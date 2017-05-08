More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Zlatan’s agent: Star healing well, doctors amazed

By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Forget Zelda, it’s starting to feel like the Legend of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United’s striker was famously felled by ligament tears last month, costing Ibrahimovic the rest of the season and presumably much of next season.

We say presumably because Ibrahimovic’s super agent, Mino Raiola, says the Swedish forward is so strong and healing so well from surgery in Pittsburgh under Dr. Freddie H. Fu that the doctors want to study him.

Essentially, Raiola wants us to believe that Ibrahimovic is a real life, slightly slower healing Wolverine. Here’s Raiola, translated from Espressen:

“Zlatan is so strong that the doctor wants him back after his career to research him. They work on the world’s best research institutions for the knees and ligaments. They research a lot on the subject and that is why they are better than everyone else. And doctors want Zlatan back to do research on him. So after Zlatan’s career, we will go back and open him up again to do research on his ligaments.”

Adamantium, maybe? Raiola says that the doctors were surprised at how “clean” Ibrahimovic’s knee was around the tears. Perhaps the striker, Jaromir Jagr, Jamie Moyer, and Charles Woodson need to have a sit down and pen an instructional manual on almost ageless athletics.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Middlesbrough needs to produce a major upset if it hopes to stay in the Premier League next season, starting down Chelsea and relegation at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Boro will be relegated with a loss on Monday, while Chelsea can win the Premier League with a win Monday and another Friday against West Bromwich Albion.

Polar opposite aims.

USMNT backstop Brad Guzan is between the sticks again for Middlesbrough.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend (c), De Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Downing. Subs: Konstantopoulos, Barragan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Gestede, Bamford.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

ESPN’s Sam Borden says the United States is expected to make the grade as the host for the 2026 World Cup.

Borden says that South America is focused on 2030, leaving only Africa — specifically Morocco — as a confederation weighing a bid on 2026.

Regardless of that, the politics of the situation lean toward the United States.

From ESPN:

Barring a last-minute change — which, with global sporting politics, can never be entirely ruled out — support for the bid’s proposal to fast-track the awarding of the World Cup rights appears broad. A victory would bring the world’s biggest sporting event back to the United States for the first time since 1994.

The vote is Thursday, and the United States would have to prove its worthiness by June 2018. If the U.S. is not approved Thursday, Borden writes, a more traditional vote will be held.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Sulley Muntari walked off the field during Pescara’s Serie A match at Cagliari on May 1 after being racially abused by fans.

Muntari had told the officials about the abuse, and the referees did not react to his pleas. Eventually, he was shown a yellow card and he walked off the field. That gave him a second yellow.

His one-match ban for being sent off was rescinded by the Italian federation, and Muntari spoke to the BBC on Monday.

“The last week, I went through hell, was treated just like a criminal. My message to many abused, racially abused, any form of abuse, is you should not be scared to talk, you should speak up in order to set yourself free. You shouldn’t be scared of anybody because you’re strong so you should come out and say whatever you want to say. It’s you. No one will change. You have to make the change.”

Well and powerfully said.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has also played for Portsmouth, Udinese, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan and Ittihad. He has 84 caps and 20 goals for Ghana.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 8, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

A Lionel Messi lookalike has found his appearance can bring a bit of trouble.

Reza Parastesh is an Iranian man who looks almost exactly like Messi, especially considering he’s adopted the hairstyle and beard of the Barcelona star.

That’s led to several opportunities for Parastesh, who often finds himself in demand for selfies and promotional ideas.

This weekend it also found him at the police station thanks to crowd “chaos” caused by bystanders seeking to meet him. He was charged for “disrupting traffic.”

And if that’s not enough, this story following Argentina’s defeat of Iran in the 2014 World Cup is pretty wild:

“After the game, my dad called me and said don’t come back home tonight… why did you score a goal against Iran? I said: But that wasn’t me!” Parastesh said, laughing.

Yet another note to explain why superstars get paid what they do… imagine how hard it is for Messi to leave his house.