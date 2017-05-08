Messi lookalike has car impounded after mob scene

A Lionel Messi lookalike has found his appearance can bring a bit of trouble.
Reza Parastesh is an Iranian man who looks almost exactly like Messi, especially considering he’s adopted the hairstyle and beard of the Barcelona star.
That’s led to several opportunities for Parastesh, who often finds himself in demand for selfies and promotional ideas.
This weekend it also found him at the police station thanks to crowd “chaos” caused by bystanders seeking to meet him. He was charged for “disrupting traffic.”
And if that’s not enough, this story following Argentina’s defeat of Iran in the 2014 World Cup is pretty wild:
“After the game, my dad called me and said don’t come back home tonight… why did you score a goal against Iran? I said: But that wasn’t me!” Parastesh said, laughing.
Yet another note to explain why superstars get paid what they do… imagine how hard it is for Messi to leave his house.
Football great Diego Maradona has been appointed as coach of second division side Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.
The former Argentina star, now 56, has been out of management since being sacked by Dubai’s Al-Wasl in 2012 but has now found a new role in the UAE second tier.
A statement on the club’s Twitter feed on Sunday read: “Officially: Maradona as coach of Fujairah”
Maradona himself wrote on his official Facebook page: “I want to tell you that I’m the new coach of Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates.”
Attaching a picture of himself posing with an Al-Fujairah shirt with his name and his famous number 10 on the back, he added: “Here are my new colours!”
Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with his country and reached the final four years later, and twice won Italy’s Serie A with Napoli.
His career also took in Barcelona, Sevilla and his beloved Boca Juniors and he is typically mentioned alongside ex-Brazil striker Pele in discussions about the best player of all time.
However, Maradona has also been a controversial figure. He served a 15-month ban for cocaine use and was sent home from the 1994 World Cup after failing another drug test, while his “Hand of God” goal against England still provokes strong opinions today.
Romelu Lukaku is just about done with his
days weeks months years in the transfer rumor mill.
The Everton striker leads the Premier League’s Golden Boot race with 24, three more than Harry Kane and five more than Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.
Lukaku, who turns 24 on Saturday, hasn’t been able to celebrate his success the way he’d like, dealing with constant reports, speculation, and questions about a return to Chelsea, or a move to Real Madrid, or — most recently — a preference to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
“Some media these days are annoying man. … As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business, OK?”
We get that, and even symphathize with his words, but, uh, good luck with that, Romelu. Papers and press are making a lot of dough off your future, and it’s hard to imagine that will change too much.
Hopefully, though, the direct questions will pause for a bit.
- Blues won 1-0 on Nov. 20
- Boro scoreless in seven-straight vs. Chelsea
- Chelsea leads all-time 54W-29D-31L
Chelsea can doom Middlesbrough to the Championship and move to within a win of the Premier League title with a win at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Tottenham’s surprising loss to West Ham on Friday gives Chelsea the opportunity to move seven points clear of Spurs with three matches to play in the Premier League season. With wins on Monday and Friday at West Brom, Chelsea would win the league before Spurs next kick a ball in anger.
Boro needs a point to stay alive in the race to avoid relegation, but really only a win will do the trick. Boro is seven points back of Swansea City and six behind 18th place Hull City. The Smoggies cannot catch Crystal Palace.
The match-up points to Chelsea in many ways, including a seven-match winning streak in the series which extends back to 2006. All seven of those Chelsea wins have been clean sheets. The last win came in stoppage time via Mark Viduka.
What they’re saying
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on the season: “In this season, if Chelsea had not performed in this way, Tottenham would win the title without difficulty. Only this great season from us is pushing them to fight and, maybe, to win or not to win the title.”
Boro’s Steve Agnew on the Chelsea challenge: “Any team that beat Chelsea are going to have to work extremely hard. We can talk about tactics and formations, but the bottom line is that they put in a hell of a shift. That’s what we’ll aim to do as well. The position Chelsea are in, I don’t think they will be complacent – they’ll be committed as always. But what I will say is that they will get a proper game of football.”
Prediction
Boro will battle, and its players will also know they are in the store window regardless of their safety plight. But the fact that Boro can’t just settle for a point means Chelsea will have its chances, and pull away with a 3-1 win.
It was less than two months ago that veteran manager Dick Advocaat said he’d be retiring at the end of Fenerbahce’s season.
Now reports say the former Sunderland boss is going to take charge of the Netherlands national team as early as this week.
[ MORE: Kante earns another Player of Year award ]
Advocaat, 69, has twice helmed the national team and thrice served as assistant manager, so his return is not a big surprise despite his retirement talk.
The manager inherits the side midway through World Cup qualifying, and the Dutch are six points out of an automatic qualifying spot — three points behind second place Sweden — in the race to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Netherlands has lost to Bulgaria and is yet to keep a clean sheet through five matches.
A former Chicago Sting player, Advocaat also led Belgium, Russia, Serbia, UAE, and South Korea, and has plenty of experience in club soccer as well. He has managed PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, and Borussia Monchengladbach in his long career.