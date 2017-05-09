More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Diego Costa fails to commit future to Chelsea

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT

Chelsea’s Diego Costa is keeping his cards incredibly close to his chest regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Wenger laughs off DoF talk ]

Costa, 28, scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Monday as Chelsea moved to within one win of securing the title.

However, speculation continues about Costa’s future with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian linked with a massive move for the Spanish international since January and last week reports suggested a $93 million transfer has been lined up between Chelsea and Tianjin.

Speaking to South American station DirecTV Sports after the victory against Middlesbrough, Costa had the following defiant message when asked about his future.

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa said.

With Tianjin reportedly offering Costa $800,000 a week, it’s easy to see why his head has been turned in recent months.

Despite initially being left out of the team by Antonio Conte when the reports first surfaced in January (a back injury was blamed at the time) Costa has refocused and been back on the score sheet in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

There’s no doubting that Chelsea would miss Costa if he left but if they get $93 million for a 28-year-old then they should snap up that deal and move on to buy Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata or perhaps even Robert Lewandowski to become the new targetman at Stamford Bridge.

If Costa leaves for those kinds of astronomical sums of cash after winning two titles in three season at Chelsea, plus scoring 52 goals in 87 Premier League appearances, then I don’t think any fans of other Blues will begrudge him moving on.

FIFA to investigate Raiola’s haul in Pogba transfer

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

According to news organization AFP, FIFA is opening an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. FIFA has confirmed they have opened “an inquiry.”

The report states the crux of the investigation focuses around payments to super agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly made millions on the deal. A book to be published in Germany this week called Football Leaks claims that Raiola made a massive $62 million on the transfer. That amount is broken into three payments: one $29.5 million payment which was made up front as part of the $115 million transfer fee, another $21.2 million amount to be paid over the life of the contract, and a third smaller amount sent to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency.

FIFA’s inquiry will focus on Raiola’s involvement in and payment from the deal, as well as his potential simultaneous employment by various parties involved in the transfer.

Upon Juventus’s confirmation of the Pogba report, they reported that while the full transfer fee received for the player was around $115 million, the “economic effect” of the transfer was actually just $79 million due to “solidarity subsidy + auxiliary expenses.”

Raiola is one of the most successful football agents in the history of the sport. His most notable clients include Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Balotelli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.

FIFA to hold 2026 World Cup vote in 3 months

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

FIFA didn’t give CONCACAF everything it wanted, but they came close.

The world soccer governing body refused to grant the North American 2026 World Cup joint bid an immediate and exclusive vote, but only put it on hold for three months to allow for other bids to be entered. This decision still significantly fast-tracked the process from what would have otherwise seen a vote on bids in 2020.

According to ESPN correspondent Sam Borden, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati called the decision “a win” despite not seeing the vote happen immediately.

According to Borden, FIFA did not grant an immediate vote as its members were concerned with the exclusivity of the bid. It’s understandable, given the recent issues FIFA has had with internal bribery, that the organization did not want to grant an exclusive bid for fear of seeming vulnerable to bribery in such a situation.

One important note in the official release by FIFA: should a joint bid be submitted, it’s no guarantee that all nations in the joint bid would qualify automatically. The FIFA council will decide which nations involved in the bid qualify for the tournament automatically.

Other nations have until August 11th to submit competing bids before the vote. Some have speculated that other joint bids could arise, such as a joint-nation bid in Africa. However, many reports still suggest that the CONCACAF bid is very strong and would remain the heavy favorite even if other nations come forward.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be the first with the new, expanded format involving 48 teams which was recently approved by FIFA.

LIVE – Champions League semifinal: Juve host Monaco

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Juventus hosts AS Monaco in Turin on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

 [ LIVE: Champions League scores

The Italian giants lead Monaco 2-0 after the first leg at the Stade Louis II last week with Juve yet to concede a goal in the knockout stages of the UCL.

However, Max Allegri’s men will be wary of the threat Monaco’s talented attack possess as the Ligue 1 leaders have teenager Kylian Mbappe, veteran forward Radamel Falcao and many others who can turn a game in an instance.

With Gianliugi Buffon in goal and skippering an experienced Juve back line, you have to think that The Old Lady will ease through to the UCL final where they’ll likely play Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3. With a stout defense and Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack, they certainly have lethal weapons of their own going forward too.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the game, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis and reaction from the second leg of this tasty UCL semifinal.

Antonio Conte allowing himself to relax a little

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is full throttle on the sidelines but with Chelsea just one win away from securing the Premier League title, the Italian manager has revealed he feels like he can relax a little.

Well, sort of.

[ MORE: Is Fabregas’ future at Chelsea? ] 

Conte, 47, is two wins away from delivering the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in England and following the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday the former Juventus coach hugged Chelsea’s fans, shook hands and took selfies before he stepped off the pitch.

[ MORE: 5 takeaways from Chelsea-Boro

Can he now relax?

“For sure now I am a bit relaxed,” Conte said. “This step was big. It was a big win at this stage of the season. It’s great. Now we need to do another step. We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom, but for sure it won’t be easy because West Brom are a really good, physical team so we must pay attention. But for sure today we did a big step. I must be honest, and I must be pleased for the performance, the commitment, the desire and the will of my players on the pitch. It’s great to score three goals, to create many chances and also to keep another clean sheet. I’m satisfied.”

Like Conte, Chelsea’s fans are very satisfied.

“Antonio! Antonio!” was the chant from the Stamford Bridge faithful throughout the win against Boro on Monday and he turned to the fans during the game and applauded every stand.

Conte is already achieving legendary status at Chelsea. If his side can clinch the three points they need at West Brom on Friday it will be one heck of a party but with Chelsea able to reach 93 points with three wins to end the season, it’s unlikely Conte will let his side relax too much.

He is all business, but he’s classy too. On the verge of winning the title, Conte went over to the Middlesbrough fans and applauded them after the game, while embracing with Boro manager Steve Agnew as his side has been relegated following the defeat.

“In this case, it’s important to celebrate your win. For us to win today means we are very, very close to winning the title, to have a great achievement in the first season for me,” Conte said. “At the same time, it’s great to see a team who got relegated and see the fans clapping the players, and the players staying there receiving the claps and also clapping the fans. It’s important to celebrate the win, but also have great respect and to clap this type of situation. I think this situation can only happen in England. I don’t remember this in Italy, it’s very difficult to see.”

My goodness it is difficult not to like Antonio Conte…