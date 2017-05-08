Stream Live: Chelsea’s next step, Boro’s last breath?

Middlesbrough needs to produce a major upset if it hopes to stay in the Premier League next season, starting down Chelsea and relegation at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Boro will be relegated with a loss on Monday, while Chelsea can win the Premier League with a win Monday and another Friday against West Bromwich Albion.
Polar opposite aims.
USMNT backstop Brad Guzan is between the sticks again for Middlesbrough.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian.
Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend (c), De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Gestede, Bamford.