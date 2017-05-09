Lionel Messi takes snapshot of massive kit collection

Arsenal is winless at Southampton in last 5 games

Saints have not scored in 3 of last 4 home games

Arsenal has lost 5 of last 6 road games

Arsenal looks to take advantage of its game in hand on the top four as they travel to Southampton to take on the Saints at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners still remain in a position of uncertainty, and while their Champions League hopes remain slim, a road win over struggling Southampton would see them move within three points of the top four with two matches remaining. Meanwhile, a loss would all but eliminate Arsenal from Champions League contention.

[ RELATED: Wenger would never work under a Director of Football ]

Southampton, meanwhile, sits in the clogged middle tier of the Premier League table, not playing for much except final positioning, and a lack of motivation has led to a winless run of four games since April 8th. Most recently, Saints have played to a pair of drab 0-0 draws against Hull City and Liverpool, the latter of which saw the Saints hang on for dear life under a relentless Reds attack.

Arsenal could be without defender Laurent Koscielny, although the last time Arsene Wenger doubted his French defender’s fitness, he made the starting XI. Southampton could see Charlie Austin make a return, and manager Claude Puel has suggested he could rest players who have built up heavy minutes.

What they’re saying

Claude Puel on Charlie Austin: “Sometimes it’s difficult when you come back from an injury, difficult to find the good rhythm and good intensity. On Sunday we played a difficult opponent for a striker. Against Liverpool it’s difficult for a striker. He played alone between two or three defenders and it’s difficult to have the good ball. Like many strikers his quality is in the box. Against Arsenal I think this game will be open and perhaps we will see more opportunities for them and for us.”

Arsene Wenger on teams without European play: “It raises questions. There are two kinds. The last two seasons, teams who have not had big possession won the league and, as well, the teams who were not involved in Europe at all won the league.”

Prediction

Arsenal could have problems with Southampton’s defensive style of late. The Gunners have often struggled against teams that bunker in and defend, which Saints did against Liverpool. This game has 1-1 written all over it, with Southampton scoring on a counter.

Follow @the_bonnfire