Wenger ridicules director of football notion

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

If Arsene Wenger is going to stay at Arsenal, he will remain on his own terms.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Wenger was asked about whether or not a director of football will be brought in to work with him if he remains in charge of the Gunners beyond the end of this season.

Wenger’s response was defiant as the man who has a contract until this summer will do things his way if he stays.

“I don’t know what director of football means,” Wenger said. “It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

The Gunners boss was pushed further on his future and possible restructuring at the club but the 67-year-old Frenchman was adamant that if he stays he will continue to make all of the big decisions.

“No, no, no. Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that,” Wenger said when asked about restructuring. “I’m the manager of Arsenal football club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

After 21 years in charge of Arsenal we all know Wenger is stubborn and sticks to his principles, but in recent weeks we have at least seen some flexibility from him from a tactical standpoint and it is working.

The switch to a 3-4-3 formation has seen Arsenal win four of their last five games, reaching the FA Cup final and dragging themselves back into the top four race in the process.

With four games of the Premeir League season to go, Wenger appears to be showing the powers that be that big changes could arrive with him in charge. These comments make it quite clear that Wenger will want to continue calling all the shots otherwise his future at Arsenal is non-existent.

Now it’s over to Ivan Gazidis, Stan Kroenke and Co. as reports have long suggested their preference to bring in someone to help Wenger on a day-to-day basis.

Something has to give and perhaps this is one of the reasons an announcement on Wenger’s future is yet to arrive.

NKorea to host Malaysia in soccer after diplomatic dispute

Associated PressMay 8, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) North Korea has finally been approved to host a 2019 Asian Cup qualifying match against Malaysia following political tensions between the countries.

[ MORE: Orlando to host USMNT's final home match of Hexagonal ]

The Asian Football Confederation says the game can go ahead in Pyongyang on June 8 after the Malaysian soccer federation confirmed it was not subject to “government travel restrictions.”

Diplomatic tensions escalated amid investigations into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother in Kuala Lumpur. Both countries imposed travel bans on the other’s citizens.

The original March 28 qualifier was postponed and a neutral venue sought.

The game opens both teams’ program in a four-nation Asian Cup qualifying group that also includes Lebanon and Hong Kong.

Brazil’s Chapecoense wins 1st title after air crash

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 8, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

[ MORE: Orlando to host final USMNT match of Hexagonal in October ]

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

It is Chapecoense’s sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.

UCL Tuesday preview: Monaco hopes to overcome Juventus

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Matt ReedMay 8, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

Juventus did its part at the Stade Louis II, but can their French counterparts put up a fight on Tuesday with a UEFA Champions League final berth on the line?

[ MORE: U.S. 2026 World Cup bid fast-tracked for this week ]

The Italian giants took the first leg against Monaco, 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, and now Les Monégasques must mount a comeback on the road if they are to reach their second UCL final in club history.

Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappé remain the key danger men for Monaco, with a combined 52 goals between the pair this season. Each player has had their share of success this season in the UCL, but Juventus’ stingy backline proved too difficult for the Ligue 1 leaders to overcome in leg 1.

Despite posting six shots on target when the sides met in France a week ago, Juventus had the tremendous advantage of hosting the second leg with two away goals at their disposal. Any hypothetical goal Monaco concedes on Tuesday would likely spell the end of their UCL account.

The winner of this clash will meet either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Cardiff on June 3, however, Los Blancos appear to be the clear favorite to advance after posting a 3-0 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu six days ago.

Cesc Fabregas dazzles but does he have a Chelsea future?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 8, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

LONDON — Cesc Fabregas was at his mercurial best as Chelsea took a giant step towards the Premier League title on Monday.

[ MORE: 5 takeaways ]

Fabregas, 30, notched two assists and twice came close to scoring as he quarterbacked Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge which means they’re now one win away from winning the PL trophy.

Starting in place of the injured N'Golo Kante, the Spaniard was making just his 11th start in the PL this season and it didn’t take him long to find his range as he showed off his vast array of passing and ran the show from a deep-lying role in midfield.

Named man of the match, Fabregas wowed the crowd throughout and although Boro (who were relegated back to the Championship with the defeat) gave him ample room to launch his laser passes high, wide and handsome, he still pulled it off with minimum fuss.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabregas reflected on a dominant display in this game, but also a difficult season for himself.

“It’s been a difficult year for me. I’m used to playing a lot but I feel I have matured a lot,” Fabregas said. “Many people told me I am not the type of player for Antonio Conte and I should leave but I like challenges. I hadn’t played every game but I think I have played in the last 20 games. When I have been on the pitch maybe my contribution is better than a full season.”

Fabregas has now assisted four times in his last three Premier League games as the former Arsenal and Barcelona playmaker has used his class and experience to help nudge Chelsea closer to the finish line.

Yes, he may not have played anywhere near as much as he would like this season, but he’s proving that he has a future at Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

With Kante picking up Player of the Year accolades and the elegant workhorse that is Nemanja Matic almost ever-present alongside him, it’s been tough for Conte to break up what has been working so well. The Italian coach prefers two powerful holding midfielders in front of his solid back three (or five when the wing backs are tucked in) and that isn’t Fabregas’ game.

That said, Conte told reporters after the game that Fabregas has worked hard to adapt his game and has improved as the season has gone on.

In many ways Fabregas embodies how each and every player has had to readjust their own play to Conte’s 3-4-3 formation and his demanding persona.

“Cesc is one of the best examples of our season because in this season Cesc, at the start, he didn’t play a lot. Then, through the hard work he improved a lot and then he is playing in every game. This development of Cesc is our development,” Conte said. “We started the season not in the right way with a lot of problems but only through the hard work to find the right solution together, we found the right way.

“Now, I think Cesc is showing to be a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him because I saw in this season that he put himself in this team in every moment. If he played or if he didn’t play. I think now he deserves this.”

Behind-the-scenes Fabregas has been tweaking his game and waiting for his moments to shine. He’s stepped up to help Chelsea to within one win of a second PL title in his three years at the club.

Despite rumors suggesting he could move to AC Milan or Inter in Serie A or even Manchester United in the Premier League this summer, Fabregas has found more chances to play in the past few months. With Chelsea having a heavier load next season due to UEFA Champions League qualification and aiming to go far in the domestic cups, he has a pivotal role to play in this Chelsea side next season and beyond. If he wants to do.

All of a sudden the future looks bright for Fabregas at Stamford Bridge. As long as he’s content with playing somewhere between a bit-part role and being the main man.

His quality is crystal clear but whether or not he’ll be a regular is a much murkier subject, one which Conte will have a tough time grappling this summer.