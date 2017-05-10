More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Breaking down how Real Madrid-Juventus reached the UCL final

By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

In a little over three weeks, Real Madrid and Juventus will meet at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to decide this season’s UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Real reaches third UCL final in four years, moves past Atletico ]

For Real, it could be the club’s third UCL crown in the past four seasons, an astounding feat that hasn’t been met in the Champions League Era. Meanwhile, Juventus will go for its third-ever Champions League/European Cup title, and would be the Italian side’s first since the 1995/96 season.

PST takes a brief look back at how the two sides reached the UCL final:

Real Madrid’s road to Cardiff

Zinedine Zidane’s side were never really in doubt of missing out on the knockout phase, but Real definitely had a challenging time with Borussia Dortmund, who went on to win Group F.

The Madridistas went on to finish second in the group phase, two points behind Dortmund, setting up a meeting with Napoli in the Round of 16.

From there, the La Liga side went off with a six-goal aggregate performance against their Italian opposition. What was even more impressive was that Real did this without capturing any goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

That certainly wasn’t the case for the Portuguese star though in the quarterfinal round as Ronaldo went off for five goals against Bayern Munich, including a controversial hat-trick in the second leg. Many considered Bayern among the title favorites in the competition, furthering Real’s case for returning to the final.

The semifinals brought out an all-Madrid clash when Real took on Atletico, and it was Los Blancos that took a convincing lead into the second leg after Ronaldo boasted another hat-trick in leg 1.

Despite Atletico’s best efforts in the second leg, and even pulling the aggregate score back to 3-2, Isco’s first-half finish put the tie to bed, setting up Real’s meeting with Juventus.

Juventus’ road to Cardiff

It all started back in Group H, and while it may have a fairly challenging set of group stage opponents to deal with Juventus still handled their business comfortably and confidently.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side breezed through their six group stage matches with an unbeaten record and +9 goal differential, setting up a Round of 16 clash with FC Porto.

The Italian giants picked up two crucial away goals in Portugal courtesy of Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves, while Juventus put the tie to bed when things returned to Italy for the second leg.

The quarterfinals may have been Juve’s most impressive performance of all, as Allegri’s men disposed of mighty Barcelona, 3-0, over two legs. To that point, Juventus still hadn’t allowed a goal during the first two knockout rounds.

That brings us to the final four as the Serie A leaders met up with one of the most exciting attacks in all of Europe; Monaco.

Despite boasting the threats of Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe and others, Juventus did exactly what it has prided itself on for years and that’s stifling opposing attacks. After notching two away goals in France, Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves gave the Italians another pair of finishes to make it 4-1 on aggregate at the Juventus Stadium.

Europa League preview: Man United, Ajax nearing clash in final

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

At Thursday’s end, two teams will be en route to Sweden… the question is, who?

[ MORE: What are the oldest Premier League stadiums remaining? ]

Ajax and Manchester United currently lead in their respective ties after solid opening leg performances, but the Dutch and English sides will have to replicate their efforts if they are to meet up in two weeks’ time at Friends Arena.

Manchester United vs. Celta Vigo — Thursday, 3:05 p.m. ET

The Red Devils will head home to Old Trafford to take on Celta Vigo after picking up a crucial away goal in Spain last Thursday in their 1-0 win at the Balaídos.

Marcus Rashford‘s second-home finish proved to be the difference for Jose Mourinho’s side, and the young attacker could play an important role for the Premier League club as they continue to battle the injury bug.

United will have one of its two top goalscorers in the competition though, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his five goals should provide stability in the attack along with Jesse Lingard.

Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in their last nine UEL matches, winning seven and picking up draws in their other two fixtures. Either result will due for United on Thursday.

Lyon vs. Ajax — Thursday, 3:05 p.m. ET

The Parc Olympique Lyonnais will play host to the two clubs in this semifinal second leg, but the French hosts will have their work cut out against Ajax after a 4-1 defeat six days ago.

Bertrand Traore‘s brace helped push Ajax one step closer to a UEL final, while Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes each booked their names onto the scoresheet.

Lyon’s lone saving grace from the opening leg came with a Mathieu Valbuena finish in the second half. However, his side would need a 3-0 victory at the very least to have an opportunity at completing the comeback.

