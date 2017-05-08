More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Man Utd, Chelsea, Real… Romelu Lukaku would like to questions to stop

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku is just about done with his days weeks months years in the transfer rumor mill.

The Everton striker leads the Premier League’s Golden Boot race with 24, three more than Harry Kane and five more than Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea vs. Boro ]

Lukaku, who turns 24 on Saturday, hasn’t been able to celebrate his success the way he’d like, dealing with constant reports, speculation, and questions about a return to Chelsea, or a move to Real Madrid, or — most recently — a preference to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

“Some media these days are annoying man. … As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business, OK?”

We get that, and even symphathize with his words, but, uh, good luck with that, Romelu. Papers and press are making a lot of dough off your future, and it’s hard to imagine that will change too much.

Hopefully, though, the direct questions will pause for a bit.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
  • Blues won 1-0 on Nov. 20
  • Boro scoreless in seven-straight vs. Chelsea
  • Chelsea leads all-time 54W-29D-31L

Chelsea can doom Middlesbrough to the Championship and move to within a win of the Premier League title with a win at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham’s surprising loss to West Ham on Friday gives Chelsea the opportunity to move seven points clear of Spurs with three matches to play in the Premier League season. With wins on Monday and Friday at West Brom, Chelsea would win the league before Spurs next kick a ball in anger.

Boro needs a point to stay alive in the race to avoid relegation, but really only a win will do the trick. Boro is seven points back of Swansea City and six behind 18th place Hull City. The Smoggies cannot catch Crystal Palace.

The match-up points to Chelsea in many ways, including a seven-match winning streak in the series which extends back to 2006. All seven of those Chelsea wins have been clean sheets. The last win came in stoppage time via Mark Viduka.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on the season“In this season, if Chelsea had not performed in this way, Tottenham would win the title without difficulty. Only this great season from us is pushing them to fight and, maybe, to win or not to win the title.”

Boro’s Steve Agnew on the Chelsea challenge“Any team that beat Chelsea are going to have to work extremely hard. We can talk about tactics and formations, but the bottom line is that they put in a hell of a shift. That’s what we’ll aim to do as well. The position Chelsea are in, I don’t think they will be complacent – they’ll be committed as always. But what I will say is that they will get a proper game of football.”

Prediction

Boro will battle, and its players will also know they are in the store window regardless of their safety plight. But the fact that Boro can’t just settle for a point means Chelsea will have its chances, and pull away with a 3-1 win.

Reports: Advocaat tabbed to steady wobbly Netherlands

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 8:04 AM EDT

It was less than two months ago that veteran manager Dick Advocaat said he’d be retiring at the end of Fenerbahce’s season.

Now reports say the former Sunderland boss is going to take charge of the Netherlands national team as early as this week.

[ MORE: Kante earns another Player of Year award ]

Advocaat, 69, has twice helmed the national team and thrice served as assistant manager, so his return is not a big surprise despite his retirement talk.

The manager inherits the side midway through World Cup qualifying, and the Dutch are six points out of an automatic qualifying spot — three points behind second place Sweden — in the race to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Netherlands has lost to Bulgaria and is yet to keep a clean sheet through five matches.

A former Chicago Sting player, Advocaat also led Belgium, Russia, Serbia, UAE, and South Korea, and has plenty of experience in club soccer as well. He has managed PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, and Borussia Monchengladbach in his long career.

N’Golo Kante nabs second PL Player of Year honor

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 7:19 AM EDT

The plaudits continue for N'Golo Kante.

The winner of the Professional Football Association’s Player of the Year, Kante has also earned the admiration of the Football Writers’ Association.

[ MORE: Conte lauds Spurs ]

Chelsea’s 26-year-old midfielder has logged the fourth-most minutes during the Blues’ likely Premier League title run, with only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him.

Kante and manager Antonio Conte have changed the tenor and tone around Stamford Bridge (a lack of European football helped, too). It’s a deserved win, as Kante edged teammate Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli for the honor.

Bobby Wood’s Hamburg still in relegation zone after draw with Mainz

Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 10:05 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Hamburger SV and Mainz played out a scoreless draw Sunday, leaving both teams in danger of relegation with two rounds of the Bundesliga to go.

“I can imagine that the point could be worth its weight in gold,” said Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol, whose side remained in the relegation playoff spot.

Hamburg’s Christian Mathenia was the busiest of the two `keepers in a scrappy game of few clear-cut chances. Mathenia produced a good save to deny Jhon Cordoba and then Yoshinori Muto from the rebound early on.

A long ball put Bobby Wood in a good position at the other end but Mainz captain Stefan Bell cleared for a corner.

“The relegation fight is dirty. It was a good reaction after Augsburg,” Mathenia said of his side’s performance following last weekend’s 4-0 loss at relegation-rival Augsburg.

Hamburg is the only founding member of the league never to have been relegated. But it faces the prospect of its third playoff in four seasons unless it can claim points from its final games at Schalke and then at home to Wolfsburg.

“You could see that both teams are under enormous pressure,” Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroeder said. “But we’re above Hamburg and that’s what counts.”

Mainz remained above Hamburg on goal difference, four points above Ingolstadt. Augsburg and Wolfsburg were both two points clear of the relegation zone, while last-placed Darmstadt was relegated on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Florian Niederlechner lifted Freiburg to fifth and all but ended Schalke’s hopes of European football from its inconsistent season.

Markus Weinzierl’s side needs to win both its remaining games against Hamburg and Ingolstadt, and hope for favors from others against Freiburg and Hertha Berlin. Schalke is six points behind Freiburg and five behind Hertha. Even if Hertha and Freiburg do stumble, Cologne, Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach are better placed than Schalke to take advantage.

Goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann was the visitors’ best player, and Schalke would be even lower than its 10th place without his interventions during this season.

Promoted last season, Freiburg was leading Hertha by a point. Cologne and Werder Bremen are both a point further back, with two games remaining. Sixth place is the last to guarantee European qualification.