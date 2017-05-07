MLS Snapshot: Danladi bags goal, assist in 1st start; MNUFC top SKC

The game in 100 words (or less): Here’s the most important thing to remember about MLS: no one knows anything, and none of it makes any sense whatsoever. Example no. 9,748,191: 10th-place (and previously incompetent) Minnesota United’s 2-0 victory over one-loss, first-place (coming into the weekend) Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. After a disastrous opening four games in which they conceded 18 goals and looked headed for a record-worst points total in this, their debut season, Adrian Heath has managed to turn things around by jettisoning a handful of overpaid under-performers, and fleecing Colorado Rapids in a trade to acquire Sam Cronin and Marc Burch. The result: just seven goals conceded in their last six games, including Sunday. It should be said, Peter Vermes opted to rest Ike Opara and Graham Zusi, the entire right side of the league’s stingiest defense (three goals conceded in nine games before Sunday), and Minnesota feasted on Kevin Ellis and Igor Juliao, their replacements.
Three Two moments that mattered
22′ — Danladi marks his full debut with a goal — Minnesota executed this piece of build-up with the precision of seven years of training ground work on this sequence and only this sequence. Abu Danladi, making his first start, got his first goal.
38′ — Ramirez heads home Ibarra’s cross for 2-0 — Once again, everything for Minnesota comes down the right side of Sporting’s defense. They made it look (too) easy. Danladi, by the way, notched an assist on the play.
Man of the match: Abu Danladi
Goalscorers: Danladi (22′), Ramirez (39′)