catalan regional government says it will hold a binding referendum in September.

The region, whose capital is Barcelona, represents a fifth of Spain’s GDP.

Separatists have used Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium as a rallying point for several years, with pro-independence chants regularly heard at matches.

Ligue 1: Monaco inch closer to title; PSG win big(ger) to stay alive

Associated PressMay 6, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco moved closer to winning the French league and reaching 150 goals for the season with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Nancy on Saturday.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain maintained its slim hopes of retaining the title with a 5-0 home win against Bastia.

But Monaco is three points ahead of PSG with a game in hand and a much better goal difference. Monaco can effectively seal the title with a home win against Lille next Sunday. PSG has a difficult game at Saint-Etienne.

“We’re close,” Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva said. “All the players deserve to win it.”

Monaco got off to the ideal start when defender Tobias Badila scored an own goal in the third minute. Silva made it 2-0 shortly before halftime when he headed in Thomas Lemar’s cross from the left.

Teen striker Kylian Mbappe used his pace to set up Lemar for the third, taking Monaco’s season tally to 149 in all competitions.

Monaco fans celebrated as if they’d won the league, while Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev went on to the pitch to applaud them and congratulate his players.

It was the ideal preparation for the Champions League semifinal return leg at Juventus on Tuesday, when Monaco will look to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Last-placed Bastia was infuriated less at losing than at a PSG goal it considered unsporting.

The second goal by Marco Verratti enraged Bastia’s players. PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi went down under a challenge and PSG claimed a penalty that was not given. While Matuidi lay on the ground and clutched his leg, Bastia goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went over to check if he was injured.

Meanwhile, PSG threw in and, with Leca out of position and unsighted by PSG winger Julian Draxler standing in front of him, Verratti hit a swerving shot that caught Leca unaware and flew into the top corner.

“We’re angry with Verratti,” Bastia midfielder Lenny Nangis said. “He’s a great player and he doesn’t need to do that to score.”

Leca was incensed and rushed over to complain to the referee while PSG players celebrated. If anything, the goal should have been ruled out anyway, as Draxler was clearly offside and directly interfering with play by blocking Leca’s view.

“I’m a bit disgusted. I saw Matuidi was hurt and I tried to help Blaise up,” Leca said on Canal Plus. “But it’s not what cost us the game.”

Edinson Cavani struck twice to take his league tally to 33 and his overall total to 47. He also missed a penalty in the second half after appearing to blatantly dive in order to win it, and had two goals ruled out.

Bastia remained one point behind 19th-place Nancy with two games remaining.

Caen striker Ivan Santini’s 15th goal secured a 1-0 win at Toulouse and lifted the Normandy club three points away from the relegation zone.

Lorient, in 17th place, picked up a useful point after drawing with Angers 1-1. Next Sunday, Lorient visits Bastia.

Guingamp beat Dijon 4-0, with forwards Jimmy Briand and Yannis Salibur scoring two each.

Metz won 2-0 at Lille.

On Sunday, third-place Nice travels to play Marseille, which is trying to make the Europa League.

Serie A: Juventus drop points in Turin derby, need Roma loss for title

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Juventus 1-1 Torino

A win would have moved Juventus 12 points clear of Roma, who have four games still to play, thus meaning a single point dropped against AC Milan on Sunday would have seen Juve crowned Serie A champions for the sixth straight season. Instead, Massimiliano Allegri’s side drew 9th-place Torino at home and sit just 10 points clear of Roma, who could trim to the gap to seven points tomorrow.

Adem Ljajic put Torino ahead in the 52nd minute, a lead that would remain intact for nearly 40 minutes. Gonzalo Higuain would spoil the party in the 91st minute, though, dashing dreams of a famous derby victory for the visitors, and rescuing a point despite a poor, wasteful performance by Juve (22 shots, 5 on target).

Napoli 3-1 Cagliari

Dries Mertens celebrated his 30th birthday in style on Saturday, bagging a brace either side of halftime (2nd and 49th minutes), as Napoli topped Cagliari at home to go two points clear of Roma in the race for Italy’s second and final automatic place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Lorenzo Insigne made it 3-0 to the home side in the 67th minute, before Diego Farias grabbed a late consolation goal for Cagliari in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Napoli are unbeaten in nine league games (just four points dropped in total) and have gained three points on Roma (who have lost twice and drawn once) during that run.

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Udinese vs. Atalanta — 6:30 a.m. ET
Lazio vs. Sampdoria — 9 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Inter Milan — 9 a.m. ET
Sassoulo vs. Fiorentina — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Palermo — 9 a.m. ET
Pescara vs. Crotone — 9 a.m. ET
Empoli vs. Bologna — 9 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Roma — 2:45 p.m. ET

La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid win in routs, remain tied in title race

By Andy EdwardsMay 6, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal

Barca and Real Madrid remain tied, now on 84 points, as La Liga’s title race begins the final sprint to the finish (Barca have just two games remaining). Each of the title hopefuls won in convincing fashion on Saturday. First up, it was Luis Enrique’s Blaugrana.

First up for Barca was Neymar, who put the home side 1-0 up in the 21st minute. Cedric Bakambu pulled Villarreal level 11 minutes later, but Lionel Messi bagged 50th goal of the season, and what would turn out to be the winner, just before halftime.

Luis Suarez made it 3-0 halfway through the second half, and Messi bagged no. 51, from the penalty spot, with exquisite style, not long before full-time. The Barcelona freight train is moving full-steam ahead, hoping against all likelihood for a slip-up that’ll hand them their 25th league title.

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid

Madrid’s game in hand, which won’t be played until May 17 (away to 11th-place Celta Vigo), seems almost certain to decide the 2016-17 La Liga champions, as Barca hold onto the top spot by virtue of their better record in head-to-head matchups this season. On Saturday, there was absolutely nothing that 19th-place Granada, who were relegated last weekend, could do to slow down a side that omitted Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric from the starting lineup. As it turns out, Madrid’s backups are also quite talented.

James Rodriguez put Los Blancos ahead in the 3rd minute and doubled the advantage just eight minutes later.

Another quick double, this one by Alvaro Morata, made it 3-0 and 4-0 in the 30th and 35th minutes, and that was that. Game over after barely half an hour.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sporting Gijon 1-0 Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao — 6 a.m. ET
Valencia vs. Osasuna — 10:15 a.m. ET
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Malaga vs. Celta Vigo — 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Real Betis — 2:45 p.m. ET