Real Madrid reaches third UCL final in four years with win over Atletico

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

The Vicente Calderon hosted its last European match on Wednesday, and unfortunately for the hosts the end result didn’t go in favor of Atletico Madrid.

[ MORE: Rafa Benitez will remain with Newcastle in club’s return to PL ]

Atletico picked up a 2-1 victory on the day over Real Madrid, however, Zinedine Zidane’s side still advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The victory pushes Real through to its third UCL final in the last four seasons, and the Spanish giants will now meet Serie A leaders Juventus after they defeated Monaco on Tuesday.

Real certainly didn’t replicate its first leg performance during the first half, but Isco’s finish on the stroke of halftime gave Los Blancos a crucial away goal and pushed the score to 4-2.

Antoine Griezmann didn’t hit his penalty kick as well as he would’ve liked but it still ended up in the back of the net after a quarter hour when Keylor Navas couldn’t keep the attempt out.

The pressure mounted for Atleti from the start and Saul Niguez gave Diego Simeone’s side the lead after 12 minutes when he headed home Koke’s corner kick.

Yannick Carrasco nearly gave the hosts a dream start after five minutes when Navas punched the Atletico midfielder’s attempt wide of goal, while Jan Oblak responded with an equally good save for Atleti a minute later after Casemiro’s close-range header.

Navas made a brilliant double-save with under half an hour remaining when Carrasco was sent in on goal from a long Felipe Luis through ball.

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Sanchez keeps Gunners alive in top-four race

By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

It wasn’t always the prettiest performance from the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger‘s side still has hopes of finishing top four thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s second-half winner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League Players Power Rankings — Top 20 ]

Arsenal secured a narrow 2-0 victory over Southampton on Wednesday afternoon at St. Mary’s behind the Chilean’s 20th Premier League goal of the 2016/17 season, while Olivier Giroud added a late second for the visitors.

With three matches remaining, Arsenal now sit three points out of fourth place in the PL — currently held by Manchester City — and leapfrog Manchester United to move into fifth.

The Chilean was architect again on the second goal after picking out a great curled cross to the far post to find Aaron Ramsey, who headed the ball back across the face of goal to Giroud.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead on the hour mark when the South American put on a tremendous dribbling display inside the Saints box and beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Despite long spells of possession from the Gunners during the first half, it was the hosts with the first real chance of the match in the 29th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini nearly broke past Petr Cech.

The Italian had another phenomenal opportunity to break the deadlock two minutes later but Cech made himself big once more and stopped the close-range attempt to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.

Arsenal struggled to find opportunities during the first stanza, and to make matters worse, Arsene Wenger was forced to make a change before halftime after Alex Oxlade Chamberlain picked up a knock.

The midfielder was replaced in the 36th minute by Hector Bellerin.

Wednesday’s match also marked the first time all season where Southampton has gone five matches without a victory in PL play.

USWNT to face Australia, Brazil & Japan in Tournament of Nations

By Matt ReedMay 10, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

After participating and hosting the SheBelieves Cup several months back, the U.S. Women’s National Team is readying itself to host another elite competition this summer with some of the world’s top teams.

[ MORE: Catch the latest edition of the Men In Blazers podcast ]

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that the USWNT will host the first-ever Tournament of Nations this summer, a four-team competition with a similar round-robin format that resembles the SheBelieves Cup.

Joining the USWNT will be fellow top-10 ranked teams (based on FIFA’s latest world rankings) Japan — no. 6, Australia — no. 8 and Brazil — no. 9.

The competition will be played across three cities in the west coast of the U.S. (Seattle, Washington, San Diego, California and Carson, California) from July 27 to August 3.

“It’s fantastic to play another tournament at home against some of the world’s best teams in a year after the world championship cycle, and it shows U.S. Soccer’s continuing dedication to growing the women’s game,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis said via a U.S. Soccer press release. “These are three talented teams that we haven’t played in a while so we’re looking forward to a summer tournament that will be extremely challenging and valuable for our players and entertaining for the fans.”

U.S. Soccer’s announcement also states that the same four sides will compete in next summer’s tournament and that the Tournament of Nations will likely be scheduled every summer when there isn’t a World Cup.