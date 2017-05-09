Diego Costa fails to commit future to Chelsea

Chelsea’s Diego Costa is keeping his cards incredibly close to his chest regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Costa, 28, scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Monday as Chelsea moved to within one win of securing the title.

However, speculation continues about Costa’s future with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian linked with a massive move for the Spanish international since January and last week reports suggested a $93 million transfer has been lined up between Chelsea and Tianjin.

Speaking to South American station DirecTV Sports after the victory against Middlesbrough, Costa had the following defiant message when asked about his future.

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa said.

With Tianjin reportedly offering Costa $800,000 a week, it’s easy to see why his head has been turned in recent months.

Despite initially being left out of the team by Antonio Conte when the reports first surfaced in January (a back injury was blamed at the time) Costa has refocused and been back on the score sheet in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

There’s no doubting that Chelsea would miss Costa if he left but if they get $93 million for a 28-year-old then they should snap up that deal and move on to buy Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata or perhaps even Robert Lewandowski to become the new targetman at Stamford Bridge.

If Costa leaves for those kinds of astronomical sums of cash after winning two titles in three season at Chelsea, plus scoring 52 goals in 87 Premier League appearances, then I don’t think any fans of other Blues will begrudge him moving on.

