More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

FIFA to hold 2026 World Cup vote in 3 months

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

FIFA didn’t give CONCACAF everything it wanted, but they came close.

The world soccer governing body refused to grant the North American 2026 World Cup joint bid an immediate and exclusive vote, but only put it on hold for three months to allow for other bids to be entered. This decision still significantly fast-tracked the process from what would have otherwise seen a vote on bids in 2020.

According to ESPN correspondent Sam Borden, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati called the decision “a win” despite not seeing the vote happen immediately.

According to Borden, FIFA did not grant an immediate vote as its members were concerned with the exclusivity of the bid. It’s understandable, given the recent issues FIFA has had with internal bribery, that the organization did not want to grant an exclusive bid for fear of seeming vulnerable to bribery in such a situation.

One important note in the official release by FIFA: should a joint bid be submitted, it’s no guarantee that all nations in the joint bid would qualify automatically. The FIFA council will decide which nations involved in the bid qualify for the tournament automatically.

Other nations have until August 11th to submit competing bids before the vote. Some have speculated that other joint bids could arise, such as a joint-nation bid in Africa. However, many reports still suggest that the CONCACAF bid is very strong and would remain the heavy favorite even if other nations come forward.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be the first with the new, expanded format involving 48 teams which was recently approved by FIFA.

LIVE – Champions League semifinal: Juve host Monaco

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Juventus hosts AS Monaco in Turin on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

 [ LIVE: Champions League scores

The Italian giants lead Monaco 2-0 after the first leg at the Stade Louis II last week with Juve yet to concede a goal in the knockout stages of the UCL.

However, Max Allegri’s men will be wary of the threat Monaco’s talented attack possess as the Ligue 1 leaders have teenager Kylian Mbappe, veteran forward Radamel Falcao and many others who can turn a game in an instance.

With Gianliugi Buffon in goal and skippering an experienced Juve back line, you have to think that The Old Lady will ease through to the UCL final where they’ll likely play Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3. With a stout defense and Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack, they certainly have lethal weapons of their own going forward too.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the game, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis and reaction from the second leg of this tasty UCL semifinal.

Antonio Conte allowing himself to relax a little

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is full throttle on the sidelines but with Chelsea just one win away from securing the Premier League title, the Italian manager has revealed he feels like he can relax a little.

Well, sort of.

[ MORE: Is Fabregas’ future at Chelsea? ] 

Conte, 47, is two wins away from delivering the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in England and following the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday the former Juventus coach hugged Chelsea’s fans, shook hands and took selfies before he stepped off the pitch.

[ MORE: 5 takeaways from Chelsea-Boro

Can he now relax?

“For sure now I am a bit relaxed,” Conte said. “This step was big. It was a big win at this stage of the season. It’s great. Now we need to do another step. We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom, but for sure it won’t be easy because West Brom are a really good, physical team so we must pay attention. But for sure today we did a big step. I must be honest, and I must be pleased for the performance, the commitment, the desire and the will of my players on the pitch. It’s great to score three goals, to create many chances and also to keep another clean sheet. I’m satisfied.”

Like Conte, Chelsea’s fans are very satisfied.

“Antonio! Antonio!” was the chant from the Stamford Bridge faithful throughout the win against Boro on Monday and he turned to the fans during the game and applauded every stand.

Conte is already achieving legendary status at Chelsea. If his side can clinch the three points they need at West Brom on Friday it will be one heck of a party but with Chelsea able to reach 93 points with three wins to end the season, it’s unlikely Conte will let his side relax too much.

He is all business, but he’s classy too. On the verge of winning the title, Conte went over to the Middlesbrough fans and applauded them after the game, while embracing with Boro manager Steve Agnew as his side has been relegated following the defeat.

“In this case, it’s important to celebrate your win. For us to win today means we are very, very close to winning the title, to have a great achievement in the first season for me,” Conte said. “At the same time, it’s great to see a team who got relegated and see the fans clapping the players, and the players staying there receiving the claps and also clapping the fans. It’s important to celebrate the win, but also have great respect and to clap this type of situation. I think this situation can only happen in England. I don’t remember this in Italy, it’s very difficult to see.”

My goodness it is difficult not to like Antonio Conte…

Transfer news: Gareth Bale to Man United; Keane to Liverpool

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

Gareth Bale will sign for Manchester United this summer if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, according to reports in Diario Gol.

[ MORE: Gilmour signs for Chelsea ]

The report states that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, has become increasingly impatient with Bale’s injury issues and will be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Bale, 27, was said to be close to joining United in the summer of 2013 when he moved to Real from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record transfer fee but instead joined Real and he’s had incredible success over the past four seasons.

The Welsh international has suffered recurring calf injuries in recent weeks which saw him limp out of the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona last month. Bale has scored nine times in 24 starts for Real Madrid this season but if he fancies a move back to the Premier League after two UEFA Champions League titles in three full seasons in Spain, then now could be a good time as he’d surely be United’s main attacking threat up top with Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Co. feeding him plenty of chances.

It would take a huge sum to sign Bale but United have the cash, but could they sign both Bale and Antoine Griezmann this summer? Bale is perhaps the next in line at Real to become the main man after Cristiano Ronaldo but with the Portuguese superstar showing no signs of slowing down, perhaps Bale is thinking about moving to United and being the undisputed top dog.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool are winning the race to sign Man United product Michael Keane from Burnley for $32 million.

[ MORE: Premier League permutations ]

Keane, 24, has become one of the most sought after defenders in the Premier League as the United academy product is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer with just a year left on his contract.

After recently making his England debut and excelling, the powerfully poised center back has a host of offers with United, Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea all said to be monitoring his situation closely. However, the report states that Klopp has made Keane his top defensive target this summer as he looks to rebuild a defense which has once again flattered to deceive this season.

With many stating that Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s main defensive target, Southampton’s center back is reportedly valued at over $65 million by Saints. That’s double the price of Keane.

Keane is able to play in either a traditional four-man defense or as part of a three-man backline and his ability to bring the ball out of defense has seen him win many admirers. It must be noted that Keane is a born and bred Manchester United fan, along with his family, so him signing for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool would certainly raise plenty of eyebrows.

The big factor for Keane is that wherever he goes this summer he has to be a regular. Will he get that at United or Liverpool? Maybe. But if he was to sign for a club like Leicester City (who he joined on loan from United in the past), Everton or Southampton then he’d obviously be a regular straight away. Keane has excelled at Burnley after playing regularly in each of the last two seasons and his decision over where he goes next should be all about where he will play the most.

Premier League permutations: Title, relegation can be sealed

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The Premier League title can be wrapped up on Friday. The final relegated side can be decided on Sunday. But the race for the top four is still well and truly on.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Heading into the penultimate weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League season there is plenty on the line as the business end of the season has well and truly arrived. And remember, there is a cool $2.59 million extra in prize money depending on how high you finish in the table so those teams battling away between eighth and 15th have plenty of incentive to flick off their flip flops and carry on trucking for the final few games.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings | Schedule

Above you can scroll through the standings and the schedule, while below is what can be decided this weekend at both ends of the table.

Right, here we go.

Chelsea win the Premier League title IF

  • They beat West Brom this Friday OR if Tottenham fail to better their result when they face Manchester United on Sunday

Watford will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Everton on Friday

Burnley will be safe from relegation froom the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Bournemouth on Saturday

Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw or win against Hull City on Sunday

Hull will be relegated from the Premier League IF

  • They lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday AND Swansea beat Sunderland on Sunday