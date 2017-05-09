Premier League permutations: Title, relegation can be sealed

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Premier League title can be wrapped up on Friday. The final relegated side can be decided on Sunday. But the race for the top four is still well and truly on.

Heading into the penultimate weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League season there is plenty on the line as the business end of the season has well and truly arrived. And remember, there is a cool $2.59 million extra in prize money depending on how high you finish in the table so those teams battling away between eighth and 15th have plenty of incentive to flick off their flip flops and carry on trucking for the final few games.

Above you can scroll through the standings and the schedule, while below is what can be decided this weekend at both ends of the table.

Right, here we go.

Chelsea win the Premier League title IF

They beat West Brom this Friday OR if Tottenham fail to better their result when they face Manchester United on Sunday

Watford will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

They draw at Everton on Friday

Burnley will be safe from relegation froom the Premier League IF

They draw at Bournemouth on Saturday

Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

They draw or win against Hull City on Sunday

Hull will be relegated from the Premier League IF

They lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday AND Swansea beat Sunderland on Sunday

