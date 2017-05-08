Orlando City Stadium to host USMNT-Panama in World Cup qualifier

Expect a hot and humid one when the U.S. Men’s National Team plays its final home match as part of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the USMNT will play Panama at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida as Bruce Arena’s side looks to book its place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Arena and co. will take on Panama on October 6 before playing its final WCQ four days later down in the Caribbean when the Stars and Stripes meet Trinidad & Tobago.

Through four rounds of play, the USMNT currently sits in fourth place in the Hexagonal with four points. The U.S. trails leaders Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama as things stand, but the Americans will be vying hard for a top-three position in an attempt of automatically qualifying for the World Cup for an eighth consecutive cycle.

The Americans have previously played just one WCQ in the state of Florida, which came back in 1980.