At the half: Costa, Alonso break through as Blues close on title

Chelsea appears on its way to the title and they can thank their deadly striker for their latest lead on Monday.

It was a Spanish connection as Cesc Fabregas picked out a fantastic through ball over the Middlesbrough backline to find Diego Costa.

From there it was all Costa, who comfortably controlled and finished his effort between the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan after 23 minutes.

The goal is Costa’s 20th of the season in the Premier League, and it’s now the second time in three seasons with Chelsea that the 28-year-old has hit the 20-goal mark.

Then, Marcos Alonso got a much-deserved goal of his own 11 minutes from halftime after smashing a low shot past Guzan from a tight angle to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.