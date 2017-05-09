More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League permutations: Title, relegation can be sealed

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The Premier League title can be wrapped up on Friday. The final relegated side can be decided on Sunday. But the race for the top four is still well and truly on.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Heading into the penultimate weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League season there is plenty on the line as the business end of the season has well and truly arrived. And remember, there is a cool $2.59 million extra in prize money depending on how high you finish in the table so those teams battling away between eighth and 15th have plenty of incentive to flick off their flip flops and carry on trucking for the final few games.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings | Schedule

Above you can scroll through the standings and the schedule, while below is what can be decided this weekend at both ends of the table.

Right, here we go.

Chelsea win the Premier League title IF

  • They beat West Brom this Friday OR if Tottenham fail to better their result when they face Manchester United on Sunday

Watford will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Everton on Friday

Burnley will be safe from relegation froom the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Bournemouth on Saturday

Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw or win against Hull City on Sunday

Hull will be relegated from the Premier League IF

  • They lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday AND Swansea beat Sunderland on Sunday

FIFA to investigate Raiola’s haul in Pogba transfer

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

According to news organization AFP, FIFA is opening an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. FIFA has confirmed they have opened “an inquiry.”

The report states the crux of the investigation focuses around payments to super agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly made millions on the deal. A book to be published in Germany this week called Football Leaks claims that Raiola made a massive $62 million on the transfer. That amount is broken into three payments: one $29.5 million payment which was made up front as part of the $115 million transfer fee, another $21.2 million amount to be paid over the life of the contract, and a third smaller amount sent to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency.

FIFA’s inquiry will focus on Raiola’s involvement in and payment from the deal, as well as his potential simultaneous employment by various parties involved in the transfer.

Upon Juventus’s confirmation of the Pogba report, they reported that while the full transfer fee received for the player was around $115 million, the “economic effect” of the transfer was actually just $79 million due to “solidarity subsidy + auxiliary expenses.”

Raiola is one of the most successful football agents in the history of the sport. His most notable clients include Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Balotelli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.

FIFA to hold 2026 World Cup vote in 3 months

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

FIFA didn’t give CONCACAF everything it wanted, but they came close.

The world soccer governing body refused to grant the North American 2026 World Cup joint bid an immediate and exclusive vote, but only put it on hold for three months to allow for other bids to be entered. This decision still significantly fast-tracked the process from what would have otherwise seen a vote on bids in 2020.

According to ESPN correspondent Sam Borden, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati called the decision “a win” despite not seeing the vote happen immediately.

According to Borden, FIFA did not grant an immediate vote as its members were concerned with the exclusivity of the bid. It’s understandable, given the recent issues FIFA has had with internal bribery, that the organization did not want to grant an exclusive bid for fear of seeming vulnerable to bribery in such a situation.

One important note in the official release by FIFA: should a joint bid be submitted, it’s no guarantee that all nations in the joint bid would qualify automatically. The FIFA council will decide which nations involved in the bid qualify for the tournament automatically.

Other nations have until August 11th to submit competing bids before the vote. Some have speculated that other joint bids could arise, such as a joint-nation bid in Africa. However, many reports still suggest that the CONCACAF bid is very strong and would remain the heavy favorite even if other nations come forward.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be the first with the new, expanded format involving 48 teams which was recently approved by FIFA.

LIVE – Champions League semifinal: Juve host Monaco

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Juventus hosts AS Monaco in Turin on Tuesday (2:45 p.m. ET kick off) in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

 [ LIVE: Champions League scores

The Italian giants lead Monaco 2-0 after the first leg at the Stade Louis II last week with Juve yet to concede a goal in the knockout stages of the UCL.

However, Max Allegri’s men will be wary of the threat Monaco’s talented attack possess as the Ligue 1 leaders have teenager Kylian Mbappe, veteran forward Radamel Falcao and many others who can turn a game in an instance.

With Gianliugi Buffon in goal and skippering an experienced Juve back line, you have to think that The Old Lady will ease through to the UCL final where they’ll likely play Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3. With a stout defense and Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack, they certainly have lethal weapons of their own going forward too.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the game, while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis and reaction from the second leg of this tasty UCL semifinal.

Antonio Conte allowing himself to relax a little

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Antonio Conte is full throttle on the sidelines but with Chelsea just one win away from securing the Premier League title, the Italian manager has revealed he feels like he can relax a little.

Well, sort of.

[ MORE: Is Fabregas’ future at Chelsea? ] 

Conte, 47, is two wins away from delivering the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in England and following the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday the former Juventus coach hugged Chelsea’s fans, shook hands and took selfies before he stepped off the pitch.

[ MORE: 5 takeaways from Chelsea-Boro

Can he now relax?

“For sure now I am a bit relaxed,” Conte said. “This step was big. It was a big win at this stage of the season. It’s great. Now we need to do another step. We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom, but for sure it won’t be easy because West Brom are a really good, physical team so we must pay attention. But for sure today we did a big step. I must be honest, and I must be pleased for the performance, the commitment, the desire and the will of my players on the pitch. It’s great to score three goals, to create many chances and also to keep another clean sheet. I’m satisfied.”

Like Conte, Chelsea’s fans are very satisfied.

“Antonio! Antonio!” was the chant from the Stamford Bridge faithful throughout the win against Boro on Monday and he turned to the fans during the game and applauded every stand.

Conte is already achieving legendary status at Chelsea. If his side can clinch the three points they need at West Brom on Friday it will be one heck of a party but with Chelsea able to reach 93 points with three wins to end the season, it’s unlikely Conte will let his side relax too much.

He is all business, but he’s classy too. On the verge of winning the title, Conte went over to the Middlesbrough fans and applauded them after the game, while embracing with Boro manager Steve Agnew as his side has been relegated following the defeat.

“In this case, it’s important to celebrate your win. For us to win today means we are very, very close to winning the title, to have a great achievement in the first season for me,” Conte said. “At the same time, it’s great to see a team who got relegated and see the fans clapping the players, and the players staying there receiving the claps and also clapping the fans. It’s important to celebrate the win, but also have great respect and to clap this type of situation. I think this situation can only happen in England. I don’t remember this in Italy, it’s very difficult to see.”

My goodness it is difficult not to like Antonio Conte…