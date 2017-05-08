Report: U.S. 2026 World Cup bid fast-tracked for this week

ESPN’s Sam Borden says the United States is expected to make the grade as the host for the 2026 World Cup.
Borden says that South America is focused on 2030, leaving only Africa — specifically Morocco — as a confederation weighing a bid on 2026.
Regardless of that, the politics of the situation lean toward the United States.
From ESPN:
Barring a last-minute change — which, with global sporting politics, can never be entirely ruled out — support for the bid’s proposal to fast-track the awarding of the World Cup rights appears broad. A victory would bring the world’s biggest sporting event back to the United States for the first time since 1994.
The vote is Thursday, and the United States would have to prove its worthiness by June 2018. If the U.S. is not approved Thursday, Borden writes, a more traditional vote will be held.
Sulley Muntari walked off the field during Pescara’s Serie A match at Cagliari on May 1 after being racially abused by fans.
Muntari had told the officials about the abuse, and the referees did not react to his pleas. Eventually, he was shown a yellow card and he walked off the field. That gave him a second yellow.
His one-match ban for being sent off was rescinded by the Italian federation, and Muntari spoke to the BBC on Monday.
“The last week, I went through hell, was treated just like a criminal. My message to many abused, racially abused, any form of abuse, is you should not be scared to talk, you should speak up in order to set yourself free. You shouldn’t be scared of anybody because you’re strong so you should come out and say whatever you want to say. It’s you. No one will change. You have to make the change.”
Well and powerfully said.
The 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has also played for Portsmouth, Udinese, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan and Ittihad. He has 84 caps and 20 goals for Ghana.
A Lionel Messi lookalike has found his appearance can bring a bit of trouble.
Reza Parastesh is an Iranian man who looks almost exactly like Messi, especially considering he’s adopted the hairstyle and beard of the Barcelona star.
That’s led to several opportunities for Parastesh, who often finds himself in demand for selfies and promotional ideas.
This weekend it also found him at the police station thanks to crowd “chaos” caused by bystanders seeking to meet him. He was charged for “disrupting traffic.”
And if that’s not enough, this story following Argentina’s defeat of Iran in the 2014 World Cup is pretty wild:
“After the game, my dad called me and said don’t come back home tonight… why did you score a goal against Iran? I said: But that wasn’t me!” Parastesh said, laughing.
Yet another note to explain why superstars get paid what they do… imagine how hard it is for Messi to leave his house.
Football great Diego Maradona has been appointed as coach of second division side Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.
The former Argentina star, now 56, has been out of management since being sacked by Dubai’s Al-Wasl in 2012 but has now found a new role in the UAE second tier.
A statement on the club’s Twitter feed on Sunday read: “Officially: Maradona as coach of Fujairah”
Maradona himself wrote on his official Facebook page: “I want to tell you that I’m the new coach of Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates.”
Attaching a picture of himself posing with an Al-Fujairah shirt with his name and his famous number 10 on the back, he added: “Here are my new colours!”
Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with his country and reached the final four years later, and twice won Italy’s Serie A with Napoli.
His career also took in Barcelona, Sevilla and his beloved Boca Juniors and he is typically mentioned alongside ex-Brazil striker Pele in discussions about the best player of all time.
However, Maradona has also been a controversial figure. He served a 15-month ban for cocaine use and was sent home from the 1994 World Cup after failing another drug test, while his “Hand of God” goal against England still provokes strong opinions today.
Romelu Lukaku is just about done with his
days weeks months years in the transfer rumor mill.
The Everton striker leads the Premier League’s Golden Boot race with 24, three more than Harry Kane and five more than Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.
Lukaku, who turns 24 on Saturday, hasn’t been able to celebrate his success the way he’d like, dealing with constant reports, speculation, and questions about a return to Chelsea, or a move to Real Madrid, or — most recently — a preference to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.
“Some media these days are annoying man. … As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business, OK?”
We get that, and even symphathize with his words, but, uh, good luck with that, Romelu. Papers and press are making a lot of dough off your future, and it’s hard to imagine that will change too much.
Hopefully, though, the direct questions will pause for a bit.