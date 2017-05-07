More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: Minnesota United / Twitter: @MNUFC

MLS Snapshot: Danladi bags goal, assist in 1st start; MNUFC top SKC

By Andy EdwardsMay 7, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Here’s the most important thing to remember about MLS: no one knows anything, and none of it makes any sense whatsoever. Example no. 9,748,191: 10th-place (and previously incompetent) Minnesota United’s 2-0 victory over one-loss, first-place (coming into the weekend) Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. After a disastrous opening four games in which they conceded 18 goals and looked headed for a record-worst points total in this, their debut season, Adrian Heath has managed to turn things around by jettisoning a handful of overpaid under-performers, and fleecing Colorado Rapids in a trade to acquire Sam Cronin and Marc Burch. The result: just seven goals conceded in their last six games, including Sunday. It should be said, Peter Vermes opted to rest Ike Opara and Graham Zusi, the entire right side of the league’s stingiest defense (three goals conceded in nine games before Sunday), and Minnesota feasted on Kevin Ellis and Igor Juliao, their replacements.

Three Two moments that mattered

22′ — Danladi marks his full debut with a goal — Minnesota executed this piece of build-up with the precision of seven years of training ground work on this sequence and only this sequence. Abu Danladi, making his first start, got his first goal.

38′ — Ramirez heads home Ibarra’s cross for 2-0 — Once again, everything for Minnesota comes down the right side of Sporting’s defense. They made it look (too) easy. Danladi, by the way, notched an assist on the play.

Man of the match: Abu Danladi

Goalscorers: Danladi (22′), Ramirez (39′)

Klopp bemoans dry pitch, technology failure in Saints draw

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Jurgen Klopp gave a few excuses for his team’s drab 0-0 draw with Southampton that left their top four status still in question.

The Reds saw a James Milner penalty saved, but had few other chances on net, with Fraser Forster doing the business between the sticks to keep them out.

Klopp was particularly unhappy with the state of the Anfield pitch, although he fell short of throwing his grounds crew under the bus.

“I know nobody wants to hear it but I am brave enough to say it – the pitch was really dry [with] the wind and it was difficult,” Klopp said in his post-match press conference. “You could see it, a lot of passes you thought ‘why are they playing this?’ but it was difficult.”

“In a possession game, you need to have if possible, in a home game especially, the best circumstances. Today we couldn’t have this. That’s nobody’s fault, it’s only a description.”

To be fair, Milner also briefly mentioned the pitch condition after the match, calling the field “a bit sticky.”

Klopp was also upset that the headset for fourth official Anthony Taylor failed, leaving the referee Bobby Madley on his own on the pitch without help from the sidelines. “We had three, four situations which the fourth official saw saw exactly like we did. For example, the shot from Emre [Can] was a clear corner but the headset didn’t work anymore and I thought maybe he could have given another sign. It was a clear corner but that’s how it is. It was very emotional as you can imagine.”

The German manager was incredibly animated throughout the match, throwing water bottles and screaming constantly. He was clearly incensed with the particular decision he referenced in his quotes, pointing emphatically at the fourth official when the corner was not given, as if to say the fourth official agreed but could not communicate it to the referee.

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Wenger tops Mourinho

By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT
  • Xhaka’s deflected strike hit 57 mins in
  • Welbeck headed in a second 3 minutes later
  • Arsenal stays alive for top 4

Thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck, Arsene Wenger has beaten Jose Mourinho for the first time ever in Premier League play, a 2-0 result that keeps Arsenal’s faint hopes for a Champions League place alive and puts Manchester United in a weaker position in that same race.

United had the first big chance of the game as Wayne Rooney fed through Anthony Martial, but the Frenchman’s effort was stymied at close range by Petr Cech. The Gunners went down the other end minutes later, and Aaron Ramsey forced a save from David De Gea.

The proceedings went back and forth as neither side gained full control. Rooney had a header just wide off a corner, while Ramsey’s 30th minute pull-back was blocked with a pair of Gunners waiting. Ramsey and Ozil were both wide open on the end of an Alexis Sanchez far-post cross, but it was just out of reach with the goal gaping.

Rooney had the game’s biggest chance down the other end after picking out Rob Holding‘s back-pass, but he was smothered by Cech with no one else back.

With the score untouched at halftime, the game seemed to take a dip after the break as both teams looked to have hit the reset button. Then, out of nowhere, the Gunners led. Xhaka took aim from a huge distance out, and a massive stroke of fortune came his way as the shot struck the back of Ander Herrera and looped perfectly into the top corner.

The game sprung to life after the goal, and the Gunners doubled their lead. A cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the right touchline floated over the head of Chris Smalling and right to Welbeck who blasted his header off the underside of the crossbar and in.

Once down 2-0, Manchester United struggled to produce the chances they had in the first half. The Gunners were forced into a change as Xhaka was left with his seat on the turf, and he was replaced by Francis Coquelin on 75 minutes.

United looked for a way back in, but they had little to offer Cech’s goal as Arsenal did well to hamper them on the ball. Axel Tuanzebe delivered an impressive volley in stoppage time but it was too close to the Gunners’ shot-stopper.

The win for Arsenal keeps their very faint top four hopes mathematically alive. On 63 points, they sit two back of Manchester United in fifth and six behind Manchester City for that final Champions League place. The Gunners have four matches remaining, which gives them a game in hand on the rest of the competition.

Manchester United falls back in the race, on 65 points, four back of Manchester City after the club’s first loss since October, ending a run of 25 matches. Jose Mourinho has publicly claimed they are prioritizing the Europa League, and rested a number of usual starters for this game as a result.

AC Milan manager dismisses Donnarumma captaincy chatter

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

AC Milan is doing everything in its power to convince 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract, lest the heir to Gianluigi Buffon’s throne find a new long-term home.

Unfortunately, the manager is not playing along.

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella rejected recent reports that the club could promise to make Donnarumma captain if he signs a new deal, and had some interesting reasons why.

First, he cited the obvious. “He [Donnarumma] is like a child – that’s my first thought,” Montella said when asked about the possibility of Donnarumma becoming captain. While that quote can certainly be taken out of context after translation – the use of “like a child” could just as well be a strict reference to Donnarumma’s age without the insinuation of immaturity – Montella’s next explanation cannot be warped.

“I am contrary in general to the idea that goalkeepers should be captains,” Montella said in his pre-match press conference ahead of AC Milan’s game Sunday against AS Roma. “The captain has to be someone who helps keep everyone in check and marshals the troops.”

That’s a stunning quote from an Italian who has watched Buffon captain the Italian national team to a World Cup title, and lead Juventus to nine seven Serie A titles and on the doorstep of the Champions League final at age 39. Goalkeepers have served as successful captains all across the globe, and they are often the most responsible player for “marshaling the troops” as he organizes the back line.

The merits of handing the captaincy of a world-renowned club to an 18-year-old are certainly debatable no matter his talent ceiling, and Montella is well within his rights to refuse giving such a young player his armband, but for the Italian boss to say that goalkeepers don’t make good captains makes a mockery of his knowledge of his own country’s generational superstar.

Stream Live: Manchester United travels to meet Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 7, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Despite the opportunity to again pull within one point of Manchester City, Jose Mourinho has made good on his promise to prioritize the Europa League.

Manchester United has a host of regulars rested as they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal at 11:00 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Eric Bailly, and Antonio Valencia are all out of the starting lineup. The first three make the bench, while Valencia is fully rested. Daley Blind is also sat, while Ander Herrera starts with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, and Wayne Rooney. Ashley Young does not feature after his knock midweek against Celta Vigo.

Chris Smalling features in defense for the Red Devils on his return from injury, while 19-year-old Axel Tuanzebe earns his first career Premier League start.

For Arsenal, there is little change as Arsene Wenger starts the usuals with a fleeting chance at recovering a Champions League place. Rob Holding comes into the defensive back-three in place of Gabriel as the only change from the North London derby. Granit Xhaka starts despite “only a little chance” to play according to Arsene Wenger.

Manchester United has only lost once to Arsenal in their last 11 meetings, with a 3-0 Gunners win last season at the Emirates the only defeat. Jose Mourinho has also only dropped one match ever to Arsene Wenger, the 2015 Community Shield.

LINEUPS

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Özil, Sanchez; Welbeck.
Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud.

Manchester United: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitayran, Martial; Rooney.
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Lingard, McTominay, Pogba, Rashford.