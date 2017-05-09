More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA cans long-tenured ethics committee judge, prosecutor

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

FIFA has voted not to nominate ethics committee judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and prosecutor Cornel Borbely for re-election.

Eckert has been with FIFA since 1978, presiding over countless decisions involving FIFA personnel accused of various ethics breaches. Borbely, a Swiss lawyer, has served as chairman of the investigatory chamber since 2006.

Needless to say, the firing did not sit well with the pair. “The impending and clearly politically motivated non-reappointment puts de facto an end to the reform efforts,” Eckert and Borbely said in a statement. “This will inevitably lead to a renewed loss of trust and further hurt the already tarnished image of FIFA. Consequently, the non-reappointment will have a negative impact on FIFA in the medium and long term.”

Since FIFA revamped its ethics process in 2012, both men have served with greater freedom, but ultimately their positions hold little power without the subpoena power that most governments possess. Eckert presided over the cases against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.

Greek judge Vassilios Skouris and Colombian lawyer Maria Claudia Rojas were nominated by the FIFA council in their places.

UCL Wednesday preview: Real Madrid with heavy lead on Atletico

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

One team is confirmed as a Champions League finalist, so now it’s time to find out who will join Juventus in Cardiff.

Real Madrid seems to be the easy choice as they hold a 3-0 lead heading across town to the Vicente Calderon at 2:45 p.m. ET. It is the final time the stadium will host the Madrid derby before Atletico moves to Estadio La Peineta in the summer.

That three-goal lead for Madrid is monstrous, given both Madrid’s world-beating attacking threat and Atletico’s struggles to score this season, especially in European competition. The club has scored more than two goals in a Champions League match only once this campaign, a wild 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen away from home.

The real difficulty for Atletico will be looking to attack for three goals while not giving up any at the other end. After being shut out on the road, just one away goal for Real would mean the hosts would then need five goals to advance. A clean sheet is a must.

“If they score the tie is even more difficult,” said Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez, “but a goal in the first half would give us a lot of strength and could make them nervous.”

History, though, has not been kind to Atletico. Real Madrid has eliminated them from the Champions League in the last three seasons. Two were in the final, but the one that featured a game at the Vicente Calderon saw a 0-0 first-leg draw. Juventus is looking for an opponent, and while history is likely to repeat itself, a comeback for the ages would be quite the way to send out the old, storied stadium.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is winless at Southampton in last 5 games
  • Saints have not scored in 3 of last 4 home games
  • Arsenal has lost 5 of last 6 road games

Arsenal looks to take advantage of its game in hand on the top four as they travel to Southampton to take on the Saints at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners still remain in a position of uncertainty, and while their Champions League hopes remain slim, a road win over struggling Southampton would see them move within three points of the top four with two matches remaining. Meanwhile, a loss would all but eliminate Arsenal from Champions League contention.

Southampton, meanwhile, sits in the clogged middle tier of the Premier League table, not playing for much except final positioning, and a lack of motivation has led to a winless run of four games since April 8th. Most recently, Saints have played to a pair of drab 0-0 draws against Hull City and Liverpool, the latter of which saw the Saints hang on for dear life under a relentless Reds attack.

Arsenal could be without defender Laurent Koscielny, although the last time Arsene Wenger doubted his French defender’s fitness, he made the starting XI. Southampton could see Charlie Austin make a return, and manager Claude Puel has suggested he could rest players who have built up heavy minutes.

What they’re saying

Claude Puel on Charlie Austin: “Sometimes it’s difficult when you come back from an injury, difficult to find the good rhythm and good intensity. On Sunday we played a difficult opponent for a striker. Against Liverpool it’s difficult for a striker. He played alone between two or three defenders and it’s difficult to have the good ball. Like many strikers his quality is in the box. Against Arsenal I think this game will be open and perhaps we will see more opportunities for them and for us.”

