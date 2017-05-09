More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA to investigate Raiola’s haul in Pogba transfer

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

According to news organization AFP, FIFA is opening an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. FIFA has confirmed they have opened “an inquiry.”

The report states the crux of the investigation focuses around payments to super agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly made millions on the deal. A book to be published in Germany this week called Football Leaks claims that Raiola made a massive $62 million on the transfer. That amount is broken into three payments: one $29.5 million payment which was made up front as part of the $115 million transfer fee, another $21.2 million amount to be paid over the life of the contract, and a third smaller amount sent to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency.

FIFA’s inquiry will focus on Raiola’s involvement in and payment from the deal, as well as his potential simultaneous employment by various parties involved in the transfer.

Upon Juventus’s confirmation of the Pogba report, they reported that while the full transfer fee received for the player was around $115 million, the “economic effect” of the transfer was actually just $79 million due to “solidarity subsidy + auxiliary expenses.”

Raiola is one of the most successful football agents in the history of the sport. His most notable clients include Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Balotelli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.

Juventus 2-1 Monaco: Italians reach Champions League final

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Dani Alves and Mario Mandzukic sent Juventus into the Champions League final as the Italian giants eased by Monaco in a 90 minutes that seemed all too comfortable.

The Brazilian full-back was the real star, with a stunning volley and an assist as well.

Monaco was dangerous through the opening 20 minutes, and forced the Juventus defenders to make a few last-ditch clearances and tackles. Georgio Chiellini in particular was needed as he cleared it off the line after a shot got past Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus would eventually gain control of the match past the 20-minute mark. Gonzalo Higuain had a big chance one-on-one with Danijel Subasic, but while his chip got past the Monaco goalkeeper, Kamil Glick was there to clear it off the line. Subasic then made a spectacular save on Mandzukic who got through.

Mandzukic would make amends just past the half-hour mark to put the two-legged tie away. The ball switched flanks from left to right, and eventually fell to Dani Alves. The Brazilian, who had both assists in the first leg, delivered yet another glittering cross to Mandzukic making a far-post run, and while the striker’s header was saved by Subasic, he roofed the rebound from point-blank range for the opening goal.

Moments later, Alves nearly had yet another assist, but his beautiful through ball to spring Higuain saw the referee’s flag correctly raised for offside.

Monaco, however, didn’t give in. Minutes before the halftime break, a superb cross from Benjamin Mendy nearly met the outstretched leg of Falcao, but Chiellini made a stunning tackle to turn the cross behind for a corner on a slide that would see most defenders end up with the ball in their own net.

The missed chance would loom large as Juventus end up down the other end with a second goal to well and truly put the match away. Paulo Dybala had a one-on-one chance saved well by Subasic, but on the ensuing corner, the goalkeeper’s punch fell to Alves who delivered a cracking one-time volley before the ball fell to ground that rippled the back of the net.

After the break, Monaco would eventually pull one back with 20 minutes to go as Kylian Mbappe’s close-range poke was the first goal conceded by Juventus in 689 Champions League minutes.

Things got physical as Glick stamped on an infuriated Higuain, while Mandzukic was the recipient of an elbow from substitute Fabinho.

Monaco had little else to offer as Juventus time-wasted expertly and the French club couldn’t stop fouling. The win for Juventus moves them into their ninth European final and their second in the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Monaco’s fabulous run comes to an end, stunted by the incredible Juventus defense and let down by their own porous back line.

FIFA to hold 2026 World Cup vote in 3 months

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

FIFA didn’t give CONCACAF everything it wanted, but they came close.

The world soccer governing body refused to grant the North American 2026 World Cup joint bid an immediate and exclusive vote, but only put it on hold for three months to allow for other bids to be entered. This decision still significantly fast-tracked the process from what would have otherwise seen a vote on bids in 2020.

According to ESPN correspondent Sam Borden, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati called the decision “a win” despite not seeing the vote happen immediately.

According to Borden, FIFA did not grant an immediate vote as its members were concerned with the exclusivity of the bid. It’s understandable, given the recent issues FIFA has had with internal bribery, that the organization did not want to grant an exclusive bid for fear of seeming vulnerable to bribery in such a situation.

One important note in the official release by FIFA: should a joint bid be submitted, it’s no guarantee that all nations in the joint bid would qualify automatically. The FIFA council will decide which nations involved in the bid qualify for the tournament automatically.

Other nations have until August 11th to submit competing bids before the vote. Some have speculated that other joint bids could arise, such as a joint-nation bid in Africa. However, many reports still suggest that the CONCACAF bid is very strong and would remain the heavy favorite even if other nations come forward.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be the first with the new, expanded format involving 48 teams which was recently approved by FIFA.

LIVE – Champions League semifinal: Juve host Monaco

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Juventus hosts AS Monaco in Turin on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The Italian giants lead Monaco 2-0 after the first leg at the Stade Louis II last week with Juve yet to concede a goal in the knockout stages of the UCL.

However, Max Allegri’s men will be wary of the threat Monaco’s talented attack possess as the Ligue 1 leaders have teenager Kylian Mbappe, veteran forward Radamel Falcao and many others who can turn a game in an instance.

With Gianliugi Buffon in goal and skippering an experienced Juve back line, you have to think that The Old Lady will ease through to the UCL final where they’ll likely play Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3. With a stout defense and Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack, they certainly have lethal weapons of their own going forward too.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the game, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis and reaction from the second leg of this tasty UCL semifinal.

Antonio Conte allowing himself to relax a little

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is full throttle on the sidelines but with Chelsea just one win away from securing the Premier League title, the Italian manager has revealed he feels like he can relax a little.

Well, sort of.

Conte, 47, is two wins away from delivering the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in England and following the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday the former Juventus coach hugged Chelsea’s fans, shook hands and took selfies before he stepped off the pitch.

Can he now relax?

“For sure now I am a bit relaxed,” Conte said. “This step was big. It was a big win at this stage of the season. It’s great. Now we need to do another step. We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom, but for sure it won’t be easy because West Brom are a really good, physical team so we must pay attention. But for sure today we did a big step. I must be honest, and I must be pleased for the performance, the commitment, the desire and the will of my players on the pitch. It’s great to score three goals, to create many chances and also to keep another clean sheet. I’m satisfied.”

Like Conte, Chelsea’s fans are very satisfied.

“Antonio! Antonio!” was the chant from the Stamford Bridge faithful throughout the win against Boro on Monday and he turned to the fans during the game and applauded every stand.

Conte is already achieving legendary status at Chelsea. If his side can clinch the three points they need at West Brom on Friday it will be one heck of a party but with Chelsea able to reach 93 points with three wins to end the season, it’s unlikely Conte will let his side relax too much.

He is all business, but he’s classy too. On the verge of winning the title, Conte went over to the Middlesbrough fans and applauded them after the game, while embracing with Boro manager Steve Agnew as his side has been relegated following the defeat.

“In this case, it’s important to celebrate your win. For us to win today means we are very, very close to winning the title, to have a great achievement in the first season for me,” Conte said. “At the same time, it’s great to see a team who got relegated and see the fans clapping the players, and the players staying there receiving the claps and also clapping the fans. It’s important to celebrate the win, but also have great respect and to clap this type of situation. I think this situation can only happen in England. I don’t remember this in Italy, it’s very difficult to see.”

My goodness it is difficult not to like Antonio Conte…