Serie A: Roma hammer 10-man Milan; Lazio drop 7 on Sampdoria

AC Milan 1-4 Roma

Roma had to win to keep Juventus from clinching the Scudetto for a sixth straight season on Sunday, and they did just that away to AC Milan. Edin Dzeko fired Roma to a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes (his opener came in the 8th minute), and that would prove to be enough on the day.

Mario Pasalic pulled Milan back to 2-1 in the 76th minute, but the comeback lasted all of two minutes, as Stephan El Shaarawy re-established the two-goal lead in the 78th. Gabriel Paletta got himself sent off for a challenge on Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute, and Daniele De Rossi converted from the penalty spot a minute later.

Juve’s lead in the title race sits at seven points, meaning that with three games left to play. Next Sunday, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, it’ll be Roma versus Juventus; anything short of a victory for Roma would see Juve clinch the title.

Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria

Lazio’s quest for UEFA Champions League qualification fell apart a couple weeks ago, but Simone Inzaghi’s side seems determined to rebound and finish the season strong regardless. Sunday’s thrashing of Sampdoria made it three straight wins for Rome’s “other” team, and all but secured their fourth-place finish with fifth-place Atalanta dropping points away to Udinese.

The scoring started early, and it never slowed down. Balde Keita made it 1-0 after just two minutes; Sampdoria’s Milan Skriniar was sent off in the 18th minute, and that’s when the floodgates opened; Ciro Immobile converted from the penalty spot a minute later; Wesley Hoedt made it 3-1 in the 36th minute; Felipe Anderson converted from the penalty spot for 4-1 in the 38th; and Stefan de Vrij made it 5-1 in the 45th.

Senad Lulic and Immobile completed the scoring in the second half, in the 65th and 70th minutes, before Fabio Quagliarella bagged a late brace in consolation.

Genoa 1-0 Inter Milan

Another unforgettable (they wish they could at this point) season is nearly in the books for Inter Milan, having suffered defeat in the league for the 13th time this season (no side in the top-10 has lost more games — they currently sit 7th in the league table). Goran Pandev scored the game’s only goal, as Inter failed to capitalize on Milan’s defeat. Doing so would have seen them move level on points, and ahead on goal differential.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Udinese 1-1 Atalanta

Empoli 3-1 Bologna

Pescara 0-1 Crotone

Sassuolo 2-2 Fiorentina

Chievo 1-1 Palermo

