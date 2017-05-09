FIFA to investigate Raiola’s haul in Pogba transfer

According to news organization AFP, FIFA is opening an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. FIFA has confirmed they have opened “an inquiry.”
The report states the crux of the investigation focuses around payments to super agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly made millions on the deal. A book to be published in Germany this week called Football Leaks claims that Raiola made a massive $62 million on the transfer. That amount is broken into three payments: one $29.5 million payment which was made up front as part of the $115 million transfer fee, another $21.2 million amount to be paid over the life of the contract, and a third smaller amount sent to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency.
FIFA’s inquiry will focus on Raiola’s involvement in and payment from the deal, as well as his potential simultaneous employment by various parties involved in the transfer.
Upon Juventus’s confirmation of the Pogba report, they reported that while the full transfer fee received for the player was around $115 million, the “economic effect” of the transfer was actually just $79 million due to “solidarity subsidy + auxiliary expenses.”
Raiola is one of the most successful football agents in the history of the sport. His most notable clients include Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Balotelli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.