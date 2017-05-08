Muntari to abuse victims: “You’re strong. Say what you want to say”

Sulley Muntari walked off the field during Pescara’s Serie A match at Cagliari on May 1 after being racially abused by fans.
Muntari had told the officials about the abuse, and the referees did not react to his pleas. Eventually, he was shown a yellow card and he walked off the field. That gave him a second yellow.
[ PREVIEW: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough ]
His one-match ban for being sent off was rescinded by the Italian federation, and Muntari spoke to the BBC on Monday.
“The last week, I went through hell, was treated just like a criminal. My message to many abused, racially abused, any form of abuse, is you should not be scared to talk, you should speak up in order to set yourself free. You shouldn’t be scared of anybody because you’re strong so you should come out and say whatever you want to say. It’s you. No one will change. You have to make the change.”
Well and powerfully said.
The 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has also played for Portsmouth, Udinese, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan and Ittihad. He has 84 caps and 20 goals for Ghana.
Expect a hot and humid one when the U.S. Men’s National Team plays its final home match as part of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the USMNT will play Panama at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida as Bruce Arena’s side looks to book its place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Arena and co. will take on Panama on October 6 before playing its final WCQ four days later down in the Caribbean when the Stars and Stripes meet Trinidad & Tobago.
Through four rounds of play, the USMNT currently sits in fourth place in the Hexagonal with four points. The U.S. trails leaders Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama as things stand, but the Americans will be vying hard for a top-three position in an attempt of automatically qualifying for the World Cup for an eighth consecutive cycle.
The Americans have previously played just one WCQ in the state of Florida, which came back in 1980.
Chelsea appears on its way to the title and they can thank their deadly striker for their latest lead on Monday.
[ MORE: Zlatan’s agent says star is healing well, doctors amazed ]
It was a Spanish connection as Cesc Fabregas picked out a fantastic through ball over the Middlesbrough backline to find Diego Costa.
From there it was all Costa, who comfortably controlled and finished his effort between the legs of goalkeeper Brad Guzan after 23 minutes.
The goal is Costa’s 20th of the season in the Premier League, and it’s now the second time in three seasons with Chelsea that the 28-year-old has hit the 20-goal mark.
Then, Marcos Alonso got a much-deserved goal of his own 11 minutes from halftime after smashing a low shot past Guzan from a tight angle to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.
It appears Canada is about to have a league of its own.
[ MORE: U.S. 2026 World Cup bid fast-tracked for this week ]
Over the weekend, Canada Soccer officials revealed that plans for the Canadian Premier League have been approved and that Hamilton and Winnipeg will be founding cities for the new division.
Canada Soccer has already stated that at least 10 cities have already expressed interest in joining the new league, which hopes to take to the field as early as 2018.
Newly-elected Canada Soccer president Steven Reed helped unveil the news over the weekend. Former president Victor Montagliani stepped down from his role as head of Canada Soccer in an effort to devote his full attention to his duties with CONCACAF, where he serves as president.
“I would like to thank the Canada Soccer Membership for the opportunity as we continue the incredible momentum for the sport of soccer in our country,” Reed said in a statement. “This was an important day for our sport with the unanimous approval of the Canadian Premier League along with Hamilton and Winnipeg as new members of the Association and the overwhelming support for the 2026 FIFA World Cup joint bid with USA and Mexico.”
With several Canadian sides currently in existence, it is believed that the new division will initially stay away from cities that have franchises at this point.
As it stands, Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps reside in Major League Soccer (MLS), while FC Edmonton and the Ottawa Fury play in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and United Soccer League (USL), respectively.
The big news for Canadian clubs taking part in the CPL would be the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League. Currently, Canadian sides can only reach the CCL by winning the annual Canadian Championship, which consists of the five existing professional teams from north of the border.
Middlesbrough needs to produce a major upset if it hopes to stay in the Premier League next season, starting down Chelsea and relegation at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Boro will be relegated with a loss on Monday, while Chelsea can win the Premier League with a win Monday and another Friday against West Bromwich Albion.
Polar opposite aims.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE
USMNT backstop Brad Guzan is between the sticks again for Middlesbrough.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian.
Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend (c), De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Gestede, Bamford.