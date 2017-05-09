More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Arsenal

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT
  • Arsenal is winless at Southampton in last 5 games
  • Saints have not scored in 3 of last 4 home games
  • Arsenal has lost 5 of last 6 road games

Arsenal looks to take advantage of its game in hand on the top four as they travel to Southampton to take on the Saints at St. Mary’s on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners still remain in a position of uncertainty, and while their Champions League hopes remain slim, a road win over struggling Southampton would see them move within three points of the top four with two matches remaining. Meanwhile, a loss would all but eliminate Arsenal from Champions League contention.

[ RELATED: Wenger would never work under a Director of Football ]

Southampton, meanwhile, sits in the clogged middle tier of the Premier League table, not playing for much except final positioning, and a lack of motivation has led to a winless run of four games since April 8th. Most recently, Saints have played to a pair of drab 0-0 draws against Hull City and Liverpool, the latter of which saw the Saints hang on for dear life under a relentless Reds attack.

Arsenal could be without defender Laurent Koscielny, although the last time Arsene Wenger doubted his French defender’s fitness, he made the starting XI. Southampton could see Charlie Austin make a return, and manager Claude Puel has suggested he could rest players who have built up heavy minutes.

What they’re saying

Claude Puel on Charlie Austin: “Sometimes it’s difficult when you come back from an injury, difficult to find the good rhythm and good intensity. On Sunday we played a difficult opponent for a striker. Against Liverpool it’s difficult for a striker. He played alone between two or three defenders and it’s difficult to have the good ball. Like many strikers his quality is in the box. Against Arsenal I think this game will be open and perhaps we will see more opportunities for them and for us.”

Arsene Wenger on teams without European play“It raises questions. There are two kinds. The last two seasons, teams who have not had big possession won the league and, as well, the teams who were not involved in Europe at all won the league.”

Prediction

Arsenal could have problems with Southampton’s defensive style of late. The Gunners have often struggled against teams that bunker in and defend, which Saints did against Liverpool. This game has 1-1 written all over it, with Southampton scoring on a counter.

Inter sacks manager Stefano Pioli

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

With just three matches left in the Serie A season and Inter Milan sitting in seventh, the Italian side has fired manager Stefano Pioli, the club confirmed in a statement.

Pioli was hired in November with the team in 12th. He had a fantastic impact out of the gates, leading the club on a run of 12 wins in 15 matches, featuring a seven-match win streak as part of that span and reaching as high as fourth in the Serie A table. However, the team has slumped towards the end of the season, without a win since March 12 and suffering five losses in their last seven games.

The club wrote in the statement, “Inter thanks Stefano and his staff for their dedication and hard work for the club during the last six months of what has turned out to be a difficult season.”

U-19 head coach Stefano Vecchi will take over on an interim basis, the second time he has filled in as Inter’s acting manager.

The two Milan clubs have both faced significant struggles in the past decade despite a long history of European success. While AC Milan has at times seemed on the verge of resurrection, Inter has faced a much deeper decline. For a fleeting moment it seemed they nearly vanquished the demons as the club reached the top quarter of the league table in February, but those proved to be fleeting hopes.

The announcement from the club came at almost the exact same time that fellow Italian club Juventus qualified for the Champions League final.

Juventus 2-1 Monaco: Italians reach Champions League final

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

Dani Alves and Mario Mandzukic sent Juventus into the Champions League final as the Italian giants eased by Monaco in a 90 minutes that seemed all too comfortable.

The Brazilian full-back was the real star, with a stunning volley and an assist as well.

Monaco was dangerous through the opening 20 minutes, and forced the Juventus defenders to make a few last-ditch clearances and tackles. Georgio Chiellini in particular was needed as he cleared it off the line after a shot got past Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus would eventually gain control of the match past the 20-minute mark. Gonzalo Higuain had a big chance one-on-one with Danijel Subasic, but while his chip got past the Monaco goalkeeper, Kamil Glick was there to clear it off the line. Subasic then made a spectacular save on Mandzukic who got through.

