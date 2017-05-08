Orlando City Stadium to host USMNT-Panama in World Cup qualifier

Expect a hot and humid one when the U.S. Men’s National Team plays its final home match as part of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the USMNT will play Panama at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida as Bruce Arena’s side looks to book its place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Arena and co. will take on Panama on October 6 before playing its final WCQ four days later down in the Caribbean when the Stars and Stripes meet Trinidad & Tobago.
Through four rounds of play, the USMNT currently sits in fourth place in the Hexagonal with four points. The U.S. trails leaders Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama as things stand, but the Americans will be vying hard for a top-three position in an attempt of automatically qualifying for the World Cup for an eighth consecutive cycle.
The Americans have previously played just one WCQ in the state of Florida, which came back in 1980.
The Premier League title can be wrapped up on Friday. The final relegated side can be decided on Sunday. But the race for the top four is still well and truly on.
Heading into the penultimate weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League season there is plenty on the line as the business end of the season has well and truly arrived. And remember, there is a cool $2.59 million extra in prize money depending on how high you finish in the table so those teams battling away between eighth and 15th have plenty of incentive to flick off their flip flops and carry on trucking for the final few games.
Above you can scroll through the standings and the schedule, while below is what can be decided this weekend at both ends of the table.
Right, here we go.
Chelsea win the Premier League title IF
- They beat West Brom this Friday OR if Tottenham fail to better their result when they face Manchester United on Sunday
Watford will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF
- They draw at Everton on Friday
Burnley will be safe from relegation froom the Premier League IF
- They draw at Bournemouth on Saturday
Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF
- They draw or win against Hull City on Sunday
Hull will be relegated from the Premier League IF
- They lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday AND Swansea beat Sunderland on Sunday
Billy Gilmour, aged just 15, has signed for Chelsea from Rangers FC and will join up the Premier League champions elect this summer.
The Scottish youth international (see him in action in the video above) has already been on the bench for Rangers’ first team and has impressed many with his touch, technique and vision on the ball.
Chelsea have a long-standing policy of locking up the most talented youngsters in Europe and the loaning them out to clubs across England and the European continent to gain experience. So, this signing is nothing out of the ordinary for the west London club but it does signify a massive coup.
The highly-regarded teenager was chased by the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and plenty of other Premier League club.
Below is the statement from Rangers as they are sad to see their academy product leave but could not stand in his way.
Rangers can confirm that agreement has been reached for our under-16 player Billy Gilmour to join Chelsea in the summer.
The club’s preference would have been for Billy to stay at Rangers but when he made clear his desire to move to the Premier League it was important that we maximised the commercial value for him. We believe we have done this.
The agreement will provide Rangers with a significant sum for a young player who has yet to play first-team football, and further significant amounts could be due based on milestones being reached. We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers.
That he was sought after by many Premiership clubs, and indeed a number of the largest clubs in Europe, further demonstrates the quality of player now being produced by the Academy. Everyone at Rangers wishes Billy well for his future.
Chelsea’s Diego Costa is keeping his cards incredibly close to his chest regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.
Costa, 28, scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Monday as Chelsea moved to within one win of securing the title.
However, speculation continues about Costa’s future with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian linked with a massive move for the Spanish international since January and last week reports suggested a $93 million transfer has been lined up between Chelsea and Tianjin.
Speaking to South American station DirecTV Sports after the victory against Middlesbrough, Costa had the following defiant message when asked about his future.
“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa said.
With Tianjin reportedly offering Costa $800,000 a week, it’s easy to see why his head has been turned in recent months.
Despite initially being left out of the team by Antonio Conte when the reports first surfaced in January (a back injury was blamed at the time) Costa has refocused and been back on the score sheet in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three appearances in the Premier League.
There’s no doubting that Chelsea would miss Costa if he left but if they get $93 million for a 28-year-old then they should snap up that deal and move on to buy Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata or perhaps even Robert Lewandowski to become the new targetman at Stamford Bridge.
If Costa leaves for those kinds of astronomical sums of cash after winning two titles in three season at Chelsea, plus scoring 52 goals in 87 Premier League appearances, then I don’t think any fans of other Blues will begrudge him moving on.
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has decried the “idiots” who directed monkey chants at Sulley Muntari and offered to speak to the Ghanaian soccer player who was initially banned for protesting against racism.
Muntari said he was treated like a “criminal” after being shown two yellow cards when he walked off the field during a Serie A game in response to the racial abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the April 30 game at Cagliari.
Muntari eventually persuaded the Italian federation to overturn the one-game ban, but Infantino is perturbed that the referee did not follow FIFA protocols. The world soccer leader issued a public reminder of the correct response to player complaints.
“The three step process (is) stop the game, make an announcement, stop the game a while, get the players out,” Infantino said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately idiots (are to blame). There are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them … continue to fight.
“It’s good to bring these things out when they happen. We have to work.”
Muntari questioned FIFA’s commitment to tackling racism, concerns Infantino wants to hear directly.
“Of course I will speak to (Carlo) Tavecchio,” Infantino said, referring to the Italian federation president who was banned for racism himself in 2014. “I will speak to Muntari as well … we will work together.”
