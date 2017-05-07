MLS Snapshot: ATLUTD suffer 3rd loss in 4 games, fall to NYCFC

The game in 100 words (or less): After a red-hot start that saw the MLS newcomers become the talk of the league in March, Atlanta United cooled off a fair bit in April, and have come all the way back down to earth as May begins. Sunday’s trip to the Bronx resulted in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC (Atlanta’s third loss in four games, having conceded eight goals in the three defeats). NYCFC, once again, were miles and miles better with Andrea Pirlo dropped from the starting lineup, and picked up their fifth win of the season as a result. Rodney Wallace turned in a sterling performance, bagging the game-winning goal right on the hour mark, and assisting David Villa and Maxi Moralez for NYCFC’s other two tallies on the afternoon.

Three Four moments that mattered

17′ — Villa storms through midfield, makes it 1-0 — Rodney Wallace’s backheel is perfectly executed and creates just enough space for Villa, who needs very little in which to operate, en route to the game’s opening goal.

39′ — Carmona smashes home after a “long” throw-in — As long as a throw-in can be at Yankee Stadium, this was a long throw-in. Kenwyne Jones applied the knock-down header, and Carlos Carmona smashed the ball past Sean Johnson for 1-1.

Perfection. Carlos Carmona volleys home a beauty! #NYCvATL https://t.co/qanuCjZhqp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 7, 2017

46′ — Insanity in the goalmouth — Not scoring here was exponentially tougher than scoring would have been.

Holding it down in the back ❌❌❌#ATLUTD 1 – 1 @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/mCepxGcpA1 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 7, 2017

60′ — Wallace turns it home for 2-1 — NYCFC wouldn’t have to wait long for another chance inside the six-yard box, and this time Wallace would make no mistakes.

Man of the match: Rodney Wallace

Goalscorers: Villa (17′), Carmona (39′), Wallace (60′), Moralez (61′)