[ MORE: FIFA to investigate Paul Pogba transfer ]

Mandzukic would make amends just past the half-hour mark to put the two-legged tie away. The ball switched flanks from left to right, and eventually fell to Dani Alves. The Brazilian, who had both assists in the first leg, delivered yet another glittering cross to Mandzukic making a far-post run, and while the striker’s header was saved by Subasic, he roofed the rebound from point-blank range for the opening goal.

Moments later, Alves nearly had yet another assist, but his beautiful through ball to spring Higuain saw the referee’s flag correctly raised for offside.

Monaco, however, didn’t give in. Minutes before the halftime break, a superb cross from Benjamin Mendy nearly met the outstretched leg of Falcao, but Chiellini made a stunning tackle to turn the cross behind for a corner on a slide that would see most defenders end up with the ball in their own net.

The missed chance would loom large as Juventus end up down the other end with a second goal to well and truly put the match away. Paulo Dybala had a one-on-one chance saved well by Subasic, but on the ensuing corner, the goalkeeper’s punch fell to Alves who delivered a cracking one-time volley before the ball fell to ground that rippled the back of the net.

After the break, Monaco would eventually pull one back with 20 minutes to go as Kylian Mbappe’s close-range poke was the first goal conceded by Juventus in 689 Champions League minutes.

Things got physical as Glick stamped on an infuriated Higuain, while Mandzukic was the recipient of an elbow from substitute Fabinho.

Monaco had little else to offer as Juventus time-wasted expertly and the French club couldn’t stop fouling. The win for Juventus moves them into their ninth European final and their second in the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Monaco’s fabulous run comes to an end, stunted by the incredible Juventus defense and let down by their own porous back line.

FIFA to investigate Raiola’s haul in Pogba transfer

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

According to news organization AFP, FIFA is opening an investigation into the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United. FIFA has confirmed they have opened “an inquiry.”

The report states the crux of the investigation focuses around payments to super agent Mino Raiola, who reportedly made millions on the deal. A book to be published in Germany this week called Football Leaks claims that Raiola made a massive $62 million on the transfer. That amount is broken into three payments: one $29.5 million payment which was made up front as part of the $115 million transfer fee, another $21.2 million amount to be paid over the life of the contract, and a third smaller amount sent to Raiola’s Monaco-based agency.

FIFA’s inquiry will focus on Raiola’s involvement in and payment from the deal, as well as his potential simultaneous employment by various parties involved in the transfer.

Upon Juventus’s confirmation of the Pogba report, they reported that while the full transfer fee received for the player was around $115 million, the “economic effect” of the transfer was actually just $79 million due to “solidarity subsidy + auxiliary expenses.”

Raiola is one of the most successful football agents in the history of the sport. His most notable clients include Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Balotelli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among many others.

FIFA to hold 2026 World Cup vote in 3 months

By Kyle BonnMay 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

FIFA didn’t give CONCACAF everything it wanted, but they came close.

The world soccer governing body refused to grant the North American 2026 World Cup joint bid an immediate and exclusive vote, but only put it on hold for three months to allow for other bids to be entered. This decision still significantly fast-tracked the process from what would have otherwise seen a vote on bids in 2020.

According to ESPN correspondent Sam Borden, US Soccer president Sunil Gulati called the decision “a win” despite not seeing the vote happen immediately.

According to Borden, FIFA did not grant an immediate vote as its members were concerned with the exclusivity of the bid. It’s understandable, given the recent issues FIFA has had with internal bribery, that the organization did not want to grant an exclusive bid for fear of seeming vulnerable to bribery in such a situation.

One important note in the official release by FIFA: should a joint bid be submitted, it’s no guarantee that all nations in the joint bid would qualify automatically. The FIFA council will decide which nations involved in the bid qualify for the tournament automatically.

Other nations have until August 11th to submit competing bids before the vote. Some have speculated that other joint bids could arise, such as a joint-nation bid in Africa. However, many reports still suggest that the CONCACAF bid is very strong and would remain the heavy favorite even if other nations come forward.

The 2026 World Cup is slated to be the first with the new, expanded format involving 48 teams which was recently approved by FIFA.