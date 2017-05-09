More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Diego Costa fails to commit future to Chelsea

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT

Chelsea’s Diego Costa is keeping his cards incredibly close to his chest regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Wenger laughs off DoF talk ]

Costa, 28, scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Monday as Chelsea moved to within one win of securing the title.

However, speculation continues about Costa’s future with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian linked with a massive move for the Spanish international since January and last week reports suggested a $93 million transfer has been lined up between Chelsea and Tianjin.

Speaking to South American station DirecTV Sports after the victory against Middlesbrough, Costa had the following defiant message when asked about his future.

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa said.

With Tianjin reportedly offering Costa $800,000 a week, it’s easy to see why his head has been turned in recent months.

Despite initially being left out of the team by Antonio Conte when the reports first surfaced in January (a back injury was blamed at the time) Costa has refocused and been back on the score sheet in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

There’s no doubting that Chelsea would miss Costa if he left but if they get $93 million for a 28-year-old then they should snap up that deal and move on to buy Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata or perhaps even Robert Lewandowski to become the new targetman at Stamford Bridge.

If Costa leaves for those kinds of astronomical sums of cash after winning two titles in three season at Chelsea, plus scoring 52 goals in 87 Premier League appearances, then I don’t think any fans of other Blues will begrudge him moving on.

Infantino slams racist ‘idiots,’ to speak to victim Muntari

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has decried the “idiots” who directed monkey chants at Sulley Muntari and offered to speak to the Ghanaian soccer player who was initially banned for protesting against racism.

Muntari said he was treated like a “criminal” after being shown two yellow cards when he walked off the field during a Serie A game in response to the racial abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the April 30 game at Cagliari.

Muntari eventually persuaded the Italian federation to overturn the one-game ban, but Infantino is perturbed that the referee did not follow FIFA protocols. The world soccer leader issued a public reminder of the correct response to player complaints.

“The three step process (is) stop the game, make an announcement, stop the game a while, get the players out,” Infantino said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately idiots (are to blame). There are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them … continue to fight.

“It’s good to bring these things out when they happen. We have to work.”

Muntari questioned FIFA’s commitment to tackling racism, concerns Infantino wants to hear directly.

“Of course I will speak to (Carlo) Tavecchio,” Infantino said, referring to the Italian federation president who was banned for racism himself in 2014. “I will speak to Muntari as well … we will work together.”

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

Wenger ridicules director of football notion

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

If Arsene Wenger is going to stay at Arsenal, he will remain on his own terms.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Wenger was asked about whether or not a director of football will be brought in to work with him if he remains in charge of the Gunners beyond the end of this season.

Wenger’s response was defiant as the man who has a contract until this summer will do things his way if he stays.

“I don’t know what director of football means,” Wenger said. “It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

The Gunners boss was pushed further on his future and possible restructuring at the club but the 67-year-old Frenchman was adamant that if he stays he will continue to make all of the big decisions.

“No, no, no. Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that,” Wenger said when asked about restructuring. “I’m the manager of Arsenal football club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

After 21 years in charge of Arsenal we all know Wenger is stubborn and sticks to his principles, but in recent weeks we have at least seen some flexibility from him from a tactical standpoint and it is working.

The switch to a 3-4-3 formation has seen Arsenal win four of their last five games, reaching the FA Cup final and dragging themselves back into the top four race in the process.

With four games of the Premeir League season to go, Wenger appears to be showing the powers that be that big changes could arrive with him in charge. These comments make it quite clear that Wenger will want to continue calling all the shots otherwise his future at Arsenal is non-existent.

Now it’s over to Ivan Gazidis, Stan Kroenke and Co. as reports have long suggested their preference to bring in someone to help Wenger on a day-to-day basis.

Something has to give and perhaps this is one of the reasons an announcement on Wenger’s future is yet to arrive.

NKorea to host Malaysia in soccer after diplomatic dispute

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 8, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) North Korea has finally been approved to host a 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against Malaysia following political tensions between the countries.

[ MORE: Orlando to host USMNT’s final home match of Hexagonal ]

The Asian Football Confederation says the game can go ahead in Pyongyang on June 8 after the Malaysian soccer federation confirmed it was not subject to “government travel restrictions.”

Diplomatic tensions escalated amid investigations into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother in Kuala Lumpur. Both countries imposed travel bans on the other’s citizens.

The original March 28 qualifier was postponed and a neutral venue sought.

The game opens both teams’ program in a four-nation Asian Cup qualifying group that also includes Lebanon and Hong Kong.

Brazil’s Chapecoense wins 1st title after air crash

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 8, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

[ MORE: Orlando to host final USMNT match of Hexagonal in October ]

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.