Arsene Wenger on teams without European play“It raises questions. There are two kinds. The last two seasons, teams who have not had big possession won the league and, as well, the teams who were not involved in Europe at all won the league.”

Prediction

Arsenal could have problems with Southampton’s defensive style of late. The Gunners have often struggled against teams that bunker in and defend, which Saints did against Liverpool. This game has 1-1 written all over it, with Southampton scoring on a counter.

Inter sacks manager Stefano Pioli

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

With just three matches left in the Serie A season and Inter Milan sitting in seventh, the Italian side has fired manager Stefano Pioli, the club confirmed in a statement.

Pioli was hired in November with the team in 12th. He had a fantastic impact out of the gates, leading the club on a run of 12 wins in 15 matches, featuring a seven-match win streak as part of that span and reaching as high as fourth in the Serie A table. However, the team has slumped towards the end of the season, without a win since March 12 and suffering five losses in their last seven games.

The club wrote in the statement, “Inter thanks Stefano and his staff for their dedication and hard work for the club during the last six months of what has turned out to be a difficult season.”

U-19 head coach Stefano Vecchi will take over on an interim basis, the second time he has filled in as Inter’s acting manager.

The two Milan clubs have both faced significant struggles in the past decade despite a long history of European success. While AC Milan has at times seemed on the verge of resurrection, Inter has faced a much deeper decline. For a fleeting moment it seemed they nearly vanquished the demons as the club reached the top quarter of the league table in February, but those proved to be fleeting hopes.

The announcement from the club came at almost the exact same time that fellow Italian club Juventus qualified for the Champions League final.

Juventus 2-1 Monaco: Italians reach Champions League final

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Dani Alves and Mario Mandzukic sent Juventus into the Champions League final as the Italian giants eased by Monaco in a 90 minutes that seemed all too comfortable.

The Brazilian full-back was the real star, with a stunning volley and an assist as well.

Monaco was dangerous through the opening 20 minutes, and forced the Juventus defenders to make a few last-ditch clearances and tackles. Georgio Chiellini in particular was needed as he cleared it off the line after a shot got past Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus would eventually gain control of the match past the 20-minute mark. Gonzalo Higuain had a big chance one-on-one with Danijel Subasic, but while his chip got past the Monaco goalkeeper, Kamil Glick was there to clear it off the line. Subasic then made a spectacular save on Mandzukic who got through.

Mandzukic would make amends just past the half-hour mark to put the two-legged tie away. The ball switched flanks from left to right, and eventually fell to Dani Alves. The Brazilian, who had both assists in the first leg, delivered yet another glittering cross to Mandzukic making a far-post run, and while the striker’s header was saved by Subasic, he roofed the rebound from point-blank range for the opening goal.

Moments later, Alves nearly had yet another assist, but his beautiful through ball to spring Higuain saw the referee’s flag correctly raised for offside.

Monaco, however, didn’t give in. Minutes before the halftime break, a superb cross from Benjamin Mendy nearly met the outstretched leg of Falcao, but Chiellini made a stunning tackle to turn the cross behind for a corner on a slide that would see most defenders end up with the ball in their own net.

The missed chance would loom large as Juventus end up down the other end with a second goal to well and truly put the match away. Paulo Dybala had a one-on-one chance saved well by Subasic, but on the ensuing corner, the goalkeeper’s punch fell to Alves who delivered a cracking one-time volley before the ball fell to ground that rippled the back of the net.

After the break, Monaco would eventually pull one back with 20 minutes to go as Kylian Mbappe’s close-range poke was the first goal conceded by Juventus in 689 Champions League minutes.

Things got physical as Glick stamped on an infuriated Higuain, while Mandzukic was the recipient of an elbow from substitute Fabinho.

Monaco had little else to offer as Juventus time-wasted expertly and the French club couldn’t stop fouling. The win for Juventus moves them into their ninth European final and their second in the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Monaco’s fabulous run comes to an end, stunted by the incredible Juventus defense and let down by their own porous back line.