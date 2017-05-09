More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer news: Gareth Bale to Man United; Keane to Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

Gareth Bale will sign for Manchester United this summer if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, according to reports in Diario Gol.

The report states that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, has become increasingly impatient with Bale’s injury issues and will be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Bale, 27, was said to be close to joining United in the summer of 2013 when he moved to Real from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record transfer fee but instead joined Real and he’s had incredible success over the past four seasons.

The Welsh international has suffered recurring calf injuries in recent weeks which saw him limp out of the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona last month. Bale has scored nine times in 24 starts for Real Madrid this season but if he fancies a move back to the Premier League after two UEFA Champions League titles in three full seasons in Spain, then now could be a good time as he’d surely be United’s main attacking threat up top with Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Co. feeding him plenty of chances.

It would take a huge sum to sign Bale but United have the cash, but could they sign both Bale and Antoine Griezmann this summer? Bale is perhaps the next in line at Real to become the main man after Cristiano Ronaldo but with the Portuguese superstar showing no signs of slowing down, perhaps Bale is thinking about moving to United and being the undisputed top dog.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool are winning the race to sign Man United product Michael Keane from Burnley for $32 million.

Keane, 24, has become one of the most sought after defenders in the Premier League as the United academy product is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer with just a year left on his contract.

After recently making his England debut and excelling, the powerfully poised center back has a host of offers with United, Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea all said to be monitoring his situation closely. However, the report states that Klopp has made Keane his top defensive target this summer as he looks to rebuild a defense which has once again flattered to deceive this season.

With many stating that Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s main defensive target, Southampton’s center back is reportedly valued at over $65 million by Saints. That’s double the price of Keane.

Keane is able to play in either a traditional four-man defense or as part of a three-man backline and his ability to bring the ball out of defense has seen him win many admirers. It must be noted that Keane is a born and bred Manchester United fan, along with his family, so him signing for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool would certainly raise plenty of eyebrows.

The big factor for Keane is that wherever he goes this summer he has to be a regular. Will he get that at United or Liverpool? Maybe. But if he was to sign for a club like Leicester City (who he joined on loan from United in the past), Everton or Southampton then he’d obviously be a regular straight away. Keane has excelled at Burnley after playing regularly in each of the last two seasons and his decision over where he goes next should be all about where he will play the most.

Premier League permutations: Title, relegation can be sealed

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The Premier League title can be wrapped up on Friday. The final relegated side can be decided on Sunday. But the race for the top four is still well and truly on.

Heading into the penultimate weekend of the 2016-17 Premier League season there is plenty on the line as the business end of the season has well and truly arrived. And remember, there is a cool $2.59 million extra in prize money depending on how high you finish in the table so those teams battling away between eighth and 15th have plenty of incentive to flick off their flip flops and carry on trucking for the final few games.

Above you can scroll through the standings and the schedule, while below is what can be decided this weekend at both ends of the table.

Right, here we go.

Chelsea win the Premier League title IF

  • They beat West Brom this Friday OR if Tottenham fail to better their result when they face Manchester United on Sunday

Watford will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Everton on Friday

Burnley will be safe from relegation froom the Premier League IF

  • They draw at Bournemouth on Saturday

Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation from the Premier League IF

  • They draw or win against Hull City on Sunday

Hull will be relegated from the Premier League IF

  • They lose at Crystal Palace on Sunday AND Swansea beat Sunderland on Sunday

Chelsea to sign 15-year-old wonderkid Billy Gilmour

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

Billy Gilmour, aged just 15, has signed for Chelsea from Rangers FC and will join up the Premier League champions elect this summer.

The Scottish youth international (see him in action in the video above) has already been on the bench for Rangers’ first team and has impressed many with his touch, technique and vision on the ball.

Chelsea have a long-standing policy of locking up the most talented youngsters in Europe and the loaning them out to clubs across England and the European continent to gain experience. So, this signing is nothing out of the ordinary for the west London club but it does signify a massive coup.

The highly-regarded teenager was chased by the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and plenty of other Premier League club.

Below is the statement from Rangers as they are sad to see their academy product leave but could not stand in his way.

Rangers can confirm that agreement has been reached for our under-16 player Billy Gilmour to join Chelsea in the summer.

The club’s preference would have been for Billy to stay at Rangers but when he made clear his desire to move to the Premier League it was important that we maximised the commercial value for him. We believe we have done this.

The agreement will provide Rangers with a significant sum for a young player who has yet to play first-team football, and further significant amounts could be due based on milestones being reached. We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers.

That he was sought after by many Premiership clubs, and indeed a number of the largest clubs in Europe, further demonstrates the quality of player now being produced by the Academy. Everyone at Rangers wishes Billy well for his future.

Diego Costa fails to commit future to Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT

Chelsea’s Diego Costa is keeping his cards incredibly close to his chest regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Costa, 28, scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season on Monday as Chelsea moved to within one win of securing the title.

However, speculation continues about Costa’s future with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian linked with a massive move for the Spanish international since January and last week reports suggested a $93 million transfer has been lined up between Chelsea and Tianjin.

Speaking to South American station DirecTV Sports after the victory against Middlesbrough, Costa had the following defiant message when asked about his future.

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa said.

With Tianjin reportedly offering Costa $800,000 a week, it’s easy to see why his head has been turned in recent months.

Despite initially being left out of the team by Antonio Conte when the reports first surfaced in January (a back injury was blamed at the time) Costa has refocused and been back on the score sheet in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

There’s no doubting that Chelsea would miss Costa if he left but if they get $93 million for a 28-year-old then they should snap up that deal and move on to buy Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata or perhaps even Robert Lewandowski to become the new targetman at Stamford Bridge.

If Costa leaves for those kinds of astronomical sums of cash after winning two titles in three season at Chelsea, plus scoring 52 goals in 87 Premier League appearances, then I don’t think any fans of other Blues will begrudge him moving on.

Infantino slams racist ‘idiots,’ to speak to victim Muntari

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has decried the “idiots” who directed monkey chants at Sulley Muntari and offered to speak to the Ghanaian soccer player who was initially banned for protesting against racism.

Muntari said he was treated like a “criminal” after being shown two yellow cards when he walked off the field during a Serie A game in response to the racial abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the April 30 game at Cagliari.

Muntari eventually persuaded the Italian federation to overturn the one-game ban, but Infantino is perturbed that the referee did not follow FIFA protocols. The world soccer leader issued a public reminder of the correct response to player complaints.

“The three step process (is) stop the game, make an announcement, stop the game a while, get the players out,” Infantino said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately idiots (are to blame). There are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them … continue to fight.

“It’s good to bring these things out when they happen. We have to work.”

Muntari questioned FIFA’s commitment to tackling racism, concerns Infantino wants to hear directly.

“Of course I will speak to (Carlo) Tavecchio,” Infantino said, referring to the Italian federation president who was banned for racism himself in 2014. “I will speak to Muntari as well … we will work together.”

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports