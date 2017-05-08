Zlatan’s agent: Star healing well, doctors amazed

Forget Zelda, it’s starting to feel like the Legend of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United’s striker was famously felled by ligament tears last month, costing Ibrahimovic the rest of the season and presumably much of next season.

We say presumably because Ibrahimovic’s super agent, Mino Raiola, says the Swedish forward is so strong and healing so well from surgery in Pittsburgh under Dr. Freddie H. Fu that the doctors want to study him.

Essentially, Raiola wants us to believe that Ibrahimovic is a real life, slightly slower healing Wolverine. Here’s Raiola, translated from Espressen:

“Zlatan is so strong that the doctor wants him back after his career to research him. They work on the world’s best research institutions for the knees and ligaments. They research a lot on the subject and that is why they are better than everyone else. And doctors want Zlatan back to do research on him. So after Zlatan’s career, we will go back and open him up again to do research on his ligaments.”

Adamantium, maybe? Raiola says that the doctors were surprised at how “clean” Ibrahimovic’s knee was around the tears. Perhaps the striker, Jaromir Jagr, Jamie Moyer, and Charles Woodson need to have a sit down and pen an instructional manual on almost ageless athletics.

