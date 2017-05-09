Inter sacks manager Stefano Pioli

With just three matches left in the Serie A season and Inter Milan sitting in seventh, the Italian side has fired manager Stefano Pioli, the club confirmed in a statement.
Pioli was hired in November with the team in 12th. He had a fantastic impact out of the gates, leading the club on a run of 12 wins in 15 matches, featuring a seven-match win streak as part of that span and reaching as high as fourth in the Serie A table. However, the team has slumped towards the end of the season, without a win since March 12 and suffering five losses in their last seven games.
The club wrote in the statement, “Inter thanks Stefano and his staff for their dedication and hard work for the club during the last six months of what has turned out to be a difficult season.”
U-19 head coach Stefano Vecchi will take over on an interim basis, the second time he has filled in as Inter’s acting manager.
The two Milan clubs have both faced significant struggles in the past decade despite a long history of European success. While AC Milan has at times seemed on the verge of resurrection, Inter has faced a much deeper decline. For a fleeting moment it seemed they nearly vanquished the demons as the club reached the top quarter of the league table in February, but those proved to be fleeting hopes.
The announcement from the club came at almost the exact same time that fellow Italian club Juventus qualified for the Champions League